U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,782.50
    +4.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,286.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,538.00
    +50.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.50
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.93
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.54
    -0.14 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3435
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8120
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,011.07
    -1,661.05 (-3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,212.06
    -34.28 (-2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.10
    -1.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,809.86
    -259.30 (-0.89%)
     

Southeast Asian startups to watch in 2022

Catherine Shu
·5 min read

As someone who covers Southeast Asia startups and funding stories, the best word I can think of to describe 2021 is “whoa!” This was the year that global investors not only started to pay close attention to the region’s tech ecosystems, but also began putting real money into them.

Backed by international LPs, Southeast Asia-focused venture firms like Alpha JWC, AC Ventures and Jungle Ventures raised their largest funds yet.

Indonesian venture capital firm Alpha JWC closes $433M third fund

The Ken reported that American firms like A16z, Valar Ventures, Hedosophia and Goodwater Capital, were also setting up (or planning) regional offices as exits like Grab and Sea’s initial public offerings fueled interest in Southeast Asia’s startup ecosystems. A comprehensive report from Golden Gate Ventures also forecasted a record number of exits, due in part to an increase in B and C rounds.

Golden Gate Ventures forecasts a record number of exits in Southeast Asia

I always feel a bit silly using the term “Southeast Asia” because the region is so large and complex. It’s the easiest option when I’m trying to be succinct, but Southeast Asia consists of 11 countries, and obviously there are huge differences between, say, Singapore, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.

A close look at Singapore’s thriving startup ecosystem

As a global financial center, one could argue that Singapore’s startup ecosystem is in a category of its own when compared to its neighbors. And Indonesia in particular warrants special attention, as the fourth-largest economy in the world and the most populated Southeast Asian country with 273.5 million people. Both countries produced a fair amount of unicorns in 2021. In Singapore, for instance, Ninja Van, Carousell, Carro and Nium were among startups that hit unicorn status.

Nium crosses $1B valuation with $200M Riverwood Capital-led round

While Singaporean startups tend to focus on other Southeast Asian countries (or, in Nium’s case, the United States and Latin America), Indonesia-based founders, on the other hand, might have mid- or long-term plans for international expansion, but most of the ones I talked to plan to focus on expanding in the country for at least the next year or so. Not only is Indonesia very large, but it is also geographically complex, with more than 17,000 islands, of which about 6,000 are inhabited. Startups tend to launch in the Greater Jakarta area before expanding into other Tier 1 cities like Bandung and Surabaya but many are eyeing smaller cities, especially fintech and e-commerce startups.

As Southeast Asia starts to boom, an accelerator backed by Silicon Valley execs jumps in

Here are a few sectors that took off in 2021, and are worth keeping an eye on in 2022:

Investment apps

A crop of investment apps, many aimed at millennial and first-time retail investors, raised small early-stage rounds at the beginning of 2021, only to quickly pick up much larger follow-on funding a few months later. Some examples include Indonesia-based crypto-focused Pintu, robo-advisor Bibit, Ajaib and Pluang, and Singapore-based Syfe.

While rates of retail investment are still relatively low in Indonesia, that number is growing because of increased interest in financial planning during the pandemic and the popularity of stock influencers, despite concerns about the legitimacy of some.

Indonesian SME-focused startups dig deeper into fintech

According to government figures, there are 62 million SMEs (small to medium-sized enterprises) in Indonesia, but several founders told me this is likely an underestimate, especially since family-owned businesses or solo entrepreneurs tend to be undercounted. Regardless of their exact number, SMEs, many of which use Excel spreadsheets or paper ledgers to handle their accounting, present a lucrative opportunity for tech startups.

Most notably, BukuWarung and BukuKas, two competing bookkeeping apps, both raised significant amounts of funding this year. The two startups are similar in that they are initially focused on helping SMEs digitize, but eventually plan to expand their product roster into financial services like working capital loans, using data users have already entered into their software to judge creditworthiness.

Some other startups that target SMEs include earned wage access and payroll management platform GajiGesa and Wagely.

Social commerce

People who live in Indonesia’s largest cities have a large choice of e-commerce platforms to chose from, but the selection is much less in more remote regions. This is partly due to a fragmented logistics infrastructure (but startups are also working on that, including SiCepat, Advoctics, Kargo and Waresix), which means it is costly and time-consuming to receive goods.

That is where social commerce startups like Super, Evermos and KitaBeli come in, hoping to replicated the success of Pinduoduo in China and Meesho in India. All focus on daily necessities like fast-moving consumer goods and food, and utilize the social commerce model to make the supply chain more efficient and affordable, since orders are made in batches by people who live in the same communities. In that sense, they can also be described as being at least partially logistics startups.

Indonesian halal-focused social commerce startup Evermos lands $30M Series B

E-commerce aggregators

Startups that acquire small e-commerce brands, like Thrasio, have been attracting lots of funding in the United States and Europe for several years. But e-commerce aggregators took a little while longer to reach Southeast Asia.

