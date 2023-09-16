Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited's (ASX:SXE ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southern Cross Electrical Engineering

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Karl Paganin for AU$85k worth of shares, at about AU$0.64 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.83), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Southern Cross Electrical Engineering

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Southern Cross Electrical Engineering insiders own 5.7% of the company, worth about AU$12m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Southern Cross Electrical Engineering insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Southern Cross Electrical Engineering insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

