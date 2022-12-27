U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Southeast Asia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: Lower Labor Costs in Southeast Asian Countries will Prompt Global Smartphone Manufacturers to Shift Production Capacity to this Regions

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam is the main smartphone manufacturing country in Southeast Asia, and the local cheap labor and land costs have attracted more and more global smartphone manufacturers to invest and build factories there.

At present, Vietnam has become the world's major smartphone exporters, cell phone and parts exports occupy the first place in Vietnam's exports of various industries, smartphone manufacturing has become the pillar of Vietnam's economy. In addition, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia also have a certain smartphone manufacturing industry.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021. The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.

Overall, the sales volume of smartphone manufacturing in Southeast Asian countries has been on an upward trend in recent years, especially in Thailand and Vietnam, where continued economic growth has contributed to the rapid growth of smartphone manufacturing sales volume.

The smartphone manufacturing industry in Southeast Asia will maintain growth from 2023-2032. On the one hand, the lower labor costs in Southeast Asian countries will prompt global smartphone manufacturers to shift production capacity to these regions. On the other hand, rising demand in the Southeast Asian smartphone market will prompt global smartphone manufacturers to increase exports to these countries.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis of the Smartphone Manufacturing Industry in Singapore
1.1 Singapore's Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Development Environment
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Singapore Manufacturing Minimum Wage
1.2 Singapore Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
1.2.1 Singapore Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Production Status
1.2.2 Singapore Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Sales Status
1.2.3 Singapore Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status
1.3 Analysis of Major Processing and Trading Companies of Singapore Smartphone Manufacturing

2 Analysis of Thailand Smartphone Manufacturing Industry
2.1 Development Environment of Thailand Smartphone Manufacturing Industry
2.1.1 Geography
2.1.2 Population
2.1.3 Economy
2.1.4 Thailand Manufacturing Minimum Wage
2.2 Thailand Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
2.2.1 Thailand Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Production Status
2.2.2 Thailand Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Sales Status
2.2.3 Thailand Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status
2.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Thailand Smartphone Manufacturing

3 Analysis of the Philippine Smartphone Manufacturing Industry
3.1 Philippine Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Development Environment
3.1.1 Geography
3.1.2 Population
3.1.3 Economy
3.1.4 Philippines Manufacturing Minimum Wage
3.2 Philippine Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
3.2.1 Production Status of Smartphone Manufacturing Industry in the Philippines
3.2.2 Philippines Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Sales Status
3.2.3 Philippine Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status
3.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Smartphone Manufacturing in Philippines

4 Malaysia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Analysis
4.1 Malaysia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Development Environment
4.1.1 Geography
4.1.2 Population
4.1.3 Economy
4.1.4 Malaysia Manufacturing Minimum Wage
4.2 Malaysia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
4.2.1 Malaysia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Production Status
4.2.2 Malaysia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Sales Status
4.2.3 Malaysia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status
4.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Smartphone Manufacturing in Malaysia

5 Indonesia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Analysis
5.1 Development Environment of Indonesia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry
5.1.1 Geography
5.1.2 Population
5.1.3 Economy
5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage
5.2 Indonesia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
5.2.1 Indonesia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Production Status
5.2.2 Indonesia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Sales Status
5.2.3 Indonesia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status
5.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Indonesia Smartphone Manufacturing

6 Vietnam Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Analysis
6.1 Development Environment of Vietnam's Smartphone Manufacturing industry
6.1.1 Geography
6.1.2 Population
6.1.3 Economy
6.1.4 Minimum Wage of Vietnam Manufacturing Industry
6.2 Vietnam Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
6.2.1 Vietnam Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Production Situation
6.2.2 Vietnam Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Sales Status
6.2.3 Import and Export Status of Vietnam Smartphone Manufacturing Industry
6.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Vietnam Smartphone Manufacturing

7 Analysis of Myanmar Smartphone Manufacturing Industry
7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar Smartphone Manufacturing Industry
7.1.1 Geography
7.1.2 Population
7.1.3 Economy
7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage
7.2 Myanmar Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
7.2.1 Myanmar Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Production Status
7.2.2 Myanmar Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Sales Status
7.2.3 Import and Export Status of Myanmar Smartphone Manufacturing Industry
7.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Smartphone Manufacturing in Myanmar

8 Brunei Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Analysis
8.1 Brunei Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Development Environment
8.1.1 Geography
8.1.2 Population
8.1.3 Economy
8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage
8.2 Brunei Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Operation 2018-2022
8.2.1 Brunei Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Production Status
8.2.2 Brunei Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Sales Status
8.2.3 Import and Export Status of Brunei Smartphone Manufacturing Industry
8.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Brunei Smartphone Manufacturing

9 Analysis of the Smartphone Manufacturing Industry in Laos
9.1 Development Environment of Laos Smartphone Manufacturing Industry
9.1.1 Geography
9.1.2 Population
9.1.3 Economy
9.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Laos
9.2 Operation of the Smartphone Manufacturing Industry in Laos 2018-2022
9.2.1 Production Status of the Smartphone Manufacturing Industry in Laos
9.2.2 Laos Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Sales Status
9.2.3 Import and Export Status of Laos Smartphone Manufacturing Industry
9.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Laos Smartphone Manufacturing

10 Cambodia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Analysis
10.1 Development Environment of Cambodia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry
10.1.1 Geography
10.1.2 Population
10.1.3 Economy
10.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Cambodia
10.2 Cambodia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
10.2.1 Cambodia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Production Status
10.2.2 Cambodia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Sales Status
10.2.3 Cambodia Smartphone Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status
10.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Smartphone Manufacturing in Cambodia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52xkzq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


