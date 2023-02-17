U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,052.42
    -37.99 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,634.50
    -62.35 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,686.32
    -169.52 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,935.85
    -6.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.78
    -2.71 (-3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8340
    -0.0090 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2280
    +0.2780 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,289.36
    -602.69 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.45
    +12.12 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Southeast Asia Used Construction Equipment Market Report 2023: A $1.47 Billion Market by 2029 - Renewable Energy Investments Across the Region Bodes Well for the Sector

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Used Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Southeast Asia used construction equipment market is expected to reach a value of $1,470 billion in 2029 from $1,012 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.48%

The Earthmoving segment has the largest share in Southeast Asia used construction equipment market. Excavators held the largest market share in the earthmoving segment in 2022.

The demand for excavators is expected to grow in Southeast Asia used construction equipment market due to the rise in public infrastructure projects which include the extension of railways tracks, airports & renovation of bridges & highways across Southeast Asian Countries in 2022.

The demand for hydraulic excavators in Southeast Asia used construction equipment market is growing due to the rise in public infrastructure projects which include the extension of railways tracks, airports & renovation of bridges & highways across Southeast Asian Countries in 2022. Several road construction & affordable housing projects are under progress in different countries in the region.

Growth in the logistics industry due to the growing demand for goods in global and domestics market supports the demand for used forklifts & telehandlers in Southeast Asia's market. The major Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Thailand & Singapore witnessed a sharp rise in export in 2022. Growing demand for goods and the use of automation technology in manufacturing will support the growth of the logistics industry in Southeast Asian countries in 2022.

The mining industry witnessed growth in Indonesia & Philippines market due to the rise in prices of commodities such as copper, tin, iron ore & nickel in the global market, leading to a surge in nickel mining projects in the regions in 2022. The government in Indonesia is also investing in coal mining projects due to its rising prices in the global market.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Surge in Used Construction Equipment Financing

In 2021, the Southeast Asian countries governments planned to invest in infrastructure development projects to overcome the negative impact of the pandemic. Infrastructure projects are delayed due to funding challenges that contractors and construction companies face.

Overwhelmed by the funding challenge, OEMs such as Komatsu, Caterpillar, SANY, and Hitachi construction machinery provided financial assistance to customers. In 2022, OEMs saw a surge in used equipment financing activities in Southeast Asian countries. Some used construction equipment sellers, such as JLG financing & Bot leasing, provide equipment financing services to used equipment buyers.

Urbanization and Rise in Infrastructure Development Projects Boosting Construction Investment

Among the countries in Southeast Asia, Singapore has the most developed economy and is completely urbanized. Malaysia and Brunei are classified as highly urbanized, while the majority - including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam - are regarded as semi-urbanized.

In 2021, as per the data provided by the Department of Finance Philippines, approximately USD 9.7 billion out of the USD 20 billion worth of infrastructure projects are currently under construction in 2022.

Similar infrastructure & urbanization projects are under progress in other Southeast Asian Countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam & others. For instance, the Indonesian government aims to invest USD 430 billion in infrastructure development projects from 2021 to 2024. The country's infrastructure development projects are mostly in the transport sector. Investment projects are divided into three sectors - road, rail, and port development, accounting for 29%, 22%, and 23%, respectively.

Governments Across Southeast Asian Countries Are Accelerating Renewable Energy Investments

With increasing global environmental concerns, governments across Southeast Asian countries plan to increase the renewable energy generation capacity by 2030 to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

For instance, the grid-connected installed capacity in Singapore rose to 376.9 MWp in 2020, with a total of 4,067 solar PV installations. This was a sharp increase from 2019 when capacity was 262.4 MWp, and only 3,173 PV systems were installed. In Malaysia, the government is investing USD 12.1 billion in clean energy transition and aims to reduce 60% in carbon emissions by 2035.

Demand for used construction equipment is expected to rise due to the Singapore government's ambitious plan to generate 2GW of solar power by 2030. The government has introduced the Solar Nova program and research and development initiatives to increase solar energy output to achieve this goal.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent vendors in Southeast Asia used construction equipment market are Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr, Komatsu, JCB, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Kubota, Kobelco, SANY & XCMG. Other prominent vendors are Yanmar, LiuGong, Sumitomo, & Hyundai Construction Equipment.

