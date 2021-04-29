U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,206.00
    +29.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,893.00
    +169.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,028.00
    +135.75 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.40
    +16.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.81
    +0.95 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    26.29
    +0.21 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.96
    -0.60 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3944
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9200
    +0.3230 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,417.17
    -61.83 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,294.50
    +13.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.77
    +43.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
COMING UP:

New jobless claims likely fell to a fresh pandemic-era low of 540,000

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Southern Company Reports First-Quarter 2021 Earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·12 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.14 billion, or $1.07 per share, compared with $868 million, or 82 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)
Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.04 billion, or 98 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2021, compared with $825 million, or 78 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Three Months Ended March

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)


2021

2020

Net Income - As Reported


$1,135

$868

Less:




Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction


(45)

(3)

Tax Impact


11

1

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts


-

38

Tax Impact


-

(16)

Wholesale Gas Services


166

31

Tax Impact


(40)

(8)

Net Income – Excluding Items


$1,043

$825

Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)


1,060

1,057

Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items


$0.98

$0.78



NOTE:

For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers for the first quarter of 2021, as compared with 2020, were robust customer growth, higher residential sales and colder weather, partially offset by lower commercial and industrial sales.

"Southern Company experienced a strong start to the year," said Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning. "The economies in our service territories are starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," added Fanning. "Customer demand is improving faster than we anticipated. Importantly, programs we implemented to keep customers connected during the pandemic – including alternative payment arrangements -- have helped those in need of assistance as we have continued to reliably provide for their energy needs. I am extremely proud of our employees and the ways we have partnered with our communities during this time."

First-quarter 2021 operating revenues were $5.9 billion, compared with $5.0 billion for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 17.8 percent. This increase was primarily due to colder weather and higher fuel costs.

Southern Company's first-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including an update on the Vogtle units 3 and 4 construction project. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.



Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)






Three Months Ended March

Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)

2021


2020

Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$

756



$

642


Southern Power

97



75


Southern Company Gas

398



275


Total

1,251



992


Parent Company and Other

(116)



(124)


Net Income–As Reported

$

1,135



$

868






Basic Earnings Per Share1

$

1.07



$

0.82


Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,060



1,057


End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,059



1,056






Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March

Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2021


2020

Net Income–As Reported

$

1,135



$

868


Less:




Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

(45)



(3)


Tax Impact

11



1


Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3



38


Tax Impact



(16)


Wholesale Gas Services4

166



31


Tax Impact

(40)



(8)


Net Income–Excluding Items

$

1,043



$

825






Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$

0.98



$

0.78


-See Notes on the following page.


Southern Company
Financial Highlights

Notes


(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.06 and $0.81 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a charge of $48 million pre tax ($36 million after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity.

(4)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.



Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS








Three Months Ended March


2021


2020


Change

Earnings Per Share–






As Reported1 (See Notes)

$

1.07



$

0.82



$

0.25








Significant Factors:






Traditional Electric Operating Companies





$

0.11


Southern Power





0.02


Southern Company Gas





0.12


Parent Company and Other






Increase in Shares






Total–As Reported





$

0.25









Three Months Ended March

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2021


2020


Change

Earnings Per Share–






Excluding Items (See Notes)

$

0.98



$

0.78



$

0.20








Total–As Reported





$

0.25


Less:






Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2





(0.03)


Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3





(0.02)


Wholesale Gas Services4





0.10


Total–Excluding Items





$

0.20


- See Notes on the following page.


Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Notes


(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.06 and $0.81 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a charge of $48 million pre tax ($36 million after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity.

(4)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.






Southern Company


EPS Earnings Analysis


Three Months Ended March 2021 vs. March 2020



Description

Cents





Retail Sales

(1)¢





Retail Revenue Impacts

2





Weather

6





Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues

4





Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other

3





Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

14¢





Southern Power

4





Southern Company Gas

2





Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

20¢





Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1

(3)





Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

(2)





Wholesale Gas Services3

10





Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

25¢


- See Notes on the following page.



Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis

Notes


(1)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a charge of $48 million pre tax ($36 million after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(2)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity.

(3)

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.



Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)


Three Months Ended March


2021


2020


Change

Income Account-






Retail Electric Revenues-






Fuel

$

838



$

677



$

161


Non-Fuel

2,504



2,401



103


Wholesale Electric Revenues

545



418



127


Other Electric Revenues

170



151



19


Natural Gas Revenues

1,694



1,249



445


Other Revenues

159



122



37


Total Revenues

5,910



5,018



892


Fuel and Purchased Power

1,055



817



238


Cost of Natural Gas

583



439



144


Cost of Other Sales

82



55



27


Non-Fuel O&M

1,372



1,296



76


Depreciation and Amortization

871



857



14


Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

345



330



15


Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4

48





48


(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net

(44)



(39)



(5)


Total Operating Expenses

4,312



3,755



557


Operating Income

1,598



1,263



335


Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

46



34



12


Earnings from Equity Method Investments

45



42



3


Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

450



456



(6)


Other Income (Expense), net

58



103



(45)


Income Taxes

190



145



45


Net Income

1,107



841



266


Less:






Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

4



4




Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(32)



(31)



(1)


NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY

$

1,135



$

868



$

267




Notes


- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.










Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

(In Millions of KWHs)










Three Months Ended March


2021


2020


Change


Weather
Adjusted
Change

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-








Total Sales

46,422



44,263



4.9

%











Total Retail Sales-

34,651



34,045



1.8

%


(1.6)

%

Residential

12,040



10,866



10.8

%


1.1

%

Commercial

10,743



10,939



(1.8)

%


(3.1)

%

Industrial

11,708



12,066



(3.0)

%


(3.0)

%

Other

160



174



(7.7)

%


(8.2)

%









Total Wholesale Sales

11,771



10,218



15.2

%


N/A

















(In Thousands of Customers)










Period Ended March




2021


2020


Change



Regulated Utility Customers-








Total Utility Customers-

8,673


8,578


1.1%



Total Traditional Electric

4,338


4,280


1.4%



Southern Company Gas

4,335


4,298


0.9%








Southern Company


Financial Overview


As Reported


(In Millions of Dollars)



Three Months Ended March



2021


2020


% Change


Southern Company –







Operating Revenues

$

5,910



$

5,018



17.8

%


Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,297



986



31.5

%


Net Income Available to Common

1,135



868



30.8

%









Alabama Power –







Operating Revenues

$

1,559



$

1,351



15.4

%


Earnings Before Income Taxes

473



368



28.5

%


Net Income Available to Common

359



280



28.2

%









Georgia Power –







Operating Revenues

$

1,970



$

1,825



7.9

%


Earnings Before Income Taxes

369



347



6.3

%


Net Income Available to Common

351



331



6.0

%









Mississippi Power –







Operating Revenues

$

307



$

277



10.8

%


Earnings Before Income Taxes

49



38



28.9

%


Net Income Available to Common

45



32



40.6

%









Southern Power –







Operating Revenues

$

440



$

375



17.3

%


Earnings Before Income Taxes

55



51



7.8

%


Net Income Available to Common

97



75



29.3

%









Southern Company Gas –







Operating Revenues

$

1,694



$

1,249



35.6

%


Earnings Before Income Taxes

519



354



46.6

%


Net Income Available to Common

398



275



44.7

%



























Notes


- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-reports-first-quarter-2021-earnings-301279885.html

SOURCE Southern Company

Recommended Stories

  • ONEOK (OKE) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you, Travis and welcome to ONEOK's first-quarter 2021 earnings call. A reminder that statements made during this call that might include ONEOK's expectations or predictions should be considered forward-looking statements and are covered by the safe harbor provision of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934.

  • Oil price rebound puts Shell on the front foot

    Royal Dutch Shell has raised shareholder payments after resurgent oil prices drove a financial recovery for the energy giant. Adjusted profits surged to $3.2bn (£2.2bn) for the first quarter, up from $393m in the final three months of last year in response to higher oil and natural gas prices. The Anglo-Dutch company's performance outstripped analysts' expectations of $3.1bn, prompting investors to send shares up more than 10pc to £14.03 in morning trading. An oil price rebound proved the main catalyst. Crude climbed 48p to $55.74 a barrel in the first three months compared to the quarter before. Gas prices also rose over the period. The turnaround prompted Shell to lift its interim dividend by 4pc, cementing a change in its fortunes after it was forced to curb payouts last year because of the pandemic. Oil prices cratered in 2020 as people stayed at home and demand for fuel plunged. At one point the US benchmark for crude slipped into unprecendented negative prices as traders rushed to offload barrels.

