Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) has had a rough month with its share price down 10.0%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Southern Copper's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Southern Copper is:

35% = US$2.8b ÷ US$8.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.35 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Southern Copper's Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

First thing first, we like that Southern Copper has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Southern Copper's exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Southern Copper's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 27% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Southern Copper's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Southern Copper Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Southern Copper has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 84%, meaning the company only retains 16% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Southern Copper is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 90% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Southern Copper's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 35% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Southern Copper's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

