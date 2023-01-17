U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.00
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,342.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,582.00
    -26.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.90
    -6.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.32
    +0.46 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.90
    -6.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    +1.22 (+6.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4660
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,271.83
    +450.04 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.86
    +52.79 (+12.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,835.78
    -24.29 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Southeast Asia Food Delivery Market Slows in Risk to Grab, GoTo

Yoolim Lee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Southeast Asia’s food delivery spending grew at the slowest pace in at least four years in 2022, highlighting the challenges faced by regional internet giants Grab Holdings Ltd. and GoTo Group.

Online food delivery spending rose 5% to $16.3 billion, according to an annual report by Singapore-based consultancy Momentum Works. That was the smallest gain since 2018, when the company started tracking data. Growth in the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam offset declines in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

Singapore-based Grab extended its lead in Southeast Asia’s food delivery market. The company, with operations in eight countries, posted gross merchandise value of $8.8 billion last year, accounting for 54% of the market. Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda, which operates across Asia, posted GMV of $3.1 billion in Southeast Asia, making up 19% of the total, followed by GoTo’s Gojek and Line Man, the report showed.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

