Southern Energy Corp. Announces Exercise of Warrants and Convertible Debenture Conversion

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces that the Company has issued 125,000 new common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") to satisfy an exercise of warrants over Common Shares at an exercise price of CAD0.32 per Common Share. In addition, the Company has issued 1,250 new Common Shares to satisfy the Convertible Debenture conversion rights at a price of CAD0.80 per Common Share.

Admission to Trading on AIM and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the admission to trading on AIM of the 126,250 new Common Shares, which is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 3 May 2022 ("Admission"). On Admission, the new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares.

On Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will be 78,326,233 Common Shares and this figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or change to their interest in the Company. There are no Common Shares held in treasury and each Common Share entitles the holder to a single vote at general meetings of the Company. Accordingly, on Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 78,326,233

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended).

