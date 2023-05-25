This Southern Alliance Mining Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year \

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Southern Alliance Mining Ltd.'s (Catalist:QNS ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Southern Alliance Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD & Executive Director Kok Sam Pek for S$663k worth of shares, at about S$0.41 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of S$0.74. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Southern Alliance Mining

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Southern Alliance Mining insiders own 78% of the company, currently worth about S$282m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Southern Alliance Mining Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Southern Alliance Mining insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Southern Alliance Mining insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Southern Alliance Mining. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Southern Alliance Mining (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

