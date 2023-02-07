U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

The Southern Banc Company, Inc.
·6 min read

GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced net income of approximately $612,000, or $0.81 per basic share and $0.80 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net income of approximately $451,000, or $0.60 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the six months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded net income of approximately $1,231,000, or $1.63 per basic share and $1.61 per diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $694,000, or $0.92 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2021.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately $343,000 during the quarter, as compared to the same period in 2021. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $2.0 million, as compared to approximately $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $343,000, or 20.6%. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $399,000, offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $56,000. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, no additional provision for loan and lease losses was required. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total non-interest income increased approximately $15,000, or 13.0%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $140,000, or 11.9%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2021. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $16,000, or 23.1%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $165,000, office building expenses of approximately $3,000, and other operating expenses of approximately $5,000, offset in part by decreases in professional service expense of approximately $8,000, and data processing expenses of approximately $25,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2022 were $109.9 million, as compared to $115.3 million at June 30, 2022. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $10.6 million at December 31, 2022, or 9.6% of total assets, as compared to approximately $10.6 million at June 30, 2022, or 9.2% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

 

 

December 31,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

Audited

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$

5,711

 

 

$

10,039

 

SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value

 

41,903

 

 

 

45,345

 

FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK

 

311

 

 

 

141

 

LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses

 

 

 

 

 

of $1,055 and $1,057, respectively

 

58,191

 

 

 

56,894

 

PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net

 

747

 

 

 

778

 

ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE

 

841

 

 

 

297

 

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS

 

2,232

 

 

 

1,787

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

109,936

 

 

$

115,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

DEPOSITS

$

87,654

 

 

$

97,112

 

FHLB ADVANCES

 

6,000

 

 

 

2,000

 

OTHER LIABILITIES

 

5,722

 

 

 

5,568

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

99,376

 

 

 

104,680

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share

 

 

 

 

 

500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

and outstanding

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, par value $.01 per share,

 

 

 

 

 

3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued, 806,086 shares outstanding

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

13,936

 

 

 

13,931

 

Shares held in trust, 49,829 and 49,712 shares at cost, respectively

 

(794

)

 

 

(793

)

Retained earnings

 

11,037

 

 

 

9,806

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares

 

(8,825

)

 

 

(8,825

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

 

(4,809

)

 

 

(3,533

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

10,560

 

 

 

10,601

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

109,936

 

 

$

115,281

 



THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

                        

                                                        

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year-to-Date

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022
(Unaudited)

 

 

2021

 

 

2022
(Unaudited)

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

1,960

 

$

1,627

 

$

3,967

 

$

2,934

Interest and dividends on securities

 

195

 

 

155

 

 

388

 

 

310

Other interest income

 

29

 

 

3

 

 

54

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

 

2,184

 

 

1,785

 

 

4,409

 

 

3,249

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

132

 

 

120

 

 

239

 

 

250

Interest on borrowings

 

44

 

 

0

 

 

45

 

 

0

Total interest expense

 

176

 

 

120

 

 

284

 

 

250

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

 

2,008

 

 

1,665

 

 

4,125

 

 

2,999

Provision for loan losses

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

2,008

 

 

1,665

 

 

4,125

 

 

2,999

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees and other non-interest income

 

43

 

 

44

 

 

80

 

 

79

Miscellaneous income

 

85

 

 

69

 

 

164

 

 

145

Total non-interest income

 

128

 

 

113

 

 

244

 

 

224



NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

808

 

 

643

 

 

1,602

 

 

1,264

Office building and equipment expenses

 

67

 

 

64

 

 

136

 

 

130

Professional Services Expense

 

114

 

 

122

 

 

295

 

 

229

Data Processing Expense

 

166

 

 

191

 

 

332

 

 

360

Other operating expense

 

153

 

 

148

 

 

339

 

 

301

Total non-interest expense

 

1,308

 

 

1,168

 

 

2,704

 

 

2,284

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

828

 

 

610

 

 

1,665

 

 

939

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

 

216

 

 

159

 

 

434

 

 

245

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

612

 

$

451

 

$

1,231

 

$

694

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.81

 

$

0.60

 

$

1.63

 

$

0.92

Diluted

$

0.80

 

$

0.60

 

$

1.61

 

$

0.92

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE

$

---

 

$

---

 

$

---

 

$

---

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

756,374

 

 

757,214

 

 

756,374

 

 

757,389

Diluted

 

764,094

 

 

757,214

 

 

763,818

 

 

757,793

Contact: Gates Little
(256) 543-3860


