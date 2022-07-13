Southern California Furniture Distributor G|M Business Interiors Is Now A Certified MillerKnoll Dealer

San Diego, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, California -

G|M Business Interiors, a Southern California office furniture dealer, has announced that it is now officially a proud member of MillerKnoll’s Certified Dealer Network. The company is now offering MillerKnoll’s family of products in San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, theInland Empire, and beyond.

With the launch of MillerKnoll's new dealer network, G|M now has access to the most comprehensive set of design brands in the industry. From Knoll and Herman Miller to Muuto and Maharam, each of the brands is uniquely innovative. Together they add up to a robust portfolio of products that suit diverse needs.

In April 2021, Herman Miller made the biggest acquisition in its history and merged with Knoll, another American design firm that has played an equally important role in guiding the principles of American office design that are now ubiquitous. Knoll produces a wide range of furniture and accessories for the office, home, and education such as seating, files, storage, tables, desks, textiles, and more. Herman Miller acquired Knoll for $1.8 billion creating a combined company that is now the definitive leader in the home and office furniture design and production industry. The joint company rebranded to MillerKnoll and is now in charge of a slew of popular furniture brands such as Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollExtra, Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt.

The new company will be led by the President and CEO of Herman Miller, Andi Owen. Owen acknowledged that the acquisition was a major milestone in the company’s history and she thanked every individual involved for their support during the transaction. The CEO exulted the possibilities that lay in front of MillerKnoll by saying that “together we can be truly inclusive, design for everyone, and care for our planet.” Owen also remarked that the new company’s broad portfolio of home and office products, its global footprint, and advanced digital capabilities will allow it to meet its customers’ expectations better than ever before. After the acquisition, MillerKnoll now boasts a presence across over 100 countries worldwide, a global network of dealers, 64 showrooms all over the world, more than 50 physical retail locations, and global multi-channel eCommerce capabilities.

G|M Business Interiors recently gained the distinction of being certified as an official MillerKnoll Dealer for Southern California including Orange County, San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Inland Empire, and beyond. Business owners and corporate leaders in Southern California can head over to https://www.gmbi.net/ to find out how this partnership gives them access to new and innovative furniture solutions.

Some perks of being part of MillerKnoll’s Certified Dealer Network include the use of its shared technological capabilities such as the web-based ServiceNet program, which will help G|M Business Interiors coordinate dealer activity across markets, and the common Customer Satisfaction Survey, which will enable it to collect valuable feedback on the work it does for its treasured clients.

With humble roots dating back to 1944, G|M Business Interiors is , a certified Woman and Minority-owned office furniture dealership business which promises its clients a “redefined, world-class furniture buying experience. G|M,” is now a part of an exclusive group that includes 50 dealers operating out of more than 240 locations across North America. The company gets to benefit from MillerKnoll’s exemplary distribution network and digital infrastructure while its customers get an assured supply of the furniture giant’s high-quality industry-leading products that are regarded as being in a class of their own.

G|M Business Interiors has showroom locations in Irvine, San Diego, and Riverside. Readers who want to learn more about G|M Business Interior’s products and services can contact the company at 800-686-6583 or marketing@gmbi.net.

