U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,176.82
    +75.59 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,248.28
    +435.05 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,316.90
    +322.44 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.67
    +42.85 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.30
    +0.43 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.60
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    +0.0095 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    +0.0090 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8500
    -0.2840 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,480.44
    +801.41 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.00
    +11.37 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Southeast Youth Entrepreneurs Advance to National Pitch Competition

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE)
·4 min read

Students Split $4,500 in Prize Money

Miami, FL, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine participating in a Shark Tank-style pitch-off as a young person, winning funds to further your business—and advancing from a regional competition to a national arena.

The winners of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) Southeast Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Finals will do just that, taking their business ideas to New York mid-October to vie for the title of National Champion and prizes from a pool of $18,000.

Jocelyn Johnson, who attends Palm Beach Gardens High School, won first-place for her business The Hive, which brings accurate allergen and dietary information to consumers from their favorite restaurants. She will receive $1000 as well as the $1,000 EY Entrepreneur-of-the-Year scholarship.

The other finalists, listed below, will receive $500 each. All competitors will continue to Nationals.

  • Jazmine Jenkins - Films by Jazz, Coral Reef High School, Miami Dade County 

    • Films by Jazz is a freelance videography service that creates video content for entrepreneurs who don’t know how or don’t have the time to create their own.

  • Darian Miroshnik, Roman Savko and Leon Grigoruk – Peers, Flagler Palm Coast High School, Flagler County 

    • Peers’s mission is to fulfill the gap within the tutoring industry. It provides students with affordable and accessible tutoring services and a way to acquire either community service hours or money.

  • Nyael Jones – More to Give, MacArthur High School, Broward County 

    • More to Give is a website that connects people to charitable organizations and amplifies awareness of world challenges. More to Give aims to shine light on smaller organizations, while guiding individuals down a road of positive contribution.

  • Ralph Suguene and Giselle Juarez -- Youth.IO, Cypress Creek High School, Orange County 

    • Youth.IO provides counseling in form of fun activities, lessons, and simply talking to each other.

  • Lorena Vazquez – Nori Forest, Miami Lakes Educational Center, Miami Dade County 

    • Nori Forest is an organization entirely focused on launching projects that will clean the environment from the pollutants that kill the planet. Nori Forest hopes to launch projects with Moon Shell, one of Nori Forest’s machines, to help clean the ocean and help reduce plastic pollution everywhere. With the collected trash, Nori Forest will convert the trash into everyday items like bracelets, bottles, necklaces, and more.

“Young people are changing the world—there is no question about it. We are so proud of every student and their commitment to entrepreneurship,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, CEO of NFTE. “Each young entrepreneur’s innovative idea signifies an opportunity to address key challenges facing communities around the globe. We activate the entrepreneurial mindset in young people, and this is critical to growing businesses, economies, and communities.”

Two other NFTE Southeast students will also be presenting their businesses at Nationals. They are:

  • Daniela Alvarez – Dr. Kiran Patel High School, Tampa, Florida

    • PlantLovers.com helps would-be plant owners to learn the responsibilities of taking care of a plant, with reminders about watering and feeding, and information about the health benefits of plants.

  • Joella Alexander – Stone Mountain High School, DeKalb County, Georgia

    • Latin Flavors Co. offers convenient, affordable, delicious Hispanic food options with food trucks throughout the Tampa Bay area, as well as catering, and to-go meals.

The competition took place on May 13 at Nova Southeastern University’s Alan B. Levan Center for Innovation in Ft. Lauderdale, with a panel of expert judges, including:

  • Alan Alvarez, Miami Bayside Foundation

  • Steven J. Davis, EY

  • Amanda Gorski, The Children’s Trust

  • Anthony Hazen, Link Logistics

The NFTE Southeast Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge was presented by EY with signature support from H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship at NSU Florida, and associate support from the Citi Foundation, Mary Kay, Inc., MONAT Gratitude, Royal Caribbean, Santander and Zuora.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is a global nonprofit organization that provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle and high school students from under-resourced communities, as well as programs for college students and adults. NFTE reaches 50,000+ students annually in 25 states across the U.S. and offers programs in 18 additional countries. We have educated more than a million students through in-school, out-of-school, college, and summer camp programs, offered in person and online. To learn more about how we are promoting inclusive capitalism and building the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs, visit www.nfte.com.

###

 

CONTACT: Denise Berkhalter, APR Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) (212) 232-3333 deniseb@nfte.com Joanne Lessner Lambert (212) 222-7436 jlessner@lambert.com


Recommended Stories

  • Building a Community with OUT Blackstone

    We sat down with Marshall Sprung, Chair of OUT Blackstone, to discuss how the affinity network supports employees and engages diverse groups in the communities where Blackstone works and operates.

  • Early construction hire rates, wages for Ford's Blue Oval City fleshed out in new data

    Construction workers are now being hired and placed on site as Ford Motor Co.'s Blue Oval City rapidly approaches its third-quarter target to begin construction, and unionization efforts are underway.

  • Sheriff: Boy, 8, killed as man shoots randomly at cars

    An 8-year-old boy visiting South Carolina from New Hampshire was shot and killed by a man randomly firing a gun at passing cars from woods near his house, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham died Sunday, a day after he was struck in the neck by a bullet while riding on a rural road in Florence County, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, was arrested in the woods and charged with murder, attempted murder and four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said.

