Southeast Minnesota projects receive share of $348 million in state housing support

Dec. 15—ROCHESTER — A variety of Southeast Minnesota housing projects were included in a Minnesota Housing announcement of $348 million in statewide support.

"The board of directors has approved the largest slate of selections ever," Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said. "Across the multi-family, homeownership and manufactured home community projects, we've selected a total of 125 applications."

Successful applications include Olmsted County's request for support for the construction of a 36-unit apartment building at 1001 Mayowood Road SW, which would serve residents 55 years old or older.

Dubbed

Mayowood II Senior Apartments

, the $13 million county project is slated to receive $12 million in financing support after submitting its second application for state support.

"This approval marks a significant achievement for our community," Olmsted County Housing and Planning Director Dave Dunn said of the planned project. "Mayowood II Senior Apartments will not only address the housing needs of some of our low-income seniors, but it will also contribute to the overall well-being of Olmsted County."

Minnesota Housing also approved nearly $5.6 million in financing support for Restoration Glen, a planned Restoration Glen 48-unit apartment building planned on Bear Creek Church's Mayowood Acres campus.

The project was proposed in tandem with Three Rivers Community Action with an estimated development cost of $22.7 million to provide housing considered affordable to households earning 30% to 60% the area median income.

The two approved projects were among

at least seven multi-family proposals in Olmsted County

seeking state support this year.

In addition to the two Rochester projects receiving support, a Common Bond Communities project in Red Wing received support to create 96 units in a $21.7 million project dubbed Maple Hills.

Minnesota Housing also provided funding support for a variety of single-family home projects throughout the state, including nearly $3.4 million to help First Homes acquire and renovate homes in Southeast Minnesota.

Story continues

First Homes is also slated to receive $502,000 to address affordability gaps to provide four affordable single-family homes in the region.

Three Rivers Community Action is also receiving $348,000 to address affordability gaps to help provide 17 units of single-family housing.

Another $390,000 will help Bluff Country Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority fund rehabilitation efforts of 15 owner-occupied homes in Fillmore and Houston counties.

Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota is receiving $408,000 to help build three homes in Winona.

The Southeast Minnesota projects are among 78 throughout the state.

New funding for manufactured home communities was also added to the state's annual announcement of housing funding, and

Zumbro Ridge Estates

is slated to receive nearly $3.9 million in funds for infrastructure upgrades.

Allie Lechner, who serves as Zumbro Ridge's volunteer operations manager, said the cooperative plans to use the funds for improved sewer connections, street restoration and to address existing drainage concerns.

Zumbro Ridge was one of 19 manufactured home communities that benefited from $21.5 million in state support this year.

Ho, the state housing commissioner, said the overall awards announced Friday morning will support the creation and preservation of 4,720 homes, apartments and manufactured home community lots statewide. They are also expected to contribute to $800 million in total development costs and support 7,000 annual jobs.

She said the resources provided to the record number of projects this year mark a continued investment in efforts that have been shown to address needs throughout the state.

"The needs remain large, with a shortage of available homes and apartments, rising rents and home prices, higher interest rates and jumps in construction costs," she said.