Southeast Asia Remote Building Security Solutions Market Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Crowd Analytics for Increased Capabilities & Integrated Ecosystem for Seamless Functionality

This study defines remote building security solutions as integrated security systems that manage multiple electronic building security systems from a single platform in a remote location. Such solutions are typically offered as subscription services by third-party security solution providers.



The remote building security solutions market in Southeast Asia is currently nascent. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for remote monitoring solutions, boosting demand in this market.

This demand, along with increasing manpower costs, favorable regulations in certain regions, and a shortage of skilled security forces, will help the market achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% between 2021 and 2027.

While Singapore is slightly ahead of other countries in Southeast Asia in terms of adoption rates, Malaysia and the Philippines will experience strong growth rates in the forecast period (2022 to 2027).



Revenues considered include hardware, software, and service revenues for remote building security solutions. The base year for the study is 2021.



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Remote Building Security Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Market Drivers Explained

Growth Restraints

Market Restraints Explained

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast and CAGR by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis

End-user Application Case

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Singapore

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Key Market Participants

Case Study by Market Participant - Ademco

Case Study by Market Participant - Certis CISCO

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Malaysia

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Key Market Participants

Case Study by Market Participant - Chubb

Case Study by Market Participant - G4S

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Thailand

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Key Market Participants

Case Study by Market Participant - Chubb

Case Study by Market Participant - SECOM

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Philippines

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Key Market Participants

Case Study by Market Participant - ALARMNET

Case Study by Market Participant - Guard-All

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Crowd Analytics for Increased Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Ecosystem for Seamless Functionality

Growth Opportunity 3: Surveillance Robots for Higher Protection

Growth Opportunity 4: Cybersecurity-proof Solutions for Increased Adoption

