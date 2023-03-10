U.S. markets closed

Southeast Asia Online English Training Market Report 2023: Market will Continue to Grow Due to Growing Foreign Investments - Forecasts to 2032

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Southeast Asian online English training industry to continue to grow from 2023-2032 as more foreign investment enters Southeast Asia and more Southeast Asian residents take offline and online English training in order to gain better job opportunities and business partnerships.

The online English training industry in Southeast Asia has a wide range of development status in different countries. Influenced by certain historical factors, some Southeast Asian countries have a high level of English language proficiency among their residents.

For example, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei have high English penetration rates, and English is one of the official languages in Singapore and the Philippines, as well as the common language in Malaysia and Brunei.

However, other Southeast Asian countries have lower English penetration rates and English proficiency needs to be improved, such as Thailand, which is rated as very low proficiency in the EF English Proficiency Indicator Report 2021 and is in the 100th percentile of non-native English-speaking countries.

With economic development in Southeast Asia and strong growth in foreign trade, the demand for English language talents has further grown. Meanwhile, as urbanization in Southeast Asia advances, the size of the middle class expands and more attention is paid to the field of children's education, and mobile internet gradually penetrates the lives of Southeast Asian residents, the online English training industry in Southeast Asia has grown.

In Vietnam, for example, English is one of the most popular foreign languages in the country, and English education has flourished since Vietnam's revolutionary reforms in 1986. The online language learning platform Edupia has become the leading brand in the Vietnamese online English market with 500,000 paying users in just three years since its inception.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry?

Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry Outlook 2023-2032

  • Analysis of Factors Influencing the Development of Online English Training Industry in Southeast Asia

  • Favorable Factors

  • Unfavorable Factors

  • Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry Supply Analysis 2023-2032

  • Southeast Asia Online English Training Industry Demand Analysis 2023-2032

  • Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Online English Training Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis of the Online English Training Industry in Singapore
1.1 Singapore Online English Training Industry Development Environment
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore
1.2 Singapore Online English Training Industry Operation 2023-2032
1.2.1 Supply
1.2.2 Demand
1.3 Analysis of Major Online English Training Providers in Singapore

2 Analysis of the Online English Training Industry in Thailand

3 Analysis of the Online English Training Industry in the Philippines

4 Analysis of the Online English Training Industry in Malaysia

5 Analysis of the Online English Training Industry in Indonesia

6 Analysis of Online English Training Industry in Vietnam

7 Myanmar Online English Training Industry Analysis

8 Brunei Online English Training Industry Analysis

9 Analysis of the Online English Training Industry in Laos

10 Analysis of the Online English Training Industry in Cambodia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l9sdnd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-asia-online-english-training-market-report-2023-market-will-continue-to-grow-due-to-growing-foreign-investments---forecasts-to-2032-301768880.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

