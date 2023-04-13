Are Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited's (ASX:SXE) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Southern Cross Electrical Engineering (ASX:SXE). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering is:

11% = AU$18m ÷ AU$174m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Southern Cross Electrical Engineering seems to have a respectable ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 13%. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering was still able to see a decent net income growth of 15% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 21% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Southern Cross Electrical Engineering fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has a three-year median payout ratio of 72% (which means it retains 28% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has some positive attributes. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely achieved by the company reinvesting its earnings at a decent rate of return. Still, its earnings retention is quite low, so we wonder if the company's growth could be higher, were it to pay out less dividends and retain more of its profits? Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Southern Cross Electrical Engineering and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

