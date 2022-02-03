U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.15
    -96.23 (-2.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,190.24
    -439.09 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,963.41
    -454.13 (-3.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.08
    -25.43 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.17
    +1.91 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.70
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.30 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    +0.0132 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8290
    +0.0630 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9250
    +0.4750 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,615.97
    -1,013.69 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.76
    -8.29 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Southern Empire Appoints Larry Kornze as an Advisor & Updates Pedro Drilling

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SMPEF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Southern Empire Resources Corp. (Southern Empire) (TSXV: SMP) (Frankfurt: 5RE) (OTCQB: SMPEF) is exceptionally pleased to welcome Mr. Larry Kornze as an advisor.

Southern Empire - Logo (CNW Group/Southern Empire Resources Corp.)
Southern Empire - Logo (CNW Group/Southern Empire Resources Corp.)

Dale Wallster, CEO of Southern Empire, stated, "With more than 40 years of gold exploration expertise, much of it at Barrick Gold Corporation, and an incredible track record of discovery, Larry brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our Southern Empire team. Given his exceptional understanding of the geology of Carlin-type and other epithermal gold deposits, Larry will bring particular expertise to the ongoing exploration and evaluation of our Pedro Gold Project in México."

Mr. Kornze, and then colleague Keith Bettles, are credited with the discovery of Barrick Gold Corporation's (Barrick) 40 million ounce Betze gold deposit at the Goldstrike Mine Complex on the Carlin Trend in Nevada. Larry was also an integral part of other Carlin Trend exploration efforts that resulted in the discovery of Barrick's Miekle, Deepstar, Screamer and Rodeo gold deposits. At Goldstrike, he also managed reserve development drilling and resource estimation, ore control guidance, mine dewatering, and ore body metallurgical studies.

Mr. Kornze retired from Barrick as the General Manager of Exploration for México and Central America, and International Evaluations. For Barrick, prior to working internationally, he held positions including General Manager - Exploration; Manager - U.S. Exploration; and Chief Geologist - Operations & New Projects at Barrick Mercur Gold Mine, Inc. Prior to joining Barrick, he was with Getty Mining Co. and Newmont Corporation, including Chief Geologist for Newmont Mining Corporation of Canada.

Mr. Kornze received his Geological Engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines and is a NI 43-101 Qualified Person, Member of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada, Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, & Exploration, Inc., Member of the Association for Mineral Exploration, Member of the Geological Society of Nevada, and serves as a director or advisor to other publicly listed companies.

As part of Mr. Kornze's appointment as an advisor, Southern Empire has granted him 100,000 options exercisable at $0.11 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

Pedro Gold Project - Drilling Update

The Pedro Gold Project (Pedro) covers prospective "Basin and Range" geology including the Caracol formation, which is a rhythmically interbedded sequence of carbonaceous limestone, calcareous siltstones, weakly calcareous turbiditic sandstones, and shales. The Caracol is a favourable host formation for other well-known ore deposits in México such as Newmont Corporation's Peñasquito mine and Orla Mining Ltd.'s Camino Rojo mine.

The HP Breccia, an epithermal gold system at Pedro, was discovered in 2012 by regional grassroots prospecting that was directly supervised by David Tupper, P.Geo., now Southern Empire's Vice President of Exploration. Historical selected surface grab samples of exposed HP Breccia returned gold (Au) assay values ranging from background levels to a maximum of 2.3 grams gold/tonne (g Au/t); with 58 samples greater than 0.25 g Au/t and 11 samples greater than 1.0 g Au/t).

In 2014, Newmont de Mexico, S.A. de C.V (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation) optioned Pedro to specifically explore for Carlin-style gold deposits that are typically hosted by "dirty limestones", lithologies such as those of the Caracol formation. Newmont's limited, 11 drill hole exploration program, although producing results of up to 5.55 metres (m) of 0.59 g Au/t in hole LP-011-D, did not meet their expectations and they relinquished their option.

Southern Empire's belief in the exploration potential of the Pedro Gold Project led to the recent start of a core drilling program. Drilling is progressing well, with 3 holes totalling 421 m (~1,381 feet) completed and a fourth hole, which targets an Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical anomaly where strongly oxidized, hematitic volcanic cover rocks have been mapped, started. Core logging of the first 3 holes (DDH P22-01 through -03) suggests zones of up to 70 m of moderately silicified, limestone-dominated conglomerate with zones of up to 20 m (core length) exhibiting disseminated and vein controlled arsenical minerals including orpiment and realgar. Drill core samples have not yet been submitted to an accredited geoanalytical laboratory for assay analysis. It is anticipated that these samples will be sent to the laboratory after the drill program has ended. Assay results will be published at a later date after they are received.

Pictures of selected drill core from the current Pedro drill program are available on the Southern Empire website at http://www.smp.gold/photos. For further information concerning the Pedro Gold Project, please see Southern Empire news releases of July 27, December 21 and December 30, 2021 and January 25, 2022.

In July of 2021, Southern Empire entered into an agreement with Commander Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CMD) allowing Southern Empire to acquire a 100% beneficial interest in the Pedro; mineral tenures that cover approximately 1,750 hectares ("ha"; 4,324 acres) of private lands located in Durango state, a mining-friendly state in north-central México. Pedro is approximately 80 kilometres (km; 50 miles) west-northwest of Torreón, a city with a metropolitan area population of ~1,500,000.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) Data Verification Statement

Historical samples mentioned in this release were prepared and analyzed at various times by ALS Chemex at its labs in Chihuahua, Mexico, and Vancouver, Canada. Soils were analyzed as part of a multi-element inductively coupled argon plasma (ICP) package using aqua regia digestion with over-limit results being reanalyzed with assay procedures using ICP-AES. Gold analyses for rocks were performed on a 30-gram sub-sample by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish. See Bearing Lithium Corp. news releases dated September 16, 2012 and July 2, 2014, and news releases of Commander Resources Ltd. dated February 19th, 2020 and March 30th, 2021 and July 27, 2021, all as posted on SEDAR.

