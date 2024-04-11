Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce welcomes speakers from SKED

Apr. 11—CORBIN — The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce welcomed two speakers from Southern Kentucky Economic Development (SKED) at Tuesday's monthly gathering.

SKED is a Somerset-based organization which utilizes federal funding and other various resources to provide financial aid as well as training to small business in 45 counties across southern Kentucky.

Speaking on behalf of SKED were Bob Burgess, Director of Lending, and Amanda Kelly, Small Business Training Director.

To begin, Burgess told the audience of the various types of lending that his organization does.

According to Burgess, SKED can offer a small business owner who has less than five years experience a loan of anywhere from $500 to $50,000.

These monies can be used for working capital, inventory, or other necessary purchases.

Additionally, SKED can offer loans of greater amounts for expansion once a business takes off.

For Kelly's part of the presentation, she spoke to the audience about the training services that SKED can provide a small business.

According to Kelly, one of the most beneficial trainings that they offer is online marketing training.

SKED has their own online training program entitled Be Boss Online, which is designed to provide trainees with in-depth knowledge about the ins-and-outs of online marketing, including setting up a website for one's business.

Additionally, the training provides knowledge on how to utilize social media marketing as an effective advertising tool.

SKED also offers training programs for suppliers, accounting, financial management, and more.

The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce also honored new members Austin and Morgan Nolan of Wild Daisy Farm and Kitchen from Corbin.

Wild Daisy Farm and Kitchen was founded by Morgan Nolan and her husband Austin. They sell pastries and other baked goods.

Their shop is located at 513 S. Main St., Suite 2 in Corbin.

The Morgans were presented with a plaque to honor their new membership and will be hosting a grand opening some time this spring.