Southern Company Reports First-Quarter 2021 Earnings
ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.14 billion, or $1.07 per share, compared with $868 million, or 82 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2020.
Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.04 billion, or 98 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2021, compared with $825 million, or 78 cents per share, during the first quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended March
Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)
2021
2020
Net Income - As Reported
$1,135
$868
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
(45)
(3)
Tax Impact
11
1
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts
-
38
Tax Impact
-
(16)
Wholesale Gas Services
166
31
Tax Impact
(40)
(8)
Net Income – Excluding Items
$1,043
$825
Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)
1,060
1,057
Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items
$0.98
$0.78
NOTE:
For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.
Earnings drivers for the first quarter of 2021, as compared with 2020, were robust customer growth, higher residential sales and colder weather, partially offset by lower commercial and industrial sales.
"Southern Company experienced a strong start to the year," said Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning. "The economies in our service territories are starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," added Fanning. "Customer demand is improving faster than we anticipated. Importantly, programs we implemented to keep customers connected during the pandemic – including alternative payment arrangements -- have helped those in need of assistance as we have continued to reliably provide for their energy needs. I am extremely proud of our employees and the ways we have partnered with our communities during this time."
First-quarter 2021 operating revenues were $5.9 billion, compared with $5.0 billion for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 17.8 percent. This increase was primarily due to colder weather and higher fuel costs.
Southern Company's first-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including an update on the Vogtle units 3 and 4 construction project. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.
About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)
Three Months Ended March
Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)
2021
2020
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$
756
$
642
Southern Power
97
75
Southern Company Gas
398
275
Total
1,251
992
Parent Company and Other
(116)
(124)
Net Income–As Reported
$
1,135
$
868
Basic Earnings Per Share1
$
1.07
$
0.82
Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,060
1,057
End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)
1,059
1,056
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended March
Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)
2021
2020
Net Income–As Reported
$
1,135
$
868
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2
(45)
(3)
Tax Impact
11
1
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3
—
38
Tax Impact
—
(16)
Wholesale Gas Services4
166
31
Tax Impact
(40)
(8)
Net Income–Excluding Items
$
1,043
$
825
Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items
$
0.98
$
0.78
-See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
(1)
Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.06 and $0.81 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a charge of $48 million pre tax ($36 million after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.
(3)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity.
(4)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Three Months Ended March
2021
2020
Change
Earnings Per Share–
As Reported1 (See Notes)
$
1.07
$
0.82
$
0.25
Significant Factors:
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$
0.11
Southern Power
0.02
Southern Company Gas
0.12
Parent Company and Other
—
Increase in Shares
—
Total–As Reported
$
0.25
Three Months Ended March
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2021
2020
Change
Earnings Per Share–
Excluding Items (See Notes)
$
0.98
$
0.78
$
0.20
Total–As Reported
$
0.25
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2
(0.03)
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3
(0.02)
Wholesale Gas Services4
0.10
Total–Excluding Items
$
0.20
- See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
(1)
Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.06 and $0.81 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a charge of $48 million pre tax ($36 million after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.
(3)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity.
(4)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Three Months Ended March 2021 vs. March 2020
Description
Cents
Retail Sales
(1)¢
Retail Revenue Impacts
2
Weather
6
Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues
4
Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other
3
Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies
14¢
Southern Power
4
Southern Company Gas
2
Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)
20¢
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1
(3)
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2
(2)
Wholesale Gas Services3
10
Total Change in EPS (As Reported)
25¢
- See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
(1)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a charge of $48 million pre tax ($36 million after tax) for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.
(2)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity.
(3)
Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.
Southern Company
Consolidated Earnings
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended March
2021
2020
Change
Income Account-
Retail Electric Revenues-
Fuel
$
838
$
677
$
161
Non-Fuel
2,504
2,401
103
Wholesale Electric Revenues
545
418
127
Other Electric Revenues
170
151
19
Natural Gas Revenues
1,694
1,249
445
Other Revenues
159
122
37
Total Revenues
5,910
5,018
892
Fuel and Purchased Power
1,055
817
238
Cost of Natural Gas
583
439
144
Cost of Other Sales
82
55
27
Non-Fuel O&M
1,372
1,296
76
Depreciation and Amortization
871
857
14
Taxes Other Than Income Taxes
345
330
15
Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4
48
—
48
(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net
(44)
(39)
(5)
Total Operating Expenses
4,312
3,755
557
Operating Income
1,598
1,263
335
Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction
46
34
12
Earnings from Equity Method Investments
45
42
3
Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized
450
456
(6)
Other Income (Expense), net
58
103
(45)
Income Taxes
190
145
45
Net Income
1,107
841
266
Less:
Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries
4
4
—
Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(32)
(31)
(1)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY
$
1,135
$
868
$
267
Notes
- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.
Southern Company
Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers
(In Millions of KWHs)
Three Months Ended March
2021
2020
Change
Weather
Kilowatt-Hour Sales-
Total Sales
46,422
44,263
4.9
%
Total Retail Sales-
34,651
34,045
1.8
%
(1.6)
%
Residential
12,040
10,866
10.8
%
1.1
%
Commercial
10,743
10,939
(1.8)
%
(3.1)
%
Industrial
11,708
12,066
(3.0)
%
(3.0)
%
Other
160
174
(7.7)
%
(8.2)
%
Total Wholesale Sales
11,771
10,218
15.2
%
N/A
(In Thousands of Customers)
Period Ended March
2021
2020
Change
Regulated Utility Customers-
Total Utility Customers-
8,673
8,578
1.1%
Total Traditional Electric
4,338
4,280
1.4%
Southern Company Gas
4,335
4,298
0.9%
Southern Company
Financial Overview
As Reported
(In Millions of Dollars)
Three Months Ended March
2021
2020
% Change
Southern Company –
Operating Revenues
$
5,910
$
5,018
17.8
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,297
986
31.5
%
Net Income Available to Common
1,135
868
30.8
%
Alabama Power –
Operating Revenues
$
1,559
$
1,351
15.4
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
473
368
28.5
%
Net Income Available to Common
359
280
28.2
%
Georgia Power –
Operating Revenues
$
1,970
$
1,825
7.9
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
369
347
6.3
%
Net Income Available to Common
351
331
6.0
%
Mississippi Power –
Operating Revenues
$
307
$
277
10.8
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
49
38
28.9
%
Net Income Available to Common
45
32
40.6
%
Southern Power –
Operating Revenues
$
440
$
375
17.3
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
55
51
7.8
%
Net Income Available to Common
97
75
29.3
%
Southern Company Gas –
Operating Revenues
$
1,694
$
1,249
35.6
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes
519
354
46.6
%
Net Income Available to Common
398
275
44.7
%
Notes
- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-reports-first-quarter-2021-earnings-301279885.html
