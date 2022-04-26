U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,286.75
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,890.00
    -75.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,522.00
    -13.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,948.40
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.16
    -1.38 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.80
    +6.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0692
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.11
    -1.10 (-3.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2711
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8210
    -0.3180 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,490.60
    +2,081.15 (+5.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.17
    +35.28 (+3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.15
    +52.61 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Southeast Asia HVAC Market Will Grow at 6.4% CAGR, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeast Asia HVAC market was valued at $18,745.5 million in 2021, and it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, to reach $32,824.1 million in 2030, according to the market research firm P&S Intelligence. The advancing hospitality industry and the increasing pace of infrastructure development are the main drivers for the market. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) devices are used to control the humidity, temperature, and purity of the air in the space.

P and S Intelligence Logo
P and S Intelligence Logo

Due to the rich cultural heritage, spicy cuisines, and white beaches, the Southeast Asian tourism industry is registering year-on-year growth. This is expected to drive the demand for HVAC systems in the hospitality industry. In 2021, the hospitality category held the largest share, of 37.0%, among all commercial users, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Get the sample pages of this report at:

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/southeast-asia-hvac-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Southeast Asia HVAC Market Report

  • The Southeast Asia HVAC market advance is fueled by the growing hospitality industry. The area is among the most-well-known tourist attractions because of its beaches and historical sites. It is also popular since it is less expensive than other travel places, particularly in North America and Europe.

  • In Indonesia, for example, 120 new hotels are expected to open by 2024, with 45 in the five-star category and 75 in the four-star category. The country has approximately 17,000 islands, which provide a big potential for adventure as well as a huge growth possibility for the tourism industry. In the next few years, this is expected to stimulate the need for HVAC systems in resorts and hotels.

  • Thus, Trane Technologies plc introduced Air-Fi wireless sensors for the Trane/Mitsubishi Electric CITY MULTI VRF system in April 2022. This sensor is used to detect and manage humidity, heat, carbon dioxide (CO2), and occupancy, thus obviating the need for several sensors and, as a result, lowering the appliance's energy usage.

  • During the projected period, the cooling category is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR, of 7.5%, in terms of volume. This will be due to the hot and humid summers that characterize the region. These climatic conditions fuel the expansion of the Southeast Asia HVAC market by driving the demand for room-ducted splits, air conditioners, split units, and VRF systems.

  • Furthermore, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that just 15% of the households in regional nations have an air conditioner, indicating a large possibility for expansion of the market. Furthermore, when the income rises, affordability improves, thus resulting in a significant increase in the demand for air conditioners.

  • Carrier Malaysia announced a VRF system for industrial buildings and spaces in December 2021. These systems can meet a wide range of temperature needs, while preserving building aesthetics and maximizing operating efficiency. This HVAC system is suitable for use in offices, retail establishments, and hotels.

The Southeast Asia HVAC market includes many key players, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Carrier Global Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Daikin Industries Ltd.

Browse detailed report on Southeast Asia HVAC market Size and Growth Forecast Report, 2030

The commercial end user category accounted for 45.3% of the market revenue in 2021, owing to the expanding number of commercial buildings and offices, as well as the developing hotel industry. Tourism activities in Southeast Asia are increasing, thus resulting in the surging expenditures on infrastructure, for instance, airports, entertainment centers, and hotels.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Type

  • Heating

  • Ventilation

  • Cooling

By End User

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

Browse More Related Reports

Saudi Arabia HVAC Market Growth Forecast Report, 2030

U.S. HVAC Services Market Growth Forecast Report, 2030

India HVAC Market Growth Forecast Report, 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-asia-hvac-market-will-grow-at-6-4-cagr-says-ps-intelligence-301532744.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst on Musk buying Twitter: ‘It’ll be really interesting to see’ how advertisers react

    Ron Josey, senior internet sector analyst at Citi, discusses Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and how advertisers might react to changes in free speech policies.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • These 5 Oil Companies Enter Earnings Season With Big Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Asian Buyers Trying to Back Out of Purchases of Russian Oil Grade

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil refiners are shunning a major export grade from the Russian Far East due to sanctions on a tanker company that ships the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayBuyers are now try

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayThat’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Big Tech earnings ‘will be a mixed bag,’ analyst says

    TECHnalysis Research Pres. & Chief Analyst&nbsp;Bob O’Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings expectations for Big Tech companies like Apple amid supply chain concerns.

  • Electric vehicle demand spurs ‘white gold’ rush at California's largest lake

    The U.S. path to a future of electric vehicles runs through lithium-rich Imperial Valley, a region better known for its environmental degradation than as a model for sustainability.

  • GM confirms electric Corvette is coming

    Ford may have a big week coming up with the Lightning, but General Motors is stealing some of its thunder. In a tweet on Monday morning, Chevrolet announced it will be releasing a “fully electric version” of its Corvette sports car. Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks it down.

  • HSBC Says More Buybacks ‘Unlikely’ After Capital Ratio Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc said more share buybacks were unlikely this year as a drop in a key measure of its capital strength took the shine off better-than-estimated earnings in the first three months of the year.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nea

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Oil steadies after sharp fall; focus on China growth

    Oil prices bounced on Tuesday, steadying after a sharp fall of 4% in the previous session, as worries over China's fuel demand were soothed by the central bank's pledge to support an economy hit by renewed COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures were up 59 cents, or 0.58%, at $102.91 a barrel after rising to $103.93 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts were up 34 cents, or 0.35%, at $98.88 per barrel at 0658 GMT after climbing to $99.82 a barrel in early trade.

  • Top Growth Stocks for May 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • AMD Could Overcome Slowing Demand for Semis. It’s a Strong Buy, Analyst Says.

    Advanced Micro Devices could be well-positioned to ride out a tough cycle for semiconductor stocks amid slowing consumer demand, according to Raymond James. Analyst Chris Caso upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD ) on Monday to Strong Buy from Outperform, boosting the shares by 3.2% to $91.01. “As we have become more concerned about cycle risks given potential for slowing consumer demand and elevated inventory levels at customers, we favor those semi companies with strong secular drivers, more muted cyclical exposure and attractive valuations, for which AMD appears well positioned,” Caso wrote in a research note.

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.

  • Heathrow passenger numbers rise as COVID losses top £4bn

    Despite increased outbound demand, the airport is not expecting to return to profit and dividends in 2022.

  • Chaos Engulfs $50 Billion Palm Market as Flip-Flops Vex Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Vegetable oil traders were preparing to leave their offices last Friday when Indonesian President Joko Widodo appeared at a briefing with stunning news: In just a few days, the nation would ban exports of cooking oil and its raw materials to ease prices and shortages.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji B

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.