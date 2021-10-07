U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant

·2 min read
In this article:
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), an aggregate of 11,425,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company ("Options") were granted to directors, officers and employees of Southern as part of our overall compensation and employee retention program. The Options expire five years from the date of grant and are exercisable at a price of $0.07 per common share. The Options vest as to one third on the grant date and one third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date.

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

For further information, please contact:

Southern Energy Corp.

Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)

Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO)

+1 (0) 587 287 5401

+1 (0) 587 287 5402

Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser

James Spinney / James Bellman

Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker

Sam Merlin / Ernest Bell

Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco

James Crothers, Billy Clegg, Daniel Sherwen

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Southern Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667161/Southern-Energy-Corp-Announces-Stock-Option-Grant