  • Shell Pays Down Debt as Profit Surges by More Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc took the opportunity to pay down its heavy debt burden as profit surged by more than expected in the first quarter.The energy giant became the latest oil major to restore earnings to pre-pandemic levels, thanks to a sharp recovery in the prices of crude, natural gas and chemicals. As the industry recovers, investors are demanding higher returns and Shell took another step toward giving them what they want. After slashing its dividend last year, the company went ahead with a planned 4% increase to the payout. It also managed to pay off $4.1 billion of net debt, moving closer to the level of borrowing that will allow it return extra cash to shareholders.“Shell has made a strong start to 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement on Thursday. “We have reduced net debt by more than $4 billion this quarter, progressing towards the $65 billion milestone to increase shareholder distributions.”While the Anglo-Dutch company made progress on debt, its liabilities were $71.25 billion at the end of March, putting gearing -- the ratio of net debt to equity -- at 29.9%. If the company were to continue reducing its borrowings at the current rate, it would reach its target in the third quarter.“The group is well on track to reduce net debt and start additional returns to investors later in the year,” Barclays Bank Plc said in a note. Shell’s B shares rose 1.9% to 1,343 pence as of 9:28 a.m. in London.Shell’s first-quarter adjusted net income was $3.23 billion, up from $2.86 billion a year earlier and beating the average analyst estimate of $3.06 billion. It joined Total SE, BP Plc and Equinor ASA in reporting the highest earnings since 2019.The results come two days after BP posted a much higher profit than expected and started share buybacks, thanks in large part to “exceptional” earnings from natural gas trading related to the big freeze in Texas.Shell said its gas trading results were lower in the first quarter, but the company’s chemicals business really shone. That’s an area where Shell -- and its U.S. peer Exxon Mobil Corp. which reports earnings on Friday -- really excels. Prices for the products are rising strongly around the world with the rebound in the manufacturing industry.The chemicals unit delivered $730 million in adjusted net income. That was about a quarter of the company’s total first-quarter earnings, even as shutdowns from the winter storms in Texas reduced overall utilization of its plants to 79% from 84% a year earlier.Shell’s cash flow from operations was $8.29 billion, down from $14.9 billion a year earlier. The company had already flagged that the crucial metric, which underpins distributions to shareholders, would be weaker due to a $4.4 billion swing in working capital.(Updates with analyst comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's 2021 gold demand seen reverting to pre-pandemic levels - WGC official

    China's 2021 gold demand will see annual growth and will revert to pre-pandemic levels if there are no dramatic changes to the global economic and geo-political situation, a World Gold Council (WGC) official said on Thursday. "For China we had better first quarter growth even compared to 2019 ... If things are stable, we are sure China can stay in such a positive growth," said Wang Lixin, WGC managing director in China, adding that the jewellery and investment segments would drive China's gold demand.

  • Exclusive - Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake: sources

    Major Chinese investors are in talks to buy a stake in Saudi Aramco, several sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia's state oil firm prepares to sell another slice of its business to international investors. Saudi Arabia was in discussions to sell 1% of Aramco to a leading global energy company and could sell further shares including to international investors within the next year or two, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks on Tuesday. A stake of 1% would equate to around $19 billion based on Aramco's current market capitalisation.

