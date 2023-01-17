Southeast Asia Food Delivery Market Slows in Risk to Grab, GoTo
(Bloomberg) -- Southeast Asia’s food delivery spending grew at the slowest pace in at least four years in 2022, highlighting the challenges faced by regional internet giants Grab Holdings Ltd. and GoTo Group.
Most Read from Bloomberg
China’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic Shift
Chief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos Begins
European Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets Wrap
Online food delivery spending rose 5% to $16.3 billion, according to an annual report by Singapore-based consultancy Momentum Works. That was the smallest gain since 2018, when the company started tracking data. Growth in the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam offset declines in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.
Singapore-based Grab extended its lead in Southeast Asia’s food delivery market. The company, with operations in eight countries, posted gross merchandise value of $8.8 billion last year, accounting for 54% of the market. Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda, which operates across Asia, posted GMV of $3.1 billion in Southeast Asia, making up 19% of the total, followed by GoTo’s Gojek and Line Man, the report showed.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Airlines Resurrect Ancient Jumbo Jets to Meet First- and Business-Class Demand
Housing Pain to Continue Until Economy Slows and Prices Fall
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.