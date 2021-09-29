U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.25
    +20.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,333.00
    +158.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,840.50
    +75.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.10
    +14.10 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.68
    -0.61 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.30
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6090
    +0.1290 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,506.07
    -785.79 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.74
    -35.40 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,614.07
    -569.89 (-1.89%)
     

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP AND FORTUNE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO MERGE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBC, "Southern Missouri"), the parent corporation of Southern Bank, and Fortune Financial Corporation ("Fortune"), the parent company of FortuneBank, today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Southern Missouri will acquire Fortune in a stock and cash transaction.

Fortune operates two branches in Jefferson and St. Louis Counties, Missouri, both located within the St. Louis, Missouri, MSA. At June 30, 2021, Fortune’s consolidated assets were $253.7 million, including loans, net, of $209.3 million, while deposits totaled $214.5 million.

Southern Missouri reported total assets at June 30, 2021, of approximately $2.7 billion, including loans, net, of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $2.3 billion. On a pro forma basis, following the acquisition, the combined company's total assets will approximate $3.0 billion, with total loans, net, of $2.4 billion, and total deposits of $2.5 billion. The combined company will operate 51 locations in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, unanimously approved by the boards of both entities, Fortune shareholders are projected to receive either a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2853 shares of Southern Missouri common stock or a cash payment of $12.55 for each Fortune share, at the election of the shareholders, subject to adjustment based on Fortune’s capital and the total outstanding shares of Fortune at closing. Based on Southern Missouri’s $43.99 average closing price over the 20-day trading period ended September 24, 2021, the transaction’s indicated value is approximately $29.9 million, with merger consideration comprised of stock and cash at a 60:40 ratio. As part of the merger, Southern Missouri will also assume approximately $7.5 million in subordinated debt.

"Southern Missouri is pleased to announce this merger with Fortune and an important step in our long-term growth," stated Greg Steffens, President and CEO of Southern Missouri. "Fortune has developed a number of business lines that complement our organization well, and provides a point of entry to a large and growing banking market where we believe our community banking model will perform well. Fortune customers will benefit from the scale and technology we will help their banking officers bring to their relationships. We have been very impressed with the talented personnel who will be joining our team through this partnership and look forward to building on the success Fortune has achieved."

Daniel Jones, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Fortune, is expected to join the boards of directors of Southern Missouri and Southern Bank. “It is with a feeling of overwhelming gratitude to our amazing customer base and wonderful staff that I announce we have decided to partner with Southern Bank to continue the FortuneBank legacy,” Mr. Jones noted. “From the inception of Fortune, it has been my desire and that of Chris Ford, as the founding family members, to offer the highest level of customer service from a true community bank platform. Many things have changed over the sixteen years since we chartered the bank, but our desire to operate with the highest level of integrity within our amazing community never wavered. Chris and I will remain with the combined organization, ensuring the same founding principles carry on well after the merger. We are confident that Southern brings the same spirit of excellent, community bank-focused customer service, and these services will be provided by the same FortuneBank team members. The merger will add enhancements in technology and scale such that we are able to do more for our community and loyal customers. We are blessed and have been given much for which to be thankful. I am most certainly thankful for these past sixteen years and look forward to many ahead with Southern Bank as our partner!”

“We are convinced this merger is an important and logical strategic step in Southern Missouri’s growth," added Steffens. “Entering the St. Louis MSA will help us achieve our long-term growth goals, which we know are necessary for our organization to remain competitive and continue to invest in the technological advances required in our industry. Moreover, we believe this growth can be achieved along with strong core profitability as we combine our institutions and capitalize on the core competencies of each.”

The deal value equates to 155% of Fortune’s capital at announcement, represents a 5.8% premium to core deposits, and is a multiple of 6.4 times Fortune’s projected forward earnings including fully phased-in cost savings, which are estimated at 30%. Excluding certain one-time merger charges, including Southern Missouri’s additional provision for credit losses as required under ASU 2016-13 (“CECL”), the transaction is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 8.8% in our fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and by 9.1% in our fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share is expected to be diluted by approximately 3.8% at closing, with a projected earnback period of approximately 11 quarters, based on the crossover method.

Southern Missouri and Fortune anticipate completion of the transaction late in the first calendar quarter of 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor and Armstrong Teasdale LLP served as legal advisor to Fortune, while Silver, Freedman, Taff & Tiernan LLP served as legal advisor to Southern Missouri.

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: the requisite regulatory and shareholder approvals for this acquisition might not be obtained, or other conditions to completion of the transaction might not be satisfied or waived; expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from Southern Missouri's merger and acquisition activities, including this acquisition and Southern Missouri's other acquisitions, might not be realized within the anticipated time frames or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, generally, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and in real estate values; monetary and fiscal policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve Board”) and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development of and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors’ products and services; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of examinations of us by our regulators, including the possibility that our regulators may, among other things, require us to increase our reserve for loan losses or to write-down assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

Any forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation:

This press release is being provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute (i) an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities, (ii) an offer to exchange any securities or (iii) the solicitation of any vote for approval of any transaction. There shall not be any offer, solicitation, sale or exchange of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale, or exchange is not permitted.

Additional Information:

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. The registration statement will include a proxy statement of Fortune that also constitutes a prospectus of Southern Missouri, which will be sent to the shareholders of Fortune. Fortune shareholders are advised to read the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available because it will contain important information about Southern Missouri, Fortune, and the proposed transaction. When filed, this document and other documents relating to the merger filed by Southern Missouri can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These documents also can be obtained free of charge by accessing Southern Missouri's website at www.bankwithsouthern.com under the tab "Investor Relations" and then under "SEC Filings." Alternatively, these documents, when available, can be obtained free of charge from Southern Missouri upon written request to Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc., Attn: Investor Relations, 2991 Oak Grove Road, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901, or by calling (573) 778-1800, or from Fortune upon written request to Fortune Financial Corporation., Attn: Investor Relations, 3494 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold, Missouri, 63010.

Participants in this Transaction:

Southern Missouri, Fortune, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Fortune’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Southern Missouri may be found in the definitive proxy statement of Southern Missouri relating to its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the SEC by Southern Missouri on September 20, 2021. This definitive proxy statement can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Information about the directors and executive officers of Fortune will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants will also be included in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available.

CONTACT: Matt Funke, CFO 573-778-1800


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives On Janet Yellen Warning, Stocks Sell Off As Bond Yields Rise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as stocks sold off amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's default risk warning and bond yields rose.

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • Why Gogo Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) soared 37.6% on Tuesday after the provider of broadband connectivity services for the aviation market boosted its long-term financial forecast. The air travel industry is recovering from its coronavirus-related plunge -- and Gogo is poised to benefit. Gogo, in turn, is enjoying record equipment sales.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Why AMC Stock Dropped Tuesday

    The move occurred as the broader market was declining, but the movie theater operator also got some potentially bad news recently.

  • Micron Slides After Memory-Chip Maker Delivers Weak Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, fell in late trading after slowing demand from personal-computer makers hurt its forecast.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, compared with