  • China Wants More Steel at Home as Industry Faces Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped steel exporters with higher taxes on a range of products as authorities ramp up efforts to cut output and clean up one of the biggest carbon emitters.Rebates on export taxes for some goods will be removed, and tariffs on some products raised starting May 1, the Ministry of Finance said on its website. Import fees on pig iron, semi-finished and scrap steel will be dropped. The measures highlight an increased focus on servicing the domestic market and come as the country’s steel mills grapple with raw material costs that have surged to historic highs.China churns out half the world’s steel, and is the biggest exporter, but has vowed to reduce output in 2021 as part of a drive to contain carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. The tax changes could alter global steel trade and tighten markets in the middle of a global boom.While the tax changes may have some cooling effect on domestic prices, investors “remain very confident” about a tight Chinese steel market, analyst Lin Lin at CRU Group, said by phone. The volumes covered by these tax changes are small by comparison to China’s huge domestic output.Read more: Global Steel Boom Builds as Rampant Demand Overwhelms SupplyThe existing levies on imported products were only 1% or 2%. For exported products -- including everything from hot-rolled coil to some types of pipes and stainless steel -- the removal of rebates means exports are subject to value-added tax. Additionally, the ministry said taxes will be increased on exports of pig iron ore and some ferro-alloys.A global spike in steel demand has sent prices from China to North America climbing to multi-year highs, threatening to undermine Beijing’s push for lower output. While that drive has centered on a swathe of production restrictions, including the hub of Tangshan, mills are instead boosting supply amid bumper profits and on concerns that there may be more curbs to come.The spike in steel production has also lifted iron ore to around a record. The tax changes will “reduce import costs, expand the import of steel resources and support the reduction of domestic crude steel output”, the ministry said.Steel joins other major industrial commodities in climbing, adding to concerns about inflation as China tries to keep its economy on track. The country has flagged plans to strengthen controls on the raw materials market to help limit costs for companies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s how Warren Buffett’s top investments fared during the pandemic

    Plenty of Berkshire Hathaway's top 10 stock picks have been home runs during and prior to the pandemic.

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell: Financial system not threatened by 'frothy' asset valuations

    Fed Chairman Jay Powell said Wednesday that although some asset valuations appear “frothy,” he did not see any risks that may hurt the financial system.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • SEC Enforcement Chief Alex Oh Resigns Days After Taking Job

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s new enforcement chief abruptly resigned Wednesday, citing a complication in a case from her prior legal career, an early and significant setback in Chairman Gary Gensler’s tenure running the Wall Street regulator.Alex Oh’s surprise move, announced just a week after she got the job, means Gensler won’t have his preferred pick leading what’s arguably the agency’s most important division. Melissa Hodgman, who was previously serving as acting director of the enforcement division, will return to that role, the SEC said in a statement.“A development arose this week in one of the cases on which I worked while still in private law practice,” Oh, the first Asian American woman to head the enforcement division, said in an emailed resignation to Gensler that was reviewed by Bloomberg. “I have reached the conclusion that I cannot address this development without it becoming an unwelcome distraction.”Before joining the SEC, Oh was a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, where her corporate clients included Exxon Mobil Corp. In that role she was defending the oil company against two-decade-old allegations that it supported killings and tortures in Indonesia, court documents show.Her conduct during the litigation was called into question this week by the U.S. District Court judge overseeing the case. On April 26, Judge Royce Lamberth ordered Oh to demonstrate why she shouldn’t be sanctioned for alleging that her opposing counsel was “agitated, disrespectful, and unhinged” during a deposition without providing evidence.The enforcement chief is one of the most distinguished jobs at the SEC, with the director leading a group of 1,300 officials who investigate violations of securities laws and sanction individuals and firms for misconduct. Former heads of the division have gone on to be the top lawyers at global banking giants, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG.While Oh’s departure represents a headache for Gensler, left-leaning advocacy groups seized on it to push him to appoint someone with fewer ties to firms the SEC regulates. The practice of the agency hiring corporate defense attorneys has long been a sticking point with progressive lawmakers including Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator and vocal financial industry critic.“The SEC has failed the American people by repeatedly selecting Wall Street defense lawyers as directors of enforcement,” Dennis Kelleher, president and chief executive officer of Better Markets, said in a statement. The Oh’s resignation “is an opportunity to break the SEC’s corrupting practice of hiring Wall Street defense lawyers,” the group said.(Updates with reason for resignation in lead.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk says U.S. SEC is sometimes 'too close' to Wall Street hedge funds

    "They have an important role to play in protecting the public from getting swindled, but are sometimes too close to Wall St hedge funds imo (in my opinion)," Musk said on Twitter. Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the SEC is considering new guidance to rein in growth projections made by SPACs, or listed blank-check companies, including clarification of when they qualify for certain legal protections. Musk has had his own run-ins with the SEC.