  • Former NFT marketplace manager accused of insider trading

    The Justice Department on Wednesday indicted a former manager of a prominent NFT marketplace on charges related to insider trading. Nathaniel Chastain, former product manager for NFT marketplace OpenSea, was arrested in New York and charged with one count each of wire fraud and money laundering, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. He was arrested in…

  • Michael Avenatti Sentenced to Four Years for Ripping Off Stormy Daniels

    (Bloomberg) -- Former celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced in New York to four years behind bars for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his most famous client, porn star Stormy Daniels.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfo

  • Complaint: McDonald's intentionally sold Muslim family bacon

    Workers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Massachusetts intentionally put bacon on a fish sandwich that a Muslim woman had ordered for one of her children, a civil rights organization said Wednesday. The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a discrimination complaint on the woman's behalf with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. “McDonald’s employees willfully added bacon to the complainant’s food in an effort to offend, humiliate, and cause distress to complainant and her young children.”

  • Quest for Health Equity Offers No Cost Wellness Screenings at Baltimore Community Event

    Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) and several Quest employees participated in an Earth Day weekend community event with the Black Church Food Security Network; an association of congregations, farmers...

  • Tulsa Gunman Ranted to His Surgeon Then Bought a Rifle 3 Hours Before Hospital Massacre

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Tulsa Police DepartmentLast month, Michael Louis had an operation on his back. But the pain had become too much to bear, he claimed. And when an enraged Louis couldn’t find relief, he blamed the man trying to help—his doctor.Police said Louis fatally shot two orthopedists, a medical receptionist, a bystander, and then himself at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday afternoon, using a semi-automatic rifle he bought just three hours earlier from a

  • Trillions at Stake in India as Women Disappear From Workforce

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapFor years, Sanchuri Bhuniya fought her parents’ pleas to settle down. She wanted to travel and earn money — not become a h

  • America Needs to End Its Love Affair With Single-Family Homes. One Town Is Discovering It’s a Tough Sell

    The housing development Brown Ranch aims to provide affordable housing to a community that desperately needs it. Its road ahead is filled with challenges.

  • Column: From activist to troll. What happened to the L.A. County sheriff's campaign manager?

    Twitter tirades from Javier Gonzalez, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva's campaign manager, make Donald Trump seem as sedate as Mr. Spock.

  • Avenatti gets 4 years in prison for cheating Stormy Daniels

    Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for stealing book proceeds from Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who catapulted him to fame as he represented her in courtrooms and cable news programs during her legal battles with then-President Donald Trump. The California lawyer, currently incarcerated, learned his fate in Manhattan federal court, where Judge Jesse M. Furman said the sentence will mean that Avenatti will spend another 2 1/2 years in prison on top of the 2 1/2 years he is already serving after another fraud conviction. The judge said Avenatti's crime against Daniels was made “out of desperation” when his law firm was struggling.

  • A military vet with a Purple Heart got a MS Coast girl pregnant. He was 40. She was 14.

    Jacob Blair Scott, who faked his own death before being arrested on multiple child sex crimes charges, bought multiple morning after pills after the child told him the news, according to testimony. Here’s more from court.

  • Stripped of Qualified Immunity, Derek Chauvin Gets Sued

    Derek Chauvin, murderer of George Floyd, sits in federal prison, where he’ll be for at least the better part of the next two decades. He belongs there, for obvious reasons that we don’t need to rehash in this space. He no longer has the badge, gun and impunity afforded violent cops like him, which he used to snuff out Floyd’s life. But George Floyd wasn’t the only person Derek Chauvin hurt while he ran the streets of Minneapolis. Floyd may have been the only one he extinguished, but there were o

  • Order mistake ends with Steak ‘n Shake staffer ‘brutally attacked,’ Florida cops say

    “As the victim fell to the ground, the suspects continued to kick her head.”

  • Utah County Gripped by Bizarre Accusations of Murder and Cannibalization of Kids

    Utah County Sheriff, Utah County AttorneyA wild QAnon conspiracy theory that has followers convinced progressives rape and eat kids has bubbled into a small county in Utah.Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, who is running for re-election, is calling for the immediate removal of the county sheriff, Mike Smith, over a bizarre report implicating Leavitt in a “ritualistic” sex ring known for “cannibalizing young children.” The 151-page report, which was released by the sheriff Wednesday among law e

  • Is an AR-15 an assault rifle? What you need to know about America's most popular rifle

    What is an AR-15 rifle, and why is it so popular for home defense, target practice and mass shooters? Here's what you need to know.

  • Search Teams Recover Body of 23-Year-Old Woman Who Went Missing After Going Over Virginia Dam

    The body of Lauren Winstead was recovered from the James River on Wednesday afternoon, officials said in a statement

  • Asian man beaten over sexual assault allegations in viral video says he 'never forcibly touched' anyone

    The Asian man who was seen in a viral video being beaten at a New York City subway and accused of sexual assault said he “never forcibly touched any individual” in a new interview. The video that was received by Asian Crime Report from an Instagram follower was first shared on Twitter. The 35-year-old videographer who shot the video allegedly claimed that one of the attackers said that the Asian man tried to sexually assault a woman in a subway car.

  • Gov. Kristi Noem threatens lawsuit against feds over transgender inclusive school lunch policy

    While Noem is threatening a lawsuit, there's no standing for a court intervention until the proposed USDA rules for public schools are finalized.