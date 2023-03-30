Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) insider upped their holding by 8.2% earlier this year

Looking at Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited's (ASX:SXE ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Karl Paganin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$85k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.64 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.64. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Karl Paganin was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 23% of Southern Cross Electrical Engineering shares, worth about AU$38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Southern Cross Electrical Engineering shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Southern Cross Electrical Engineering and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

