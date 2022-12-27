U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,884.75
    +15.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,542.00
    +167.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,087.25
    +12.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.20
    +8.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.97
    +0.41 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    +11.80 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.38 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.04
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3260
    +0.4660 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,838.13
    -13.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.25
    -0.69 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Southeast Asia Tire Industry Report 2022: Focus on Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Tire Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asian tire industry will maintain growth from 2022-2032. On the one hand, Southeast Asian countries are major production areas for tire raw materials and lower labor costs, prompting global tire manufacturers to shift production capacity to these regions.

On the other hand, Southeast Asian economic development and rapid growth in motor vehicle sales have contributed to an increasingly active local tire market, which in turn has prompted global tire manufacturers to increase exports or investments in these countries.

Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia and other countries tire industry development is relatively fast

Among them, Vietnam is an important tire production and export country in Southeast Asia, tire industry is relatively developed, tires have also become the largest export value of Vietnam's rubber industry products. Myanmar and Cambodia's own tire manufacturing industry started late, the overall weaker. Singapore, Laos and Brunei almost no domestic tire manufacturing industry, tires rely on imports.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021. The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.

Overall, in recent years, the size of the tire market in Southeast Asian countries show an upward trend, especially in Vietnam, Thailand and other countries of sustained economic growth, industrial and supporting industrial chain development, to promote the development of its tire industry.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia Tire Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Tire Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Tire Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Tire Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Tire Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Tire Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Tire Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia Tire Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Tire Industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis of the Tire Industry in Singapore
1.1 Singapore's Tire Industry Development Environment
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Singapore Manufacturing Minimum Wage
1.2 Singapore Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
1.2.1 Singapore Tire Industry Production Status
1.2.2 Singapore Tire Industry Sales Status
1.2.3 Singapore Tire Industry Import and Export Status
1.3 Analysis of Major Processing and Trading Companies of Singapore Tire

2 Analysis of Thailand Tire Industry
2.1 Development Environment of Thailand Tire Industry
2.1.1 Geography
2.1.2 Population
2.1.3 Economy
2.1.4 Thailand Manufacturing Minimum Wage
2.2 Thailand Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
2.2.1 Thailand Tire Industry Production Status
2.2.2 Thailand Tire Industry Sales Status
2.2.3 Thailand Tire Industry Import and Export Status
2.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Thailand Tire

3 Analysis of the Philippine Tire Industry
3.1 Philippine Tire Industry Development Environment
3.1.1 Geography
3.1.2 Population
3.1.3 Economy
3.1.4 Philippines Manufacturing Minimum Wage
3.2 Philippine Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
3.2.1 Production Status of Tire Industry in the Philippines
3.2.2 Philippines Tire Industry Sales Status
3.2.3 Philippine Tire Industry Import and Export Status
3.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Tire in Philippines

4 Malaysia Tire Industry Analysis
4.1 Malaysia Tire Industry Development Environment
4.1.1 Geography
4.1.2 Population
4.1.3 Economy
4.1.4 Malaysia Manufacturing Minimum Wage
4.2 Malaysia Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
4.2.1 Malaysia Tire Industry Production Status
4.2.2 Malaysia Tire Industry Sales Status
4.2.3 Malaysia Tire Industry Import and Export Status
4.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Tire in Malaysia

5 Indonesia Tire Industry Analysis
5.1 Development Environment of Indonesia Tire Industry
5.1.1 Geography
5.1.2 Population
5.1.3 Economy
5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage
5.2 Indonesia Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
5.2.1 Indonesia Tire Industry Production Status
5.2.2 Indonesia Tire Industry Sales Status
5.2.3 Indonesia Tire Industry Import and Export Status
5.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Indonesia Tire

6 Vietnam Tire Industry Analysis
6.1 Development Environment of Vietnam's Tire industry
6.1.1 Geography
6.1.2 Population
6.1.3 Economy
6.1.4 Minimum Wage of Vietnam Manufacturing Industry
6.2 Vietnam Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
6.2.1 Vietnam Tire Industry Production Situation
6.2.2 Vietnam Tire Industry Sales Status
6.2.3 Import and Export Status of Vietnam Tire Industry
6.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Vietnam Tire

7 Analysis of Myanmar Tire Industry
7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar Tire Industry
7.1.1 Geography
7.1.2 Population
7.1.3 Economy
7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage
7.2 Myanmar Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
7.2.1 Myanmar Tire Industry Production Status
7.2.2 Myanmar Tire Industry Sales Status
7.2.3 Import and Export Status of Myanmar Tire Industry
7.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Tire in Myanmar