Market leaders in Southeast Asia used construction equipment market are Komatsu, SANY, Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Equipment, & Caterpillar. These vendors have a strong market share and offer diverse products in the Southeast Asian market.

Yanmar, LiuGong & Sumitomo are niche players in Southeast Asia used construction equipment market and offer limited products to cater to customers requiring earthmoving equipment majorly. Zoomlion is set to launch a new 186ft telescopic boom lift in Southeast Asia used construction equipment market in 2022.

Key Vendors

  • Caterpillar

  • Komatsu

  • Volvo Construction Equipment

  • Hitachi Construction Machinery

  • Kubota

  • Kobelco

  • SANY

  • Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

  • Zoomlion

  • Liebherr

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Hyundai Construction Machinery

  • Sumitomo Corporation Group

  • LiuGong

  • Yanmar

Auctioneers Profile

  • Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Japan

  • JSSR Auction

  • Estec

  • ASIA INTERNATIONAL AUCTIONEERS INC.

Distributors Profiles

  • TAT Hong

  • United Tractor

  • Multicranes Perkasa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Executive Summary

2. The Market Overview
2.1. Economic Scenario, Major Infrastructure Projects

3. Southeast Asia Used Construction Equipment (By Type, End-users & Country)
3.1. Southeast Asia Used Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)
3.1.1. Earth Moving Equipment
3.1.2. Excavator
3.1.3. Backhoe Loader
3.1.4. Motor Grader
3.1.5. Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, Etc.)
3.2. Material Handling Equipment
3.2.1. Crane
3.2.2. Forklift and Telescopic Handler
3.2.3. Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Etc)
3.3. Road Construction Equipment
3.3.1. Road Roller
3.3.2. Asphalt Paver
3.4. Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Market by End-users (Volume & Value)
3.4.1. Construction
3.4.2. Mining
3.4.3. Manufacturing
3.4.4. Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management, Etc)
3.5. Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Market by Countries (Volume & Value)
3.5.1. Indonesia
3.5.2. Thailand
3.5.3. Philippines
3.5.4. Vietnam
3.5.5. Singapore
3.5.6. Malaysia
3.5.7. Others (Cambodia, Brunei, Myanmar, & Laos)

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Advantage Southeast Asia, Key Economic Regions, Advantage of Used Equipment, Inception of Used Equipment, Pricing of Used Construction Equipment Supply Chain Analysis, Covid-19 Impact

5. Technology Development
5.1. Advent of New Technology

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Competitive Landscape Overview
6.2. Major Vendors
6.3. Other Prominent Vendors
6.4. Auctioneer Profile
6.5. Distributors Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m31gah-asia?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-asia-used-construction-equipment-market-report-2023-a-1-47-billion-market-by-2029---renewable-energy-investments-across-the-region-bodes-well-for-the-sector-301749775.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • Former Google Employee Issues Scathing Warning About Tech Giant

    High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.

  • Former Barclays boss 'drank wine in Epstein's hot tub after paedophile's arrest'

    The former boss of Barclays drank white wine in a hot tub on Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island while the paedophile financier was under house arrest for child sex offences, a lawsuit has alleged.

  • Musk Shuts Two of Three Twitter India Offices, Sends Staff Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has shut two of its three India offices and told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to slash costs and get the struggling social media service in the black.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainThe P

  • How Biden is wrong about the future of oil

    The world is going to need fossil fuels far longer than President Biden seems to think.

  • Ford’s EV battery deal with China’s CATL echoes industrial history

    Almost exactly a century ago, Sun Yat-sen, the father of modern China, wrote a letter to Henry Ford. He asked Ford to invest in his country and to help China build a “new industrial system.”

  • OPEC’s Static Oil Supply Strategy Promises Year of Two Halves

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainThe Post-Cold War Era Is Gone. A New Arms Race Has ArrivedSaudi Arabia’s pledge that OPEC+ will hold oil supplies steady is setting up global oil markets for a year of two contrasting halves. Saudi Ene

  • Farm-Sector Strength Drives Rising Demand for Deere Equipment

    The world’s largest seller of tractors and crop harvesters said it is expecting higher earnings for the year after reporting a profit of $1.96 billion for the quarter ended Jan. 29.

