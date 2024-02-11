Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To $0.80

Southern Copper Corporation's (NYSE:SCCO) dividend is being reduced by 20% to $0.80 per share on 29th of February, in comparison to last year's comparable payment of $1.00. However, the dividend yield of 5.0% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

Southern Copper Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 36.3%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 102%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $4.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Southern Copper has grown earnings per share at 9.5% per year over the past five years. Although per-share earnings are growing at a credible rate, the massive payout ratio may limit growth in the company's future dividend payments.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Southern Copper (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Southern Copper not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