8 Brunei Tire Industry Analysis
8.1 Brunei Tire Industry Development Environment
8.1.1 Geography
8.1.2 Population
8.1.3 Economy
8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage
8.2 Brunei Tire Industry Operation 2018-2022
8.2.1 Brunei Tire Industry Production Status
8.2.2 Brunei Tire Industry Sales Status
8.2.3 Import and Export Status of Brunei Tire Industry
8.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Brunei Tire

9 Analysis of the Tire Industry in Laos
9.1 Development Environment of Laos Tire Industry
9.1.1 Geography
9.1.2 Population
9.1.3 Economy
9.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Laos
9.2 Operation of the Tire Industry in Laos 2018-2022
9.2.1 Production Status of the Tire Industry in Laos
9.2.2 Laos Tire Industry Sales Status
9.2.3 Import and Export Status of Laos Tire Industry
9.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Laos Tire

10 Cambodia Tire Industry Analysis
10.1 Development Environment of Cambodia Tire Industry
10.1.1 Geography
10.1.2 Population
10.1.3 Economy
10.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Cambodia
10.2 Cambodia Tire Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
10.2.1 Cambodia Tire Industry Production Status
10.2.2 Cambodia Tire Industry Sales Status
10.2.3 Cambodia Tire Industry Import and Export Status
10.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Tire in Cambodia

11 Southeast Asia Tire Industry Outlook 2023-2032
11.1 Southeast Asia Tire Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis
11.1.1 Favorable Factors
11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors
11.2 Southeast Asia Tire Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032
11.3 Southeast Asia Tire Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032
11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Tire Industry


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1f99w3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Number of over-50s on zero hours contracts soars to record high

    The number of over-50s working in zero-hours contracts has surged to a record high, new data has shown.

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to the Census Bureau, which tracks retail sales, e-commerce makes up less than 15% of retail sales in the U.S., even after years of double-digit growth. This shows there's still a huge opportunity, and e-commerce is an even smaller percentage of retail sales in international markets. Amazon has dominated the e-commerce sector since its early days and owns roughly 40% of U.S. market share thanks to its first-party business and third-party marketplace.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Before the Next Bull Market

    Hedge fund managers with a history of achieving market-beating returns are buying these growth stocks.

  • Wall Street’s Big Banks Score $1 Trillion of Profit in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Malick Diop felt something shifting on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysHe’d joined Morgan Stanley in the grim days of 2009, when big banks were trying to

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Laid Off Tech Workers Quickly Find New Jobs

    Most laid off workers in tech are finding jobs shortly after beginning their search, as employers continue to scoop up workers in a tight labor market.

  • Redefining the 'corner-office philosophy': Why GM's renovated offices include pool table, game areas, treadmills

    When GM's salaried workforce returns to the office, many will see new spaces that GM spent billions on. GM's factories are getting the same upgrades.

  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Niu Technologies Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that […]

  • How To Make Your Own Retirement Fund

    Making sure you have a large enough nest egg to retire on is a challenge. Here’s how to accomplish the task, one step at a time.

  • Why Roth IRAs Make Sense for Millennials

    Millennials can take advantage of decades of tax-free earnings, and then tax-free withdrawals during retirement, with a Roth IRA.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett vs. the Market: What It Means for Investors

    The legendary investor's portfolio is as concentrated as ever, and unlike many professional money managers, he's not weighting it in line with the S&P 500's sector weights. Here are three conclusions for investors drawn from looking at the contrasts between Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio and the S&P 500. The conglomerate's portfolio is overweight in information technology, finance, energy, and consumer staples.

  • Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Macy’s, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.52, expectations were $0.19. Operator: Good day, and welcome to Macy’s Inc Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I will now turn the call over to Pam Quintiliano. Please go […]

  • Media stocks lost over $500 billion in value this year — here’s what happens next

    The media industry has battled a tumultuous 2022. Here's how we got here — and what could happen next.

  • Restaurant Staffers Are Returning to Work After Covid Flight

    The industry, which experienced among the biggest reductions in jobs and workers after the Covid-19 pandemic struck the U.S., has erased most of those losses. This past month, restaurants and bars had nearly doubled the number of employees working at the pandemic low in April 2020, according to the Labor Department. The past month alone, restaurants and bars added 62,000 jobs.