  • Google is mismanaged and has ‘delusions of exceptionalism,’ entrepreneur who sold his startup to the search giant says

    After selling his company, the startup founder worked as a software engineer at Google for three years.

  • Bankman-Fried’s Stanford-Connected Backers and the Decline of Tech Prestige

    In his immediate response to media queries, former dean of Stanford’s law school Larry Kramer gave a very personal explanation for why he’d pledge $500,000 to get Sam Bankman-Fried out on bail. Kramer, along with Stanford computer scientist Andreas Paepcke, were both identified yesterday as bail guarantors after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers missed a window to appeal the decision. For his part, Kramer and SBF’s parents Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried have been “close friends since the mid-1990s.”

  • Tesla beats BMW as top luxury brand in U.S. for first time

    It’s now official… sort of. Tesla has now passed BMW as the top luxury brand in the U.S., according to new car registration data compiled by Experian in partnership with Automotive News.

  • ‘A complete nut’: Fox News hosts didn’t believe 2020 election fraud claims

    Hosts at Fox News had serious concerns about allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election being made by guests who were allies of former President Donald Trump, according to court filings in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network.

  • WTI Tumbles As Dollar And Crude Inventories Climb

    Oil prices are tumbling as bearish sentiment builds, but WTI is falling faster than other benchmarks as the U.S. oil market comes under pressure from a strong dollar and climbing inventories

  • Why energy stocks are sitting out the 2023 rally

    Energy stocks have been largely sitting out the recent broader market rally, despite a stellar 2022 performance. But there's hope.

  • Ghosting your job candidates? You better watch out — it might come back to bite you later.

    A report from the Conference Board says that 1 in 5 candidates who were ghosted by the company they were applying with took a 'negative action' against them.

  • Bay Area job losses at Salesforce, Workday, Pinterest and others revealed in new filings

    Filings at Autodesk, Pinterest, Salesforce and others this week demystify how many local layoffs were included in recently announced downsizings.

  • Boeing to move historic financing arm under jet business

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing said on Thursday it is absorbing its decades-old aircraft-financing arm into its commercial airplanes unit as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure. After the retirement of Boeing Capital Corp (BCC) President Tim Myers this spring, Boeing said it would "realign" the financing arm within the commercial airplane unit while maintaining "strong coordination" with Boeing's treasury arm. Boeing Capital, a subsidiary of Boeing, provides asset-based financing and leasing to airlines lacking access to funding.

  • Oil dives $3/bbl, heads for weekly loss on Fed worries, ample supply

    (Reuters) -Oil fell by more than $3 and was on course for a weekly decline, pressured by worries that future U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes could weigh on demand and by signs of ample crude and fuel supply. Brent crude futures were down $2.20, or 2.6%, to $82.93 a barrel by 12:09 p.m. EDT (1709 GMT). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude fell $2.25, or 2.9%, to $76.24.

  • Cover story: Tim Knavish sketches out the plan for PPG’s future

    When Tim Knavish became president and CEO of PPG Industries Inc. on Jan. 1, he took the helm after a long and distinguished career at the Pittsburgh-based manufacturing powerhouse. Knavish is a Pittsburgh native and University of Pittsburgh graduate who began working for PPG (NYSE: PPG) in 1987 and rose through the ranks as a manager, VP and, most recently, COO. PPG, a Fortune 500 firm that's also Pittsburgh's sixth-largest public company, just wrapped up a successful 2022, with its $17.6 billion in annual revenue up 5% from 2021.

  • Exclusive-First Quantum warns employees that Panama mine may close if dispute is not settled

    First Quantum Minerals Ltd has warned employees it may have to shutter operations in Panama if the government does not allow its copper exports to resume by next week, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by Reuters. In the latest twist, Panama's maritime authority last month ordered First Quantum to suspend copper concentrate loading operations at a major port, essentially blocking the company from shipping and selling its copper. The Vancouver-based company said the maritime authority had told it that the suspension was due to the scale it was using not being properly calibrated.