  • Apple Finally Feels the Effects of the Global Chip Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest quarter was a blockbuster, with soaring revenue, record Mac sales, and stronger-than-anticipated iPhone demand. There was only one major snag: The global chip shortage is finally catching up to the company.On a call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned that supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during pandemic lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.The executives blamed “semiconductor shortages that are affecting many industries” and “very, very high” demand for iPads and Macs. Cook said the component shortages were for “legacy nodes,” implying the setbacks are for products using older generation processors. He wouldn’t specify how long the shortages will last, but noted that Apple did not experience this problem during the previous quarter.Earlier: Apple Sales Crush Estimates on Surging Device DemandThe electronics and automotive industries are among those that have been hurt by chip shortages since last year, when a sudden rebound in orders took the semiconductor industry by surprise. It takes months to ramp up production at chip factories, so demand is still outstripping supply.The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeApple had avoided any major impact from this phenomenon, until now. The company recently announced new iMac models and iPad Pros with custom M1 processors, but neither product will begin shipping until the second half of May -- an unusually long delay.Still, the company’s main product, the iPhone, seems unscathed at the moment.Consumers, businesses and schools have been snapping up millions of iPads and Macs for remote work, and Cook suggested on Wednesday that the momentum won’t necessarily slow down after the Covid-19 pandemic ends. He said many businesses will shift to hybrid models with employees working at home and in the office. That could support continued demand for the devices.The Cupertino, California-based technology giant didn’t provide specific revenue guidance for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts estimate revenue will top $68.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg mostly before Wednesday’s results.In Apple’s fiscal second quarter, the Mac generated a record $9.1 billion in sales, while the iPad topped Wall Street expectations with $7.8 billion in revenue.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s multi-year push to reduce Russia’s exposure to the dollar hit a major milestone as the share of exports sold in the U.S. currency fell below 50% for the first time.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published late Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data for the fourth quarter show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come have pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back its holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeThe shift away from dollar trade with China accelerated in 2019 when oil major Rosneft PJSC switched export contracts for crude shipments to euros. Lots of mid-cap companies are now also seeking ways to reduce exposure to the U.S. currency, with many switching contracts to yuan or rubles in trade with China, according to Daniel Haindl, the co-head of FX & interest-rates sales at VTB Capital in Moscow.“We also see that a growing portion of settlements between Russia and former Soviet countries is in rubles,” Haindl said.Washington imposed new penalties on Russia this month, including limits on buying newly-issued sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The Biden administration has said it’s prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process.Russia must take urgent steps to cut its use of the dollar to a minimum to eliminate dependence on “this toxic source of permanent hostile actions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview in February.(Updates with VTB Capital comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is Facing a Make-or-Break Moment, Technicals Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is facing a make-or-break moment following a recent bout of selling, according to technical analysis.Though the cryptocurrency has rebounded above its average price over the past 100 days, it’s still trading below its 50-day moving average. Such a dynamic typically indicates an asset is nearing an inflection point.If Bitcoin can’t overtake its 50-day mean -- which currently sits at about $57,000 -- then it might be in for a period of volatility as the gap between the two trend lines converges. Technical indicators suggest breaking out might not be an easy feat -- Bitcoin failed to do so on several occasions last week.Trading in the world’s largest digital asset has been choppy in recent days after it hit a record high in mid-April above $64,000. It’s down more than 15% since then, though it rebounded earlier this week amid positive news, including comments from Tesla Inc.’s chief financial officer that reiterated the company’s commitment to the cryptocurrency.“The drastic -- relative to what we’ve seen of late -- pullback certainly was a point of eyebrows being raised, but at the end of the day, I think the fact that things were able to rebound and stabilize is a good thing,” said David Tawil, president of ProChain Capital. “It shows real power to the token, the staying power to the asset class.”The coin fell 1.4% on Wednesday following an announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will delay a decision on a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. It was at about $54,586 as of 9:43 a.m. in Hong Kong Thursday.Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, says that if the stock market continues its advance, he expected Bitcoin to follow.Despite its recent turbulence, Bitcoin is still up 511% over the past year. Inflation and central bank policies have been its biggest drivers during the past 12 months, according to Quant Insight, a London-based analytics research firm that studies the relationship between assets and macro factors.While some dispute the idea that Bitcoin can act as an inflation hedge, the argument has been a key tenet for its bullish thesis and rings true for a lot of crypto fans. Proponents have seized on the money-printing narrative to promote the notion that Bitcoin is a store of wealth, an explanation that’s gained traction in recent months with economists expecting price pressures to pick up.Read more: Don’t Count on Bitcoin to Be a Sure-Thing Inflation Hedge“No question about it -- what drives a big chunk of the interest in Bitcoin has been just the tremendous amount of money that has been printed and will be printed and really the fundamental thought that you cannot have that much money in the system and not have it be inflationary,” said Chuck Cumello, president and chief executive officer of Essex Financial Services.(Updates markets in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei smartphone shipments in China plunge by half in Q1: Canalys

