U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,368.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,334.00
    -30.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.90
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.55
    -0.81 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.20
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    +0.05 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1700
    +0.1870 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,068.63
    -325.46 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.64
    -29.90 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.55
    -26.57 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Southeast Asia Lip Cold Sore Treatment Market Report 2021: Revenue Estimation and Forecast to 2030 - Demand for Patches Burgeoning

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lip Cold Sore Treatment Market in China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia -Revenue Estimation and Forecast by 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market size is set to increase to $85,265.1 thousand in 2030 from $45,262.1 thousand in 2020, at a 6.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.

In China and Southeast Asia (SEA), the prevalence of herpes simplex virus type-1 (HSV-1) infection is increasing. Mostly transmitted via mouth-mouth contact, the infection often presents with no symptoms, which makes infected people a potential carrier without their knowledge.

HSV-1 infection most commonly presents on and around the lips as blisters. The most-prominent symptoms of this infection are painful gums, headache, fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle ache, and sore throat. Apart from being in contact with infected people, fatigue, abnormal hormone levels, physical trauma, physiological and psychological stress, and immunosuppression greatly elevate the risk of HSV-1. Thus, the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market is growing with the rising demand for products that can offer symptomatic relief and speed up the healing of the sores.

The containment measures taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the shutting down of factories and reduced trade of an array of products. As a result, the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market was negatively affected due to the curtailed manufacturing activities and people staying home. Moreover, the widespread financial distress has forced people to spend only on essential stuff, such as important medication and ration.

The fastest growth in the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market in the coming years will be seen in the cream category, on the basis of product type. Creams not only relieve itching, pain, tingling, and burning sensations but also inhibit the growth of the virus.

Throughout this decade, the clinics category is projected to hold the largest share in the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market, based on end user. An increasing number of people suffering from this condition are visiting clinics due to the rising awareness on this disease.

The pharmacies category dominated the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market in the past, under segmentation by distribution channel. In most cases, a dermatologist prescribes the treatment for this condition, which is why the products are bought predominantly from pharmacies.

The SEA lip cold sore treatment market has been the most productive in China till now, and this country is also set to witness the highest CAGR in the years to come. With the increasing prevalence of HSV-1 infection in rural China and the increasing awareness on this disease, the demand for the related treatment products is rising in the country.

Key Findings of China and SEA Lip Cold Sore Treatment Market

  • Increasing HSV-1 infection incidence strongest market growth driver

  • Demand for patches for lip cold sore treatment burgeoning

  • Highest consumption of lip cold sore treatment products seen in clinics

  • Pharmacies continue being preferred sales point

  • Market fragmented in nature

  • Players engaging in mergers and acquisitions for larger market share

The most-significant players in the China and SEA lip cold sore treatment market include

  • Perrigo Company plc

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Kyungdong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Quantum Health

  • Carma Labs Inc.

  • Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd

  • Blistex Inc.

  • Alliance Pharma plc

  • Li & Fung Limited

  • Viatris Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • URGO Group

  • Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Product Type
4.1.1.1 Cream
4.1.1.2 Patch
4.1.1.3 Gel
4.1.1.4 Others
4.1.2 By End User
4.1.2.1 Clinics
4.1.2.2 Hospitals
4.1.2.3 Homecare settings
4.1.3 By Distribution Channel
4.1.3.1 Pharmacies
4.1.3.2 E-commerce
4.1.3.3 Direct sales
4.1.3.4 Grocery stores
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Increasing demand for patches
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Proliferating modes of transmission of herpes simplex virus
4.2.2.2 Increasing prevalence of cold sores
4.2.2.3 Advancements in treatment with rising number of product launches
4.2.2.4 High lip core sore incidence among children
4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 Side-effects of lip cold sore treatment products
4.2.3.2 Lack of awareness on lip cold sores and HSV-1 infection
4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.2.4 Opportunities
4.2.4.1 Growing disposable personal income
4.3 COVID-19 Impact
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry
4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 5. China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and SEA Market Size and Forecast
5.1 Overview
5.2 Market Revenue, by Product Type (2015-2030)
5.3 Market Revenue, by End User (2015-2030)
5.4 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel (2015-2030)
5.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2015-2030)

Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Indonesia Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. Philippines Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. Vietnam Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. Thailand Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. South Korea Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. Malaysia Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 13. Taiwan Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 14. Hong Kong Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 15. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 16. Company Profiles
16.1 Business Overview
16.2 Product and Service Offerings
16.3 Key Financial Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njvx9e

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Moderna and Novavax Are Higher This Morning

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are 2.7% and 3.5% higher, respectively, as of 11:10 a.m. EDT today, after more news showing booster shots are likely in the cards for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. With many of those in the U.S. and U.K. already receiving their jab, and the delta variant circulating, much of Wall Street's work has been trying to calculate how much of an opportunity booster shots represents. In the U.K., the two will participate in a government-funded study named Octave Duo -- along with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- to evaluate the effectiveness of an additional shot for people with weaker immune systems.

