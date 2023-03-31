U.S. markets open in 9 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,091.75
    +11.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,106.00
    +62.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,129.00
    +47.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.35
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.90
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2400
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7280
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,164.24
    -308.99 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.07
    -4.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,056.12
    +273.19 (+0.98%)
     

Southeast Asian finance leaders in talks on containing global risks

Reuters
·2 min read
A worker adjusts an ASEAN flag at a meeting hall in Kuala Lumpur

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Southeast Asian central bank governors and finance ministers are set to wrap up talks on Friday, after meeting in Bali this week for discussions often focused on how the region can remain resilient in the face of a spike in global risks.

The gathering of finance leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comes amid a backdrop of recent global banking turmoil after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the bailout and takeover of Credit Suisse.

"Our (ASEAN) problems are the same, high inflation, financial market turmoil, capital outflow...now we also look at the impact of banking turmoil in the U.S. and Europe on the region," Indonesia's deputy central bank governor Dody Budi Waluyo told reporters late on Thursday.

Finance deputies meeting earlier this week put forward a proposal that countries in the region increase the use of local currencies for trade or investment in order to reduce dependency on currencies such as the U.S. dollar.

"It is felt as beneficial for the economy to be resilient, because we are not exposed to too many hard currencies," said Dody, referring to safe-havens like the dollar and the euro.

Dody also said finance deputies discussed connecting payment systems in the region, even though the infrastructure of some ASEAN countries was not fully developed yet. They also discussed cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies, he said.

At a meeting on the sidelines of the event, the central bank governors of Indonesia and the Phillipines said their banking systems were resilient and that stricter regulations were in place to prevent a repeat of the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.

"..people running the banks (now) were probably vice president or the managing director in 1997. They knew the memory of the Asian financial crisis," Philippine central bank governor Felipe Medalla told the seminar on economy resiliency.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Global derivatives industry defends CDS after banking blow-ups

    The derivatives industry body, the International Association of Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), has backed Credit Default Swaps amid concerns about the role they have played in the recent bout of global banking turmoil. Credit default swaps (CDS) are derivatives that offer insurance against the risk of a bond issuer - such as a bank - not paying their creditors. European Union markets watchdog ESMA said on Thursday that it, together national regulators, had been "looking into the recent market movements, including in the CDS market".

  • H&M Shares Gain Most in Two Decades as Retailer Trims Inventory

    (Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB shares jumped the most in two decades as the Swedish clothing retailer made progress in reducing an inventory buildup that has plagued the company for more than six years.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramRussia Detains American Journalist in ‘Dark

  • China to boost regulatory oversight of digital economy -central bank official

    BOAO, China (Reuters) -China will beef up its regulatory oversight of the digital economy, as new technologies, especially new forms of finance, should not be blindly accepted and recognised, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Friday. Digital currencies and newly invented cryptocurrencies, rather than solving problems in finance, can in fact create new challenges, Xuan Changneng, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the annual Boao Forum in Hainan province. "The digital economy has changed the format of financial services, but it has not changed the financial model itself," Xuan said.

  • US Favors Raising World Bank's Risk Tolerance for More Aggressive Lending

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration favors potentially increasing the World Bank’s risk tolerance in the future more than the institution’s shareholders have decided for now, a move that could enable the lender to provide billions more for global challenges including climate change.Most Read from BloombergTrump to Be Arraigned Early Next Week After Historic Indictment$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI W

  • Dollar to log quarterly drop as rate hike bets recede

    The dollar tracked toward a second consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, as investors see U.S. interest rates close to peaking and expect the dollar's yield advantage is in decline. A modest boost from a rush to safety around mid-March as banking jitters hit global markets seems to be fading, and the dollar index is down 1.3% for the quarter. Moves in the Asia session on Friday were modest, as a tense calm settled on traders, who still have an eye on the prospect of further deposit flight at U.S. regional banks.

  • Shell Splits Up Global Renewable Power Unit in New CEO’s Shakeup

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc is splitting up its global renewable power business as new Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan puts his imprint on the energy giant. Most Read from BloombergTrump to Be Arraigned Early Next Week After Historic Indictment$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanSawan already reshaped his

  • Fed officials call March rate hike 'appropriate' with inflation high, banks resilient

    Two Federal Reserve officials hinted the bank has more work to do in its fight against inflation.

  • Oil rises as China factory activity expansion lifts demand hopes

    Oil prices climbed in early Asian trade on Friday as sentiment was boosted by an expansion in factory activity in China, the world's second largest crude consumer, and as concerns grew about Middle Eastern supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 17 cents, or 0.23%, to $74.54, having gained about 8% this week. China's manufacturing activity rose in March at a slower pace compared with a record breaking expansion in February, but still exceeded expectations by economists in a Reuters poll.

  • BlackBerry (BB) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    BlackBerry (BB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 71.43% and 12.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended February 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Stocks Under $5

    There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Tops 12,000 With Inflation Report Due; Big News For Tesla

    The Nasdaq topped 12,000 as the market rallied ahead of the PCE inflation report. The IRS will likely cut EV credits for Tesla's entry-level Model 3.

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

    Analysts have been reassessing Charles Schwab because of the impact of interest rates and uncertainty as to when relief might arrive.

  • ‘Show me how … so I don’t go to prison’: Real estate guru Grant Cardone weighs in on new method to invest in real estate. Plus two simple ways to build your real estate portfolio

    The verdict? The future is virtual.

  • Lucid Stock: A High-Risk, High-Reward EV Play

    There’s no doubt, these are challenging times for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). The luxury EV maker recently announced it will layoff around 1,300 employees – around 18% of its global workforce. The cull is part of the company’s aim to get laser focused on lowering cash burn, amidst restructuring efforts. The workforce reductions are expected to be completed by the end of Q2. Lucid’s issues don’t end there. The company has seen dwindling demand for its luxury electric sedans – priced at a starting

  • Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Missed Out On The Best Stock

    Elon Musk doesn't seem all that impressed with Warren Buffett's stock picks. And he took to Twitter — of course — to say so.

  • AT&T Stock Dialing Up A Rebound? Key Rating Climbs

    AT&T stock shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Best 5-year CD rates – March 2023

    Here’s why the best 60-month CDs are more versatile than you might think.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Devon Energy (DVN). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?