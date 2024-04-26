Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce teaming with state for employer event

Apr. 26—CORBIN — The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Team Kentucky are hosting an event for local employers.

The event will be held on May 9 at The Corbin Center in two sessions, one at 8 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.

The event is called Bridging the Workforce Gap, and it is for employers to attend so that they can be informed of the "collective, mutually reinforcing workforce engagement activities" in the region.

Aaron Poynter, Director of Targeted Services Branch for Kentucky Adult Education, will be leading the event.

In an interview, Poynter expressed his desire for local employers to attend so that they can be informed of the various programs that Team Kentucky is offering.

Additionally, Poynter also noted that Team Kentucky is looking to partner with local employers to better aid those in need of employment be placed within communities that they are familiar with.

The Corbin Center is located at 222 Corbin Center Drive in Corbin.