  • Humanigen: Lenz Could Become a $1.45 Billion Drug, if Approved, Says Analyst

    So the FDA has finally given its stamp of approval to Pfizer's (PFE) Comirnaty (yes, that's really what they're going to call it) coronavirus vaccine -- and that's a huge relief. Only about 57% of Americans had signed up to be vaccinated with Pfizer's product while it was designated for only "emergency use" during the Covid-19 epidemic. Hopefully, now that the vaccine has the FDA's full endorsement as safe and effective, more people will consent to taking it. And yet, there's still the matter of

  • Alabama doctor explains COVID-19 situation in the South

    Dr. David Thrasher, President of Montgomery Pulmonology Services, a Critical Care Physician and Director of Respiratory Services at Jackson Hospital, details the latest on COVID-19 in the South.&nbsp;

  • Oil rally ends amid COVID-19 concerns, returning supply

    U.S. oil was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $67.92 a barrel, after gaining 1.2% in the previous session. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that American crude inventories fell last week for a third consecutive week and overall fuel demand increased to the most since March 2020, boosting prices around 10% through Wednesday. "For now, U.S. consumers appear to be shrugging off the spread of the Delta variant ... However, it seems likely that we are near the peak in U.S. demand, which will act as a lid on oil prices," Capital Economics said in a note.

  • Why Shares of Option Care Health Are Popping Today

    Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) was up more than 7% in early trading on Wednesday. Joining the index is a status symbol for up-and-coming companies and when a stock is added to the benchmark index, index funds and other investments tied to it automatically buy the stock. The healthcare company specializes in infusion therapy through the use of trained nurses who go to a patient's home to administer, through an IV, drugs for chemotherapy or to treat autoimmune disorders, congestive heart failure, and various blood disorders, among other conditions.

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for September 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Newly reported COVID death in Kansas county may be the first known in US. Here’s where

    “I think it’s safe to say that COVID-19 was probably in the United States before December and it probably did take lives ...”

  • Cassava Sciences stock tumbles, and company responds to allegations disputing trial data

    Cassava Sciences Inc. responded Wednesday to allegations posted overnight regarding the "accuracy and integrity" of trial data for its treatment of Alzheimer's disease, saying it believed the claims are "false and misleading." Cassava's stock had rallied 1.9% on Tuesday, and 16.4% over the past three days, with the company saying early Tuesday that it reached agreement with the Food and Drug Administration under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for its Phase 3 studies of oral simufilam for th

  • J&J’s latest booster shot news, Moderna pushes for FDA approval, Pentagon’s vaccine mandate

    Anajalee Khemlani joins Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: Johnson & Johnson’s latest studies showing that a booster shot would provide a ‘rapid and robust increase’ to COVID fighting antibodies, Moderna completing the filing process for full approval of its vaccine in ages 18-up,&nbsp;and The Pentagon enacting a vaccine mandate for all active-duty troops.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • COVID SCIENCE-mRNA vaccines trigger backup immune response; some cancer drugs may help

    A new study may help explain why mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths than they are at preventing infection. Test-tube experiments on blood samples from 61 fully vaccinated adults showed that by six months, vaccine-induced antibodies that can immediately neutralize the virus had declined. "Your immune system has a backup," said study leader John Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

  • Lam Research Is 'Terrific,' Says Cramer, but the Charts Are Tricky

    During the Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" on Monday night, a caller asked host Jim Cramer about Lam Research . "I think Lam is terrific," Cramer responded. In this daily bar chart of LRCX, below, we can see that prices declined this month to test the rising 40-week moving average line.

  • Warren Buffett Sold Off This Biotech Stock. Should You?

    For those accustomed to following stock market news, Warren Buffett needs no introduction. The legendary CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing (a quarterly report some institutional investment managers are required to file) revealed that the conglomerate closed its stake in biotech Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB).

  • The 5 Biggest Chinese Software Companies

    Read about the five largest and most influential software companies in China, including a new up and coming superstar.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and AMC Stock, Too -- Popped Today

    For the third trading day in a row, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are on the rise, up 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. EDT. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is also notching its third straight day of share-price gains -- up 2.6% -- and it's all because of COVID-19. Stocks tied to the tourism industry began moving higher on Friday in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approving Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 infection in patients aged 16 and over.

  • Moderna says vaccine highly effective after six months in application for full approval

    Drugmaker Moderna announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is 93% effective after six months as it completed another step on the way to full approval of the vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Bitcoin Miners Hold Onto Rigs, Betting the Bull Run Will Continue

    Supply has dried up despite a glut of available bitcoin mining rigs since China’s crackdown in May.

  • Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies

    An Arizona economic development group on Tuesday said it had made a deal with Taiwanese economic development officials aimed at making the U.S. state more attractive to Taiwan's semiconductor industry as the world's biggest chipmaker eyes a $12 billion plant in Phoenix. The Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office, which is supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed an agreement with economic development officials in the greater Phoenix area to find ways to bring more of Taiwan's vast semiconductor industry to the metro area.