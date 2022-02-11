U.S. markets closed

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

The Southern Banc Company, Inc.
·6 min read
GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $451,000 or $0.59 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a net income of approximately $140,000 or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the six months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded net income of approximately $694,000 or $0.91 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $169,000 or $0.22 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately $526,000 during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2020. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $1.66 million as compared to approximately $1.14 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of approximately $526,000, or 46.24%. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $424,000, and a decrease in total interest expense of approximately $102,000. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 no additional provision for loan and lease losses was required as compared to a provision of approximately $41,000 for the same period in 2020. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses increased approximately $568,000 or 51.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the same quarter in 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total non-interest income increased approximately $16,000 or 16.58% while total non-interest expense increased approximately $165,000 or 16.42% as compared to the same three-month period in 2020. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to increases in customer fees of approximately $9,000 or 25.66% and an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $7,000 or 11.44%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $131,000, professional service expense of approximately $20,000, and data processing expenses of approximately $22,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2021 were $112.1 million, as compared to $112.4 million at June 30, 2021. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.7 million at December 31, 2021 or 11.34% of total assets as compared to approximately $12.4 million at June 30, 2021 or 11.08% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)


THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

December 31,

June 30,

2021

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$

7,913

$

11,417

SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value

45,950

44,608

FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK

141

141

LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $895 and $827, respectively

55,961

54,127

PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net

717

727

ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE

280

276

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS

1,107

1,128

TOTAL ASSETS

$

112,069

$

112,425

LIABILITIES

DEPOSITS

$

94,447

$

93,839

FHLB ADVANCES

0

430

OTHER LIABILITIES

4,911

5,701

TOTAL LIABILITIES

99,358

99,970

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding-- none

0

0

Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued

15

15

Additional paid-in capital

13,926

13,922

Shares held in trust, 49,712 and 45,243 shares at cost, Respectively

(793

)

(761

)

Retained earnings

8,764

8,070

Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares

(8,825

)

(8,825

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(376

)

35

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

12,711

12,454

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

112,069

$

112,425

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

December 31,

December 31,

2021
(Unaudited)

2020

2021
(Unaudited)

2020

INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans

$

1,627

$

1,212

$

2,934

$

2,261

Interest and dividends on securities

155

146

310

295

Other interest income

3

2

5

5

Total interest income

1,785

1,360

3,249

2,561

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Interest on deposits

120

222

250

480

Interest on borrowings

0

0

0

0

Total interest expense

120

222

250

480

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

1,665

1,138

2,999

2,081

Provision for loan losses

0

41

0

41

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

1,665

1,097

2,999

2,040

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

Fees and other non-interest income

44

35

79

63

Miscellaneous income

69

62

145

92

Total non-interest income

113

97

224

155

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

Salaries and employee benefits

643

512

1,264

1,058

Office building and equipment expenses

64

61

130

120

Professional Services Expense

122

102

229

190

Data Processing Expense

191

169

360

314

Other operating expense

148

159

301

281

Total non-interest expense

1,168

1,003

2,284

1,963

Income before income taxes

610

191

939

232

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

159

51

245

63

Net Income

$

451

$

140

$

694

$

169

EARNINGS PER SHARE:

Basic

$

0.60

$

0.18

$

0.92

$

0.22

Diluted

$

0.60

$

0.18

$

0.92

$

0.22

DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE

$

---

$

---

$

---

$

---

AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:

Basic

757,214

764,146

757,389

764,146

Diluted

757,214

764,146

757,793

764,146

Contact: Gates Little
(256) 543-3860


