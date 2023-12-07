Southeastern expansion? Hy-Vee gets approval for Memphis-area store site plan

MEMPHIS, Tennessee ― Two years after its plan to push into the Southeast was revealed, Hy-Vee is eyeing the Memphis, Tennessee, area as a possible location for a store.

It's also reported to be moving ahead with plans for stores in the Nashville, Tennessee, region.

A preliminary site plan received approval Monday from the Municipal Planning Commission for the major Memphis suburb of Bartlett, population about 60,000. It shows the store occupying a currently undeveloped tract in a busy commercial corridor near the city's Wolfchase development off Interstate 40.

Bartlett Mayor David Parsons told The Commercial Appeal on Wednesday that the store is planned to be 113,000 square feet with designated parking areas for online grocery pickup. It also will have a pharmacy, he said.

"We're very excited about the possibility of Hy-Vee coming to Bartlett," Parsons said. "We understand that Hy-Vee is big out in the Midwest, and they're a quality food chain. We think they will do very good out here. We're excited about the prospects of having another grocery store come to our town."

John Threadgill, president of the Bartlett Area Chamber, said the site off U.S. 64 is a prime location for visibility.

“They’re really interested in being in the Memphis market and willing to do all what is needed to do in order to make that site viable,” Threadgill said. “It shows that they’re really committed.”

Documents submitted to the planners did not spell out a timeline for construction, and Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee, emphasized Wednesday that the West Des Moines-based chain is still in the exploratory phase.

"We are constantly looking at areas for future growth; however, we have not confirmed or announced any stores in the Memphis area," Potthoff said.

The item before the planning commission was a request by applicant Mike Rogers of Fisher Arnold, a Memphis architecture, engineering and planning firm, for approval of the master plan for the "Hy-Vee, Inc. Subdivision." The plan includes a proposal to subdivide and develop the almost 26-acre site.

"It's a challenging site ... because it has a stream in the middle of it that divides it with a greenbelt that causes some challenges with the layout of the site," Rogers said during the meeting.

Randy Downs is the developer for the Hy-Vee Subdivision. A letter submitted on his behalf Kim Taylor, Bartlett’s director of planning and economic development, in November proposes a three-lot commercial subdivision. Lot 1, which would be 16.8 acres, is planned for the store. A 3.03-acre lot would be for a Hy-Vee convenience store, gas station and coffee shop with drive-thru.

A third lot would be set aside for future sale and development.

Other Hy-Vee plans in Tennessee

The Des Moines Register in 2021 obtained an internal video of then-Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker announcing plans to build a Nashville, Tennessee, distribution facility to serve seven new stores in Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky.

Memphis was among cities Edeker said would be targeted, along with Nashville; Knoxville, Tennessee; Huntsville; Alabama; Louisville, Kentucky; and Indianapolis. In 2022, it submitted a plan for a 160,000-square-foot store in the Nashville suburb of Spring Hill, which the Tennesseean reported in November is expected to open in spring 2024. And in the more distant Nashville satellite of Murfreesboro, the local Daily News Journal newspaper reported in May that the city's planning commission had approved proposals for two Hy-Vees there.

The privately held chain currently has more than 285 stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, and Edeker said that with the expansion, "Overnight we're going to go from a regional company to a national company."

Staff writer Philip Joens of the Des Moines Register contributed to this article.

Corey Davis is the Collierville and Germantown reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Corey.Davis@commercialappeal.com or 901-293-1610.

