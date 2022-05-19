U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,911.09
    -12.59 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,235.22
    -254.85 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,449.97
    +31.82 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.21
    -1.64 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.22
    -1.37 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    +27.50 (+1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.96
    +0.42 (+1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0582
    +0.0116 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8230
    -0.0630 (-2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2510
    +0.0168 (+1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.1940
    -1.1030 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,825.95
    +393.54 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.47
    +11.24 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.42
    -158.67 (-2.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Southeast Asian payments infrastructure unicorn Xendit banks $300M

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Xendit, a payments infrastructure platform for Southeast Asia, has raised $300 million in fresh funding. The company’s new valuation wasn’t disclosed, but it hit unicorn status in its last round of funding in September 2021. The new round brings its total raised to $538 million and was led by Coatue and Insight Partners, with participation from Accel, Tiger Global, Kleiner Perkins, EV Growth, Amasia, Intudo and Goat Capital.

Part of the funding will be used to expand into new markets, like Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. The company, which bills itself as "the Stripe of Southeast Asia," also plans to add value-added services in addition to payments, like working capital loans. Xendit now has over 3,000 customers, including Samsung Indonesia, GrabPay, Ninja Van Philippines, Qoala, Unicef Indonesia, Cashalo and Shopback.

The company says that over the last year, it grew annualized transactions from 65 million to 200 million and increased total payments value from $6.5 billion to $15 billion. Xendit has made several strategic investments in companies that serve startups and SMEs, including private bank Bank Sahabat Sampoerna in Indonesia and payment gateway Dragonpay in the Philippines.

Xendit was founded in 2015 by chief executive officer Moses Lo and chief operating officer Tessa Wijaya.

For people who aren’t familiar with Southeast Asia’s fragmented payments landscape and the challenges its poses for businesses, Wijaya explained that “while the U.S. builds everything around credit cards, you just cannot do that in Southeast Asia. Credit card penetration is extremely low especially in countries like Indonesia, so we have to help merchants offer alternative payment methods.”

She added that before using Xendit, merchants who wanted to accept and send payments would first need to contact banks and other partners to integrate with them. Many small businesses, however, do not have the time or resources to do that. Xendit solves that problem by aggregating payment options for merchants.

“From the consumer perspective, let’s look at a specific example. In the U.S., if you enjoy ‘Game of Thrones’ like I do, you can pay for a recurring subscription on HBO online by entering your credit card information just once,” Wijaya said. “In Indonesia, if you subscribe to HBO, the experience is extremely high-friction. HBO thought that in markets where cards don’t exist, the way to go was to pay through your telco provider. For me, the consumer, this means I have to go to my telco app, wait 10 seconds for it to load, find HBO amongst many other products, pre-purchase a 30-day plan and repeat every month.”

This friction means lost business for companies. Xendit solves this problem by integrating payment options for merchants.

“Before Xendit entered the scene, payments infrastructure was disjointed and provided no reliable way for SMEs and startups to connect with customers,” said Lo. “Since payments are a foundational part of any business, you can’t create a seamless experience without addressing payment issues first.”

When and how to hire your startup’s first growth marketer

Recommended Stories

  • Penny Stock Surges After Fidelity Legend Lynch Reveals Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch still gets investors’ attention. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager revealed on Wednesday that he had taken a 5.2% stake in Imac Holdings Inc., a p

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Shares in these companies were trading above $300 in 2021 and they have what it takes to return to those levels in time.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In particular, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen its stock price drop by 48%. The fall, understandably, has many investors asking if it's a good idea to buy Nvidia stock right now. Let's look closer at Nvidia's prospects, balance that with its valuation, and determine if long-term investors should buy now.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is a billionaire hedge fund manager and […]

  • Americans are still saving for retirement — and becoming 401(k) millionaires

    Americans may be afraid to look at their retirement accounts thanks to stock market volatility, but many investors are still staying the course, according to Fidelity Investments’ most recent data released Thursday. The savings rate for 401(k) plans reached a record level of 14%, just one percentage point away from the recommended 15% Fidelity suggests to retirement savers, according to Fidelity’s 2022 first-quarter data of its participants. “We have more and more retirement savers not making changes based on short-term market events,” said Mike Shamrell, a Fidelity Investments spokesman.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Rising Yet Again today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were 3.4% higher at 11:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the movie theater operator filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it now owns a 6.8% stake in National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI), which runs advertisements on movie theater screens. CEO Adam Aron has said he would be making more investments using the $1.8 billion in liquidity AMC has available, and a purchase like this is probably what most people had in mind. National CineMedia is a holding company whose sole purpose is to operate National CineMedia LLC (NCM), which distributes ads to theaters.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Continued to Plummet Today

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) is a biotech stock that's having an absolutely awful week. On Wednesday, the company's shares fell sharply for a third straight day, closing more than 13% lower. Investors are clearly shaken by Tonix's current attempt at financial engineering.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Selecting stocks with great business models that have room to continue growing in the future is the secret to dividend investing. Here are three attractively valued dividend growth stocks that pay market-topping dividends to shareholders. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is the biggest publicly traded utility in the world, with a $140.1 billion market capitalization.

  • 12 Best DOW Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best DOW stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to explore similar stock options, you can also take a look at 5 Best DOW Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index that consists of 30 […]

  • Is Ocugen Finally on the Way to Vaccine Revenue?

    Last year, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares soared more than 700% over just a few days. The company signed an agreement to co-commercialize Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. The companies later added rights in Canada to the agreement too. Bharat's product -- Covaxin -- already had gained emergency authorization in its home country of India.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks of billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller in 2022. If you want to see more value picks in his portfolio, click Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s rather concentrated Q1 portfolio, comprising only 51 stocks, is a blend of value and growth plays. […]

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

    Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm, and Micron Technology Fell Today

    Recession fears were in the air as leading retailers reported terrible earnings and the Fed raises rates.

  • Harley-Davidson stock tumbles after suspending assembly, shipments related to regulatory compliance matter

    Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. tumbled 10.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the motorcycle maker said it would suspend all assembly and shipments for two weeks. The company said the suspension was for "an abundance of caution" following information provided by a third-party supplier regarding "a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier's component part." The company said the information was provided late on Tuesday. The company did not provide any more details. The stock has s