Qualified Person (QP)

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by David Tupper, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Southern Empire's VP Exploration and a Qualified Person ("QP") within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

About Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Southern Empire is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of metals and minerals deposits in North America.

In northeastern Durango State, México, Southern Empire has an option to acquire a 100 percent beneficial interest in the 1,750-hectare (4,324-acre) Pedro Gold Project where 2014 drilling by a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation encountered epithermal gold mineralization within basal conglomerates of the Ahuichila formation.

In the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, California, Southern Empire owns 100 percent of the historical gold-producing American Girl mine property and holds options to acquire a 100 percent interest in the adjacent 2,160-hectare (5,338-acre) Oro Cruz property located approximately 22.5 kilometres (14 miles) southeast of the operating Mesquite gold mine of Equinox Gold Corp.

At Oro Cruz, extensive historical drilling and large-scale open-pit and underground mining of the American Girl, Padre y Madre, Queen and Cross oxide gold deposits by the American Girl Mining Joint Venture (AGMJV; ultimately owned 53 percent by MK Gold Company and 47 percent by Hecla Mining Company) occurred between 1987 and 1996. During that time, gold was recovered by either heap leaching of lower-grade, or milling of higher-grade ores until AGMJV operations ceased in late 1996 because of declining gold prices leaving the Oro Cruz property with many gold exploration targets in addition to the historical inferred resource estimate, reported In 2011 by Lincoln Mining Corp., totalling 341,800 ounces gold based on 4,386,000 tonnes averaging 2.2 grams gold per tonne at a cut-off grade of 0.68 g/t Au (4,835,000 tons at 0.07 ounce gold per ton). Please refer to the Cautionary Notice Regarding the Oro Cruz Property Historical Resource Estimate below.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Southern Empire Resources Corp.,

Dale Wallster, CEO and Director

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Information

Information provided in this news release may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Such information or statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Southern Empire cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond its respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Southern Empire limited operating history, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, results of exploration programs on its projects and those risks and uncertainties identified in its annual and interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Southern Empire undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Oro Cruz Project Historical Resource Estimate

The historical resource estimate outlined above is disclosed in a technical report dated April 29, 2011, prepared for Lincoln Mining Corp. by Tetra Tech, Inc. and filed on Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR). It is termed an inferred mineral resource, which is a category set out in NI 43-101. It was based on historical reverse circulation and core drill hole sample, underground channel sample, and blasthole sample assay results and calculated using ordinary kriging to estimate gold grades in 10-foot-by-10-foot-by-five-foot blocks. Accordingly, Southern Empire considers this historical estimate reliable as well as relevant as it represents key targets for future exploration work. However, a QP has not done sufficient work to verify or classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and Southern Empire is not treating this historical estimate as current mineral resources.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/03/c7458.html

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock is 'probably dead money' in the short term, says top tech analyst

    Meta's shares could stay in the penalty box for some time after a brutal quarter and outlook, warns one of the best tech analysts on Wall Street.

  • Why T-Mobile Is Defying the Market Slump and Soaring Today

    In a down morning for the market, with the Nasdaq Composite down about 2% on Wednesday as of this writing, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is defying gravity, up 10.5%. T-Mobile's stock had been beaten down in the latter half of 2021 due to competitive concerns across the industry, as well as concerns over its profitability coming out of the 2020 merger with Sprint. Net post-paid phone additions were 844,000, and post-paid customers came in at a strong 1,750.

  • Tech stocks tumble following huge Meta earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reviews the market and sector action surrounding the tech stock response to Apple's privacy change.

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.0...

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Meta earnings unveiled ‘a lot of negative surprises,’ strategist says

    MKM Partners Managing Director of Internet & Capital Markets Rohit Kulkarni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for social media companies Meta, Snap, and Pinterest amid TikTok competition and Apple privacy measures.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Why GM, Lucid, and Nio Shares All Tumbled in January

    General Motors wants investors to give it credit for its EV transition, but that goes both ways when the tide swings against tech names.

  • Oil giant Shell posts huge profit, airlines ask to drop COVID testing, Tesla recalls 817K cars

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights top business news as Shell posts highest quarterly profit in eight years, U.S. airlines urge the Biden administration to remove testing requirements, and Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles over a seat belt alert.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Is it a Great Time to Dispose Your fuboTV (FUBO) Shares?

    Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An annual return of 11.9% was recorded by the fund for the whole year 2021, compared to the 28.7% of the S&P 500 index for the same period. Spare some time to check the […]

  • As Meta plunge slams Wall Street, retail investors 'buy the dip'

    Retail investors appeared to be enthusiastically buying the dip in Wall Street's biggest growth companies on Thursday as the U.S. stock market plunged following Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's disappointing quarterly report. Investors on Fidelity's online trading platform placed four buy orders for every sell order, with the social media company topping the list of most-traded stocks.

  • Meta Stock Gets Hammered. But Here’s the Argument for Buying the Big Drop.

    Shares in Facebook's parent are on track for their worst day ever. While many are selling, at least one fund manager is talking about buying the dip.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Amazon Reports Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    The earnings spotlight turns to Amazon.com, and scrutiny will be even more intense than usual in the wake of reports by Meta and Alphabet.

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • 10 Best Dividend Champions to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend champions to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Champions to Buy for 2022. Dividend champions are stocks which have offered consistent dividend increases for 25 years or more. However, unlike dividend aristocrats, […]