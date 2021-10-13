U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,354.31
    +3.66 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,314.01
    -64.33 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,536.74
    +70.82 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.64
    +3.37 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.80
    +33.50 (+1.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.59 (+2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0055 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4440
    -0.1460 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,957.39
    +1,283.44 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.22
    +10.82 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Southeast electric providers receive approval from FERC for new energy market platform

·3 min read

SEEM platform to be operational in 2022

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeast Energy Exchange Market (SEEM) members today received clearance from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for their proposed trading platform as a result of a 2-2 commission vote. By statutory law, tie votes on items are approved.

SEEM is a unique and thoroughly new approach to improving electricity competition. The new SEEM platform will facilitate sub-hourly, bilateral trading, allowing participants to buy and sell power close to the time the energy is consumed, utilizing available unreserved transmission.

SEEM is a 21st century solution designed for the incredible pace of change resulting from the electricity sector growing toward an ever-greener future. Southeastern electricity customers will see cost, reliability and environmental benefits.

SEEM is a simple but powerful structure that follows all FERC-approved rules and requirements for existing bilateral markets today, but with additional data transparency. The FERC approval means SEEM can move forward building a technology platform to deliver on its goals and mission by mid-2022.

"We are excited the SEEM platform has received this approval. SEEM members want to thank the FERC commissioners and we also thank the FERC staff for their thorough review," said Noel Black, Southern Company's vice president of governmental affairs.

"SEEM will allow resources to more easily access the electricity wholesale market and will enable and encourage new technologies and approaches necessary to deliver more economic and clean energy to our customers. We look forward to soon delivering those benefits to customers," Black said.

An independent third-party consultant estimated that total benefits to SEEM grid operators and customers range from $40 million to $50 million annually in the near-term, to $100 million to $150 million annually in later years as more solar and other variable energy resources are added.

Wind and solar resources are expanding rapidly in the Southeast. The SEEM marketplace will take advantage of renewable resources in the region leading to a cleaner, greener, more robust electricity system. As designed, SEEM also will have little bureaucracy and related expenses.

FERC's approval document will be posted on the SEEM website at www.southeastenergymarket.com.

Founding members of SEEM are expected to include Associated Electric Cooperative, Dalton Utilities, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Georgia System Operations Corporation, Georgia Transmission Corporation, LG&E and KU Energy, MEAG Power, N.C. Municipal Power Agency No. 1, NCEMC, Oglethorpe Power Corp., PowerSouth, Santee Cooper, Southern Company and TVA. Some of these utilities will now make firm decisions about whether to commit as a result of the FERC approval. Participation in SEEM is open to other entities that meet the appropriate requirements.

The founding members represent nearly 20 entities in parts of 11 states with more than 160,000 MWs (summer capacity; winter capacity is nearly 180,000 MWs) across two time zones. These companies serve the energy needs of more than 32 million retail customers (roughly more than 50 million people).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southeast-electric-providers-receive-approval-from-ferc-for-new-energy-market-platform-301399628.html

SOURCE Southeast Energy Exchange Market

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bloom Energy's Stock Is Bouncing Higher Wednesday

    After gaining ground on both Monday and Tuesday, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock continued to rise Wednesday. The fuel cell specialist appeared to be benefiting from the market's reaction to news from one of its peers -- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). As of 1:11 p.m. EDT, shares of Bloom Energy were up by 4.8%.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Popping Today

    At the forefront of the burgeoning hydrogen economy, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is a fuel cell specialist that is closely followed by growth and renewable energy investors alike. As of 10:35 a.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power have risen 10.4%. The first item helping to buoy Plug Power's stock is the company's new collaboration with Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX).

  • Plug Power Teams Up With Airbus On Studying Hydrogen Powered Aircraft

    Plug Power announced Wednesday that it is working with Airbus on studying the viability of a hydrogen-powered plane. PLUG stock jumped.

  • Plug Power teams up with Texas oil and gas giant on hydrogen business growth

    Plug Power is building hydrogen production facilities in California, Georgia, New York and Tennessee that will produce 500 tons of liquid hydrogen per day by 2025.

  • Airbus and Phillips 66 Partner With Plug Power on Green Hydrogen Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Plug Power Inc. is partnering with Airbus SE and Phillips 66 to find ways to harness hydrogen to power airplanes, vehicles and industry without emitting planet-warming greenhouse gases.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe partnerships, combined w

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • U.K. Energy Crisis Ramps Up as Two More Suppliers Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Two energy suppliers with about 250,000 customers have collapsed in the latest escalation in the U.K.’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresBP Plc-backed Pure Planet and Colorado Energy announced they have gone out of business on Wedn

  • Report contends Duke Energy's revised plant construction plan could hit $6B in stranded costs

    Clean energy advocate Vote Solar has issued a new report as the S.C. Public Service Commission prepares to take comments later this month on Duke Energy's revised Integrated Resource Plan proposal.

  • Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

    The dramatic recovery in oil and gas prices has led to some pretty impressive returns on energy stocks, but Canada’s crude sector is outshining the competition

  • U.S. Coal Use Is Rebounding Under Biden Like It Never Did With Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump vowed to revive the coal industry, but it’s President Joe Biden who’s seeing a big comeback of the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattl

  • Southern California wildfire shuts Highway 101, forces evacuations

    Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for a growing wildfire driven by intense winds that has shut down a key Southern California highway for more than a day.

  • Boise angler spent months chasing native trout in the West. Here’s what he learned

    “My whole life has been changed.”

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Surging Today

    Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Airbus to study the feasibility of bringing green hydrogen to future aircraft and airports worldwide. “We’ve already revolutionized electric trucks and industrial fleets on the ground, so now we’re turning our sights to the skies,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. "Not only do we envision a future where aircraft everywhere are powered by green hydrogen, but the airports that serv

  • Space and crypto represent the next investing wave, replacing electric-vehicle companies

    Expect a shakeout in the EV market. Meanwhile, the nascent space and crypto/blockchain industries are just getting started.

  • Colorado Wildlife Officers Free Wild Elk from Tire Stuck Around Animal's Neck for Two Years

    Colorado Parks and Wildlife is resting a little easier knowing one of their resident elk is finally free from a heavy tire that ended up stuck around the animal's neck at least two years ago

  • Gas stoves and water heaters face a climate change reckoning

    President Biden has laid out an ambitious plan to help Americans ditch gas appliances and heaters in favor of electric ones.

  • A Staple in Automotive Accessories Could Become Essential During Natural Disasters

    Image by Adrian Malec from Pixabay From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcano eruptions and international wildfires, flooding and freezing — natural disasters seem to be becoming more frequent and devastating. Some scientists point to climate change as a primary factor. Others point to natural cycles the Earth goes through all happening at once. And at the end of the day, it all affects how we’re living around the globe. The Sad Truth of Natural Disasters and the Reliance on Power In 2004, 4 major

  • BP Is Financing the World's First Solar-Powered Steel Mill

    (Bloomberg) -- In a rare move, a Colorado steel plant is attempting to go green and source most of its power from solar energy instead of coal.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresA steel mill in Pueblo operated by Russian manufacturer Evraz Plc that melts and repu

  • Brookfield Renewable moving national control center to upstate New York

    The move will bring 50 jobs and 16,000 square feet of additional office and warehouse space to the region.

  • Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets

    Researchers say eggshell fragments dating back 18,000 years show humans once domesticated cassowaries, "the world's most dangerous bird." The post Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets appeared first on Nerdist.