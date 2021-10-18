U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.19
    +13.82 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,247.53
    -47.23 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,015.57
    +118.23 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.63
    +0.98 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.20
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2920
    +0.6150 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,381.53
    +622.28 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.25
    -20.38 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Southern Company announces quarterly dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 66 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable Dec. 6, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 15, 2021.

Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)
Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)

Every quarter for more than 70 years Southern Company has paid a dividend to its shareholders that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-announces-quarterly-dividend-301402502.html

SOURCE Southern Company

Recommended Stories

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

    How far off is The Manitowoc Company, Inc. ( NYSE:MTW ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • The lizard species taking over Vancouver Island is a cause for concern

    I spoke with a curator from the Royal BC Museum about the common wall lizards that are taking over Vancouver Island.

  • Kerala floods: Couple sail to wedding in large cooking pot

    Images of the pair travelling to a temple in Kerala state amid flooding are widely shared online.

  • 2 Stocks Making Waves as the Market Treads Water

    Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) managed to buck a trend that has hurt Chinese stocks lately with good news on the regulatory front, but online real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) fell to levels it hasn't seen in more than a year as it made a business move that investors didn't like much. Shares of Baidu were higher by 4% early Monday afternoon. The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is reportedly looking at making new rules that would force media companies like Tencent Holdings and TikTok parent company ByteDance to make their content available to third-party search engines.

  • 'Exceptionally comfortable': These men's hiking boots are on sale for $45 — but only until midnight!

    Save up to 37 per cent on these men's hiking boots — but only until midnight!

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]

  • How History Erased the Black Mariner Who ‘Opened’ the Pacific

    In grade school and beyond, we learn about Christopher Columbus and his pioneering voyage of 1492. Merely two decades after it, however, European explorers stumbled on the Pacific, an ocean roughly twice as large as the Atlantic and far more difficult to navigate. Polynesian navigators were the first to cross the Pacific from west to east by island-hopping from the coast of China to the Americas.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 3.3% as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Monday. This gain came after the Financial Times reported new forecasts from health data analytics company Airfinity that project Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could generate sales of $38.7 billion in 2022. Investors might be justified in jumping aboard the Moderna train if Airfinity's 2022 estimate is right.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. It doesn't help that Netflix disappointed investors with its previous quarterly update three months ago.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.