    China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, once the world's biggest smartphone maker, saw its phone shipments to retailers and other sellers within China plunge by half in the first quarter, as U.S. sanctions on its supply chain crimped expansion even as the overall smartphone market rebounded. The company shipped a total of 14.9 million handsets within China in the quarter ending in March, down from 30.1 million in the same period last year, according to research firm Canalys. Its market share also dropped to 16% from 41% a year ago, becoming the third largest after fellow Chinese brands Vivo and Oppo.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • Nexon Joins Tesla in Bitcoin Bet With $100 Million Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Nexon Co. said it bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin, joining a list of tech companies embracing the digital currency.The online game provider acquired 1,717 Bitcoins at an average price of about $58,226 each, including fees and expenses. The purchase represents less than 2% of Nexon’s total cash and cash equivalents on hand, and is the largest-ever purchase of digital currency made by a company traded in Tokyo, Nexon said.“Our purchase of bitcoin reflects a disciplined strategy for protecting shareholder value and for maintaining the purchasing power of our cash assets,” Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “In the current economic environment, we believe Bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments.”A growing number of global firms including Tesla Inc. and Square Inc. have moved to purchase Bitcoin in recent months, with more starting to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Firms in Japan, which was an early leader in Bitcoin acceptance, have been slow to join this trend.Nexon said it intended to guard itself against a potential drop in the value of non-digital currencies in case of inflation, with Mahoney seeing Bitcoin as a “form of cash likely to retain its value, even if it is not yet widely-recognized as such.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latest Sign of the Restaurant Rebound Is a Boom for Big Chickens

    (Bloomberg) -- Big birds are making a comeback.That’s the view of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., the second-biggest U.S. chicken producer. The company on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit and sales that beat analyst estimates thanks to recovering demand for hefty chickens, or those that typically weigh in around 9 pounds (4 kilograms). The sizeable birds are mostly used by restaurants and other food-service outlets.As vaccination-rates accelerate, restaurants across the U.S. are seeing a surge in revenue, with chains like Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Olive Garden and Brinker International Inc.’s Chili’s benefiting from the recovery. That’s an improvement for Pilgrim’s and other poultry producers, which last year switched to focusing on the smaller birds that satisfy grocery-store demand. Now, prices are rising rapidly for the process of deboning the big chickens.“With gradual loosening of restrictions, as a result of the increase in vaccinations, the market has been incrementally improving, especially in foodservice,” Chief Executive Officer Fabio Sandri said in a statement.The gains for big chickens have helped to temper the impact of higher grain prices, which make it more expensive to feed livestock. The recovery has also helped offset “significant” labor shortages and production disruptions during a severe cold snap in February, according to the company, a unit of Brazilian meat giant JBS SA.Key InsightsAdjusted earnings per share of 42 cents topped consensus average estimate for 35 cents and the year-earlier performance of 12 cents.Net sales rose 6.5% to $3.27 billion, beating the forecast for $3.24 billion.European operations continue to see “operational improvements, offsetting high feed costs, not yet reflected in prices, lower year-over-year foodservice volume due to lockdowns, and Covid-19 mitigation costs.”Mexico “maintained the strength from the second half” of last year, aided by improved overall economic conditions.Get MoreClick here for the earnings statementThe Colorado-based company plans to host a conference call Thursday at 9 a.m. New York timeFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.