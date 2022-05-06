Southeast Asia Remote Building Security Solutions Market Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Crowd Analytics for Increased Capabilities & Integrated Ecosystem for Seamless Functionality
DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Remote Building Security Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study defines remote building security solutions as integrated security systems that manage multiple electronic building security systems from a single platform in a remote location. Such solutions are typically offered as subscription services by third-party security solution providers.
The remote building security solutions market in Southeast Asia is currently nascent. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for remote monitoring solutions, boosting demand in this market.
This demand, along with increasing manpower costs, favorable regulations in certain regions, and a shortage of skilled security forces, will help the market achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% between 2021 and 2027.
While Singapore is slightly ahead of other countries in Southeast Asia in terms of adoption rates, Malaysia and the Philippines will experience strong growth rates in the forecast period (2022 to 2027).
Revenues considered include hardware, software, and service revenues for remote building security solutions. The base year for the study is 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Remote Building Security Solutions Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Growth Drivers
Market Drivers Explained
Growth Restraints
Market Restraints Explained
Revenue Forecast
Percent Revenue Forecast and CAGR by Country
Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast Analysis
End-user Application Case
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Singapore
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Key Market Participants
Case Study by Market Participant - Ademco
Case Study by Market Participant - Certis CISCO
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Malaysia
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Key Market Participants
Case Study by Market Participant - Chubb
Case Study by Market Participant - G4S
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Thailand
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Key Market Participants
Case Study by Market Participant - Chubb
Case Study by Market Participant - SECOM
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Philippines
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Key Market Participants
Case Study by Market Participant - ALARMNET
Case Study by Market Participant - Guard-All
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Crowd Analytics for Increased Capabilities
Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Ecosystem for Seamless Functionality
Growth Opportunity 3: Surveillance Robots for Higher Protection
Growth Opportunity 4: Cybersecurity-proof Solutions for Increased Adoption
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h0erl2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-asia-remote-building-security-solutions-market-report-2022-growth-opportunities-in-crowd-analytics-for-increased-capabilities--integrated-ecosystem-for-seamless-functionality-301541974.html
SOURCE Research and Markets