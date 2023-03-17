U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry Report 2023-2032: Focus on Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pet food industry in Southeast Asia to maintain growth from 2023-2032.

With the economic development of Southeast Asia, the number of pets such as cats and dogs kept by the residents of Southeast Asia is also on the rise, promoting the development of the Southeast Asian pet food market.

Data shows that in 2021, Google search exposure about pets in Southeast Asia grew 88% YoY and exposure to ads about pet products grew 158% YoY. A survey in 2021 showed that in Vietnam, only about 27% of the population did not own a pet. The increase in the number and variety of pets is driving the pet food market size.

According to the publisher's analysis, the younger generation has become the main force of pet ownership in Southeast Asia, with a more refined and humane approach to pet feeding. In addition to the main food that occupies a major position in pet food, the demand for pet snacks such as teething snacks, freeze-dried and cat strips is also gradually growing, and the market recognition has increased significantly.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

The low production cost in Southeast Asia has also attracted many pet foods brands to invest and build factories in Southeast Asia. Petpal has built three production bases in Vietnam, namely Happy Chews, Balala and DEXIN, and the Vietnam factory has become the core overseas Petpal factory.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry?

Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry Outlook 2023-2032

  • Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis

  • Supply Analysis of Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry 2023-2032

  • Southeast Asia Pet Food Industry Demand Analysis 2023-2032

  • Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Pet Food Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Singapore Pet Food Industry Analysis
1.1 Singapore Pet Food Industry Development Environment
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore
1.2 Singapore Pet Food Industry Operation 2023-2032
1.2.1 Supply
1.2.2 Demand
1.2.3 Import and Export Situation
1.3 Analysis of Major Pet Food Manufacturing and Sales Companies in Singapore

2 Analysis of Thailand Pet Food Industry

3 Analysis of the Philippine pet food industry

4 Malaysia Pet Food Industry Analysis

5 Indonesia Pet Food Industry Analysis

6 Vietnam Pet Food Industry Analysis

7 Analysis of Myanmar Pet Food Industry

8 Analysis of Brunei Pet Food Industry

9 Analysis of the Pet Food Industry in Laos

10 Analysis of Cambodia Pet Food Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1d1ctu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


