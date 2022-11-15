The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $619,000, or $0.82 per basic share and $0.81 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to a net income of approximately $243,000, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately by $783,000 or 58.71% during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2021. For the three-months ended September 30, 2022, total interest income increased by approximately $760,000 or 51.91% as compared to the same period in 2021. Total interest expense decreased by approximately $23,000 or (17.47%) for the three-months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021. There were no provisions for loan and lease losses during the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, total non-interest income increased approximately by $5,700 or 5.15%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately by $280,000 or 25.14% as compared to the same three-month period in 2021. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to increases in miscellaneous income of approximately $3,300 or 4.34% and customer service fees of approximately $2,400 or 6.93%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $173,000 or 27.81% and professional service expenses of approximately $75,000 or 69.48%.

President Little continued, “the Company’s interest margins increased due to an increase in interest and fees on loans primarily from the activities of the Bank’s Commercial Finance Division and a decrease in interest expense on deposits.”

Story continues

The Company’s total assets at September 30, 2022 were $111.4 million, as compared to $115.3 million at June 30, 2022. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $9.7 million at September 30, 2022, or 8.71% of total assets, as compared to approximately $10.6 million at June 30, 2022, or approximately 9.20% of total assets.

The Bank has four offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama and a loan production office located in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Contact: Gates Little

(256) 543-3860

(Selected financial data on following pages)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 8,480 $ 10,039 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 42,350 45,345 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 169 141 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,057 57,042 56,894 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 762 778 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 269 297 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 2,296 1,787 TOTAL ASSETS $ 111,368 $ 115,281 LIABILITIES DEPOSITS $ 93,680 $ 97,112 FHLB ADVANCES 3,000 2,000 OTHER LIABILITIES 4,988 5,568 TOTAL LIABILITIES 101,668 104,680 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,933 13,931 Shares held in trust, 49,712 shares at cost (793 ) (793 ) Retained earnings 10,425 9,806 Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,055 ) (3,533 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 9,700 10,601 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 111,368 $ 115,281





THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,007 $ 1,307 Interest and dividends on securities 193 156 Other interest income 25 2 Total interest income 2,225 1,465 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 107 131 Interest on borrowings 1 - Total interest expense 108 131 Net interest income before provision 2,117 1,334 for loan losses Provision for loan losses - - Net interest income after provision 2,117 1,334 for loan losses NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 37 35 Net gain on sale of securities - - Miscellaneous income 79 76 Total non-interest income 116 111 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 793 621 Office building and equipment expenses 69 66 Professional Services Expense 182 107 Data Processing Expense 166 169 Other operating expense 186 153 Total non-interest expense 1,396 1,116 Income before income tax expense 837 329 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 218 86 Net Income $ 619 $ 243 INCOME PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.32 Diluted 0.81 0.32 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ - $ - AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 756,374 757,563 Diluted 763,542 758,337



