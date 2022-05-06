U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

Southeast Asia Remote Building Security Solutions Market Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Crowd Analytics for Increased Capabilities & Integrated Ecosystem for Seamless Functionality

·3 min read

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Remote Building Security Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study defines remote building security solutions as integrated security systems that manage multiple electronic building security systems from a single platform in a remote location. Such solutions are typically offered as subscription services by third-party security solution providers.

The remote building security solutions market in Southeast Asia is currently nascent. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for remote monitoring solutions, boosting demand in this market.

This demand, along with increasing manpower costs, favorable regulations in certain regions, and a shortage of skilled security forces, will help the market achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% between 2021 and 2027.

While Singapore is slightly ahead of other countries in Southeast Asia in terms of adoption rates, Malaysia and the Philippines will experience strong growth rates in the forecast period (2022 to 2027).

Revenues considered include hardware, software, and service revenues for remote building security solutions. The base year for the study is 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Remote Building Security Solutions Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Growth Drivers

  • Market Drivers Explained

  • Growth Restraints

  • Market Restraints Explained

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Percent Revenue Forecast and CAGR by Country

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • End-user Application Case

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Singapore

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Key Market Participants

  • Case Study by Market Participant - Ademco

  • Case Study by Market Participant - Certis CISCO

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Malaysia

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Key Market Participants

  • Case Study by Market Participant - Chubb

  • Case Study by Market Participant - G4S

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Thailand

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Key Market Participants

  • Case Study by Market Participant - Chubb

  • Case Study by Market Participant - SECOM

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Philippines

  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Key Market Participants

  • Case Study by Market Participant - ALARMNET

  • Case Study by Market Participant - Guard-All

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Crowd Analytics for Increased Capabilities

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Integrated Ecosystem for Seamless Functionality

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Surveillance Robots for Higher Protection

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Cybersecurity-proof Solutions for Increased Adoption

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h0erl2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-asia-remote-building-security-solutions-market-report-2022-growth-opportunities-in-crowd-analytics-for-increased-capabilities--integrated-ecosystem-for-seamless-functionality-301541974.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

