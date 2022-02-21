U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.67
    +0.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.70
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8770
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,590.63
    -693.34 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    860.85
    -75.94 (-8.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.05
    -46.57 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Southeast Asian Agriculture Equipment Market Forecasts 2022-2028: Demand for Power Weeders Outstrips that of Machinal Weeders

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Southeast Asian agriculture equipment market size will be valued at USD 13.1 billion and to reach a volume of 16,92,905 units by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.20% by volume during 2022-2028.

Market Insights:

  • Rising income and transformation of food consumption pushing the demand for organic food products, thus driving demand in the South-east Asian agriculture equipment market

  • The Indonesian government has invested in the development of rice science institutes for adopting new agriculture technologies to increase crop yield.

  • The Southeast Asian government is taking initiatives to increase crop yield. The land preparation equipment helps speed up crop cultivation by providing soft soil mass for transplanting and speeding.

The agriculture industry is a vital contributor to GDP in the southeast Asian region. Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia are the major producer and exporter of rice across the globe. Countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand are facing challenges of labor shortage, thus there is a demand for digitization and automation in the region. The government initiatives to focus on technological adoption in agriculture industry is expected to draw more investment in the industry.

Key Report Highlights:

  • Seeding, planting, and Irrigation equipment account for the largest share of 31.3% in 2021.

  • The pandemic has triggered demand for organic and healthy food consumption, which pushes the demand for agricultural produce in the region. So, the governments in the region are focusing on increasing crop yield.

Key Questions Answered:

  • What is the size and share of the Southeast Asia agriculture equipment market?

  • What is the key market driver for the growth of the Southeast Asia agriculture equipment market?

  • What are the gardening and agriculture equipment market opportunities in the Southeast Asia agriculture equipment market?

  • Who are the key players in the Southeast Asia agriculture equipment market?

  • What are the types of agriculture equipment discussed in the report?

Market Segmentation:

  • The upsurge in demand for organic and healthy food post-pandemic has triggered the need for the fertile land. Therefore, the cultivators are expected to have robust demand during the forecast period in the Southeast Asia agricultural tractors market

  • Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam are the leading producers of rice and maize in the region. So, the demand for seedling plants and irrigation equipment is expected to rise due to government investment in recent technologies for enhancing rice production.

  • The labor shortage issues in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand have triggered seed drillers in the agriculture industry across the region. The demand is expected to increase due to government initiatives such as crop insurance and automation in the agriculture industry, thus surging the demand in the region's powered agriculture equipment market.

  • The labor shortage and governments' aim to introduce automation in the agriculture industry has surged the demand for power weeders in the region compared to machinal weeders.

Vendor Landscape

  • The key players in the Southeast Asia agriculture equipment market are John Deere, AGCO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, CNH Industrial, Kubota Corporation, CLASS, Changzhou Dongfeng Agriculture Machinery Group Co. Ltd, Jiangsu Changfa Agriculture Equipment co Ltd, Weichai Lovol & Shandong Heavy Industry, SDF Group, YTO Group, and Yanmar.

  • CNH industrial implemented a decarbonization strategy and is planning to develop new product lines by 2022 and 2024 by implementing alternative fuel engines, natural gas engine technology, and alternative fuel tractors.

Major Vendors

  • John Deere

  • AGCO

  • Mahindra & Mahindra ltd

  • CNH Industrial

  • Kubota Corporation

  • CLASS

  • Changzhou Dongfeng Agriculture Machinery Group co. Ltd

  • Jiangsu Changfa Agriculture Equipment co Ltd

  • Weichai Lovol & Shandong Heavy Industry

  • SDF Group

  • YTO Group

  • Yanmar

Distributor Profile

  • Cans Agrinusa

  • PT Wahana Inti Selaras

  • ETM Valstar Tractors

  • Cans Agrinusa

  • ALL Planters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxulzu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-asian-agriculture-equipment-market-forecasts-2022-2028-demand-for-power-weeders-outstrips-that-of-machinal-weeders-301486379.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories, according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website. The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 18 had suggested consumers not buy or eat certain baby formula products made by Abbott. China Customs said the products have not entered China through general trade, but added that those consumers who purchased them via cross-border e-commerce should stop using them.

  • Chevron seeks to sell Equatorial Guinea oil and gas assets -sources

    Chevron is looking to sell its stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, hoping a recent rally in energy prices will help attract buyers, three industry sources told Reuters. The U.S. company acquired the assets in the west African country as part of the $13 billion acquisition of Noble Energy in 2020. Chevron has hired investment bank Jefferies to run the sale process which could raise as much as $1 billion, the sources said.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Salesforce employees protest against its NFT ambitions

    Over 400 Salesforce employee signed an open letter raising concerns about the company NFT plans.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Quitting Can Be Contagious at a Company. Here’s How to Stop It.

    “Stay interviews” can make the employees who remain feel more understood—and committed to the company.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterStocks Turn Lower on Doubts for U.S.-Rus

  • A billionaire activist investor is reminding McDonald’s of its promise to protect pigs

    Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn’s calls for McDonald’s pig suppliers in the US to move to “crate-free pork” are nothing new. Icahn—who bought a small stake in the company and is pushing two nominees to the board—is only asking McDonald’s to do what it promised to do 10 years ago. Back in 2012, the fast food chain said it would only work with pork suppliers who would phase out the practice, described as “obscene” by Icahn, of putting pregnant pigs in gestation crates.

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • SEC responds to Elon Musk harassment allegations

    In a letter it filed on Friday with a New York federal judge, the SEC said its frequent check-ins with Tesla were consistent with expectations from the court overseeing the company’s 2018 settlement.

  • Why More Bosses Should Say ‘Yes’ When Employees Ask for Special Deals

    JOURNAL REPORTS: LEADERSHIP Since the pandemic began, more employees want to be exceptions to the rule. They want personalized arrangements that differ from the ones their co-workers have—from remote work to a tailored schedule to a reworked job that is better aligned with their interests and goals.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Water as Markets Eye News on Russia

    It was a mixed Saturday for the crypto market. With the U.S markets closed, fears of a Russia invasion weighed on the crypto majors.

  • Analyst Report: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

    Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms. The company holds over 300 auctions yearly and sells over $5 billion worth of equipment.

  • Shares Drop After Zhenro’s Default Warning: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks slid after Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it may not have enough cash to meet debt-payment obligations next month, in a move that may undermine efforts by the government to stem financial contagion in the sector.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • This Man Is Wondering If He's An A-Hole For Calling Out His Boss Over A Salary Issue, And I'm Genuinely Curious What You Think

    "When I called him out, he told me that both myself, and the friend he offered the position to, were being unprofessional and insubordinate by discussing salary."View Entire Post ›