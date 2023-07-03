Southeast Asia Has Some of the World’s Worst-Performing Markets

(Bloomberg) -- Southeast Asia is home to some of the world’s worst-performing stock indexes this year after foreign funds rotated out of the region into technology-heavy markets in North Asia.

Most of the equity benchmarks in the region have declined in 2023 after its stock markets offered traders a safe haven in last year’s global rout. Economies such as Thailand and Malaysia — where benchmark gauges have shed about 10% and 7.1%, respectively — face headwinds such as uncertainty over the formation of a government and slowing trade.

That has led to a 5.9% decline in the MSCI Asean Index in the second quarter, and trailing the broader global gauge by the most since September 2020.

With the artificial intelligence-driven theme still very much a focus in the second half of the year, the regional measure may only see a recovery in 2024, said Alan Richardson, a portfolio manager at Samsung Asset Management. “Southeast Asia is more cyclical, value, thematic-based on old economy sectors and will perform better when the US transitions to a rate-cut cycle,” he said.

