U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    -1.2000 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,126.81
    -244.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Southeast Asia Feed Industry Report 2023-2032: Developments, Supply Analysis, Demand Analysis, Import and Exports, COVID-19 Impacts

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Feed Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The market size of the feed industry in Southeast Asia will continue to grow from 2023-2032.

With the growth of population and the improvement of living standard of residents in Southeast Asia, the concept of diet has gradually changed and the demand for protein and other nutrients has grown. Livestock farming is one of the traditional industries in Southeast Asia. In recent years, the expansion of livestock farming in Southeast Asia has led to an increase in its demand for feed, driving the development of the feed industry.

There are large differences in the degree of development of the feed industry among Southeast Asian countries. Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand are the main producers of feed in Southeast Asia, and the feed industry is large. Myanmar and Laos feed industries are smaller in scale but growing rapidly and have great potential for development. Singapore and Laos are basically no indigenous feed production.

Although the feed industry in Southeast Asia has grown rapidly in recent years, its supply capacity still cannot meet domestic feed demand and needs to rely heavily on imports. Take Vietnam as an example, from January to November 2022, Vietnam's feed and raw material imports exceeded US$5 billion, up 11.5% year-on-year. This has also attracted foreign companies to continuously invest in the feed industry in Southeast Asia.

For example, Vietnam C.P Livestock Co. has become a major supplier in the Vietnamese feed market. De Heus Group and Japfa Comfeed have also increased their investment in Vietnam by establishing new production sites. In 2020, Japfa Comfeed's new feed plant with an investment of US$13 million put into operation with an annual production capacity of 180,000 tons.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia Feed Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Feed Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Feed Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Feed Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Feed Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Feed Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Feed Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia Feed Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Feed Industry?

Southeast Asia Feed Industry Outlook 2023-2032

  • Southeast Asia Feed Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis

  • Favorable Factors

  • Unfavorable Factors

  • Southeast Asia Feed Industry Supply Analysis 2023-2032

  • Southeast Asia Feed Industry Demand Analysis 2023-2032

  • Southeast Asia Feed Industry Import and Export Status Analysis 2023-2032

  • Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Feed Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Singapore Feed Industry Analysis
1.1 Singapore Feed Industry Development Environment
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore
1.2 Singapore Feed Industry Operating Conditions 2023-2032
1.2.1 Supply
1.2.2 Demand
1.2.3 Import and Export Situation
1.3 Analysis of Major Feed Production and Trading Companies in Singapore

2 Analysis of Thailand's Feed Industry

3 Analysis of Feed Industry in the Philippines

4 Malaysia Feed Industry Analysis

5 Indonesia Feed Industry Analysis

6 Vietnam Feed Industry Analysis

7 Analysis of Myanmar Feed Industry

8 Analysis of Brunei's Feed Industry

9 Laos Feed Industry Analysis

10 Analysis of Cambodian Feed Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vv0nm9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-asia-feed-industry-report-2023-2032-developments-supply-analysis-demand-analysis-import-and-exports-covid-19-impacts-301768888.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Schwab Has Worst Drop in Years After SVB, Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst two-day stretch since 2016 for Charles Schwab Corp. looks like a case of bad timing for the buyers behind a large block trade in the brokerage.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advise

  • Boeing Can Resume Dreamliner Deliveries, FAA Says

    Deliveries of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner had been halted in February over a regulatory documentation issue.

  • Elon Musk is reportedly building his own town in Texas

    Dubbed “Snailbrook,” the 3,500-acre community will house workers from SpaceX, Tesla and Boring.

  • Xi adds oversight risk to China EV battery growth plans

    The world's largest battery maker CATL and its rivals in China were put on notice this week with a message from the top. When Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was “both pleased and concerned” about CATL’s electric vehicle (EV) battery dominance, industry executives and regulators heard a caution to be ready to throttle back expansion to keep the current boom from collapsing in a bust of overcapacity. Xi’s remarks, made in response to a presentation by CATL's chairman Robin Zeng on the sidelines of China's annual parliament on Monday, showed CATL has drawn the attention of top Chinese officials.

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • Google over-hired talent to do ‘fake work’ and stop them working for rivals, claims former PayPal boss, Keith Rabois

    The PayPal Mafia veteran claimed new hires were given "fake work", adding that mass layoffs seen in the sector are overdue.

  • JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon's records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to hand over more documents concerning Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the territory's lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the bank must turn over requested documents from 2015 to 2019, a period after JPMorgan had dropped Epstein as a client. JPMorgan declined to comment.

  • I’ll be 60, have $95,000 in cash and no debts — I think I can retire, but financial seminars ‘say otherwise’

    Financial seminars can be a really great starting point to vet for yourself where you are in your journey to retirement, so kudos to you for attending multiple! Just like those financial seminars, I have limited information on your financial situation so I can’t say for sure whether or not you’re set for retirement in a couple of years. For example, in retirement, you’ll have your pension and Social Security, which is great — not a lot of Americans have a pension anymore — but will those be the heavy drivers of your retirement income?

  • Tesla's Dirty Little War In China

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Exclusive-Chip equipment maker ASML's suppliers eye Asia plants outside China amid tensions

    HANOI/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Suppliers to Dutch chip-making machines giant ASML Holding NV are considering building plants in Southeast Asia instead of China amid political tensions between Beijing and the West, according to two sources and documents seen by Reuters. Officials from a dozen tech companies are set to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore next week, according to a note from the Brabant Development Agency, a Dutch public body involved in organising the trip. "The majority of the companies (are) joining because they are considering to expand/setup production locations in either Vietnam or Malaysia," said the note prepared by the agency together with Brainport Industries, which represents 200 high tech manufacturing companies based near the Dutch city of Eindhoven.

  • Tesla Rival Nissan Has Some Bad News About Its Electric Vehicles

    Electric vehicle recalls seem to be just as common as recalls of internal combustion engine vehicles. No EV manufacturer seems to be immune to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration safety recalls. "If the pack enclosure is not sealed, water can enter the pack," the NHTSA report said.

  • Tesla Battery Supplier CATL Sees Profits Surge Amid Global EV Boom

    CATL earnings nearly doubled in 2022 capped by a strong fourth quarter. It cited global EV demand. China EV stocks fell.

  • Oil Cements Weekly Loss as Macro Gales Whip Crude To and Fro

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted a weekly loss with macroeconomic headwinds dominating the market as traders await clearer signals on Chinese demand trends.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to With

  • Silicon Valley Bank Fails, Insured Deposits to Be Protected

    Silicon Valley Bank (SBV), a prominent lender to the technology industry, was shut down by federal regulators Friday in one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history,

  • One Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp.’s abrupt shutdown and SVB Financial Group’s hasty fundraising have sent US bank stocks diving and tongues wagging across the industry: Could this be the start of a much bigger problem?Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Adv

  • SVB Is in Sale Talks After Capital Raising Failed, CNBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group is in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital amid a bank run failed, CNBC reported.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From S

  • GM seeks to cut jobs by offering thousands of workers the chance to get paid to quit

    General Motors is doing layoffs a little differently: It’s letting people choose to leave.

  • Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain after other European layoffs

    Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that it will cut around 1,100 jobs at its plant in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia. Ford Spain said in a statement that it notified unions on Friday of what it described as “a profound restructuring of its operations." Ford has recently championed the Valencia plant as its preferred site to assemble “next-generation” electric vehicles on the continent.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights J&J, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Novartis and Sanofi

    J&J, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Novartis and Sanofi have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Gain Despite Industry Woes

    The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation and accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Communication - Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. ATEX, BAND and WTT are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud network.