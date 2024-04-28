Southeast Asia Heat Wave Shuts Schools, Stokes Power Demand

Manolo Serapio Jr. and Suttinee Yuvejwattana
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines announced it will halt in-person classes at public schools, while Thai power demand rose to a record, as the heat wave gripping southern Asia continued to take its toll.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The temperature in metropolitan Manila soared to 38.8C (101.8F) on Saturday, according to the nation’s weather forecaster. That beat the previous all-time high recorded in May 1915, ABS-CBN News reported. The Department of Education responded to the sweltering weather, and a jeepney transport strike across the country, by closing public schools on Monday and Tuesday.

In Thailand, power demand reached a record 36,356 megawatts late Saturday, the Ministry of Energy said. The country’s northern and northeastern regions are expected to be the hottest, with a high of 44C recorded in some areas on Sunday.

Bangkok issued extreme heat warnings last week as its index rose to “very dangerous” levels. About 30 people have died due to the high temperatures this year in Thailand, compared with 37 heat-linked fatalities in all of 2023, according to government data.

Soaring heat and drought have been felt in recent weeks from India, which is carrying out the world’s largest election in temperatures that have risen above 40C, to the coffee plantations of Vietnam.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Children’s Fund warned that more than 243 million children across East Asia and the Pacific are at risk of heat-related illnesses and death, as the region braces for an unusually hot summer.

The prolonged heat wave already forced the Philippines to close some schools earlier this month, prompting a return to remote learning that became the norm during Covid, while the government urged people to save electricity as power plants were forced to shut down.

Extreme Heat Shuts Philippine Schools, Prompts Remote Classes

A provincial government in the main Luzon island will implement a four-day work week through July to mitigate the impact of high temperatures on its employees and the public.

The nation’s heat index, which measures the temperature felt by individuals as it takes humidity into account, is forecast to reach as high as 46C on Monday in Manila, the weather agency said.

(Updates with details of Thailand’s power usage surging to an all-time high.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Want $1 Million In Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade.

    These three tech stocks look like reliable long-term winners.

  • Dubai plans to move its busy international airport to a $35 billion new facility within 10 years

    Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, will move its operations to the city-state's second, sprawling airfield in its southern desert reaches “within the next 10 years” in a project worth nearly $35 billion, its ruler said Sunday. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's announcement marks the latest chapter in the rebound of its long-haul carrier Emirates after the coronavirus pandemic grounded international travel. Plans have been on the books for years to move the operations of the airport known as DXB to Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central which had also been delayed by the repercussions of the sheikhdom's 2009 economic crisis.

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Watch Amid Bleak Residential Installation View

    Solid solar installations, along with the Inflation Reduction Act, should drive solar capacity growth in 2024, amid a weak outlook for residential installations. You may keep a watch on ENPH, NXT and CSIQ.

  • How Insurers Game Out Disaster Risk and Drop Customers

    CSAA Insurance Group refused to renew its policy this year on the home that Ronnie de Supinski owns with her husband, Bronis, in Livermore, Calif. As insurers suffer rising losses from wildfires and thunderstorms, they are using scores and models of natural perils to cherry pick which properties they insure, and set their rates. Insurers say this helps keep home insurance available in disaster-prone areas, by allowing them to predict and manage risks.

  • Wildfires Pose Hidden Threat to Mortgage Lenders and Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Above and beyond the obvious damage, wildfires levied a hidden cost on the finance industry: Mortgage lenders and investors lost more than $30 billion between 2020 and 2022, due to both accelerated defaults and prepayments following disastrous blazes.Most Read from BloombergBHP’s $39 Billion Copper Play Was Years in the MakingFed Repricing Gives Rise to New Equities Playbook in AsiaApple Intensifies Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI FeaturesThe Long, Slow Death of Urban N

  • 'End of oil not in sight', OPEC Secretary General says in MEES article

    The end of oil is not in sight, OPEC's top official said, as the pace of energy demand growth means that alternatives cannot replace it at the needed scale, and the focus should be on cutting emissions not oil use. In an op-ed article in the Middle East Economic Survey (MEES) published on Friday, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais wrote there is "a worrying trend of narratives" that use terms like the end of oil, which have the potential to foster energy policies that stoke energy chaos. "What if investments in supply fall as a result, but demand for oil keeps increasing, as we are seeing today?," Al Ghais wrote in the MEES article which OPEC shared on X.

  • Forget Nvidia: Members of Congress Are Scooping Up Shares of Its Core Rival Instead

    There's a much more popular AI stock on Capitol Hill than the leading AI chip maker.

  • California Fast-Food Chains Are Now Serving Sticker Shock

    A month after a higher state minimum wage for fast-food workers went into effect, consumers picking up burgers and burritos at chains in the Golden State grapple with prices rising at a faster clip than in other states.

  • Generative AI Software Sales Could Soar 6,260%: My Pick for the Best AI Stock to Buy Now (Hint: Not Nvidia)

    This little-known software stock could soar as businesses spend more on generative artificial intelligence.

  • Are Stocks Going to Crash if Joe Biden Wins and Democrats Control Congress? Here's What History Says About Stock Market Returns When Democrats Win.

    History provides a transparent outlook for investors if Joe Biden wins in November and Democrats control Congress.