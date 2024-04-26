Southern Copper Lifts Output Forecast Amid Tight Metal Market
(Bloomberg) -- Southern Copper Corp. raised its annual production guidance as ore quality improves and the company resolves water supply issues in Mexico, offering a little relief for a tightening global copper market.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Javier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in World
Plunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is Fading
Huawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China Chip
Fed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in March
US Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing Hopes
The world’s fifth-largest supplier of the wiring metal expects to produce 948,800 metric tons this year, Chief Financial Officer Raul Jacob told analysts on a conference call Friday. That would be 4.1% more than last year’s result and compares with a projection of 935,900 tons a quarter ago.
The more optimistic guidance follows back-to-back reductions to its projections and comes as copper prices surge to two-year highs partly on concerns that mines will struggle to meet growing demand for the metal in the shift away from fossil fuels.
That strong demand outlook coupled with industrywide supply disappointments are signaling “attractive copper prices,” Southern Copper Chairman German Larrea said in the earnings statement.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
US White-Collar Job Growth Stalls, Even in Pandemic Boomtowns
Caught Between the US and China, a Powerful AI Upstart Chooses Sides
How North Korea’s Man in the West Ran Afoul of US Authorities
Studio Behind Dune Eyes Growth, Even Without a Paramount Merger
A Hedge Fund Billionaire’s Cash Helped Fund a ‘Predatory’ Lender
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.