This year, two e-commerce aggregators officially launched there with venture capital funding, and both raised follow-on rounds a few months later. While many e-commerce aggregators focus on Amazon sellers, Una Brands refers to itself as “sector-agnostic." There is no dominant marketplace across APAC, so its developed a system to find brands across platforms like Tokopedia, Lazada, Shopee, Rakuten and eBay. On the other hand, Rainforest focuses on Asia-based Amazon sellers, but differentiates from other aggregators with its goal of becoming the online version of consumer goods conglomerate Newell Brands. With so many e-commerce sellers based in Asia, expect both Una Brands and Rainforest to grow, and other aggregators to launch.

Predicting the next wave of Southeast Asia tech giants

Recommended Stories

  • January will be a huge month for these hard-hit stocks. 10 riskier names to load up on, from JPMorgan.

    Our call of the day says investors have been selling high-beta names too hard, because they're about to enter their biggest month.

  • Apple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top Talent

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has issued unusual and significant stock bonuses to some engineers in an effort to retain talent, looking to stave off defections to tech rivals such as Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyWorld Hits Record Da

  • AT&T Stock Is Cheap. Why It’s One of Barron’s Picks for 2022.

    Shares of AT&T recently hit a 13-year low over renewed concerns about competitive conditions in the wireless market. But less debt and more focused management could be a recipe for success.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 130% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For instance, Barclays currently has a price target of $345 on Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), implying 116% upside. Upstart is a fintech company that aims to improve the consumer lending industry. Notably, internal studies have shown that Upstart's platform can reduce defaults by 75% while keeping approval rates constant.

  • 4 Strategies to Limit Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs)

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are a part of life for 401(k) and IRA account holders once they hit age 72, but there are ways to limit them.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy Right Now

    The current price of the broader stock market doesn't reflect the major sell-off in some of the year's hottest technology stocks.

  • Musk Nears Tesla Share Sale Target With $1 Billion Offload

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold a further $1.02 billion of Tesla Inc. shares, taking him close to his target of reducing his stake in the electric-car maker by 10%. Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyWorld Hits Record Daily Covid Cases as Omicron Mars ChristmasThe Tesla

  • Cathie Wood expects ARK Invest picks to return up to 40% over 5 years despite 2021 slide — 3 tech stocks she champions could get you in on a rebound

    Innovation stocks have entered “deep value territory,” Wood says.

  • 2 Stocks J.P. Morgan Says Are Ready to Rip Higher

    We’ve got just a few days left this year, and the big question is, will the year end with a whimper or a bang? According to the analysts at JPM, we may be looking at least at a partial bang. Yes, we’re dealing with the Omicron corona variant, but this one seems mild despite the headlines and the hype. The firm’s global market strategist Marko Kolanovic notes this, and notes also that a short squeeze could be in the cards as we get ready for 2022. "On the macro fundamental side – we retain our po

  • 3 Top Chip Stocks to Buy in 2022 to Ride the EV Megatrend

    With millions of these vehicles sold every year around the globe, it's no wonder lots of start-ups in the industry have gone public recently to try and capitalize on this massive opportunity. Chips and related circuitry are gobbling up a bigger share of the inputs required to produce a modern vehicle. Three such suppliers that look like buys headed into 2022 are NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN).

  • 3 Ultra-Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a lot of uncertainty heading into 2022 as to how strong the stock market will be. Interest rate increases could put pressure on the equity markets as investors may shift to safer investment options (e.g., the bond market). Viatris is a relatively new stock, having spun out from healthcare giant Pfizer last year.

  • Best Stocks to Watch in 2022

    The old school tech behemoth took a giant leap forward in November, splitting off slower performing divisions.

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) has managed to make a place for itself in the domestic Chinese market. Nio has grown significantly in the seven years since its founding in November 2014. Nio's year-to-date deliveries through Nov. 30 rose 120.4% year over year.

  • Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge’ Strategy

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can’t wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge’ Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chinese Professor Lands $3.4 Billion Fortune With SenseTime IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks after the U.S. placed a unit of SenseTime Group Inc. on a blacklist for alleged human rights violations, the firm is about to make founder Tang Xiao’ou one of the world’s richest people.Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyWorld Hits Record Dai

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Equity markets have performed well in the past 12 months, much to the joy of investors. Second, keep these shares for a while, even amid market booms and busts. Let's look into two companies that could be excellent forever holdings: DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Could Be Set for a 2022 Comeback

    These last few weeks of 2021 have seen increased market volatility. Along with Omicron fears, the market fluctuations have come just as Wall Street is digesting the fact of a new Fed policy in the New Year, including the tightening up of monetary policy and at least one, probably more, interest rate hikes. The Fed’s easy money has been supportive for the better part of the past decade or more, and investors are rightly wondering how the market will adapt. Looking ahead, Wedbush’s Daniel Ives is

  • Stimulus checks are coming in 2022 for one group that's still due COVID relief

    You might be surprised by which Americans are eligible for pandemic payments next year.

  • Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto To Report December Sales As This Dark Horse Emerges In China's EV Race

    China's BYD will look to top the 100,000 vehicles mark, after setting a sixth monthly EV sales record. Nio stock eased.

  • This simple strategy of picking cheap stocks has been a repeat winner. Here are a few dozen names to get you started.

    MKMPartners' JC O'Hara says a simple strategy of picking the cheapest stocks at the start of the year, and then rebalancing, has been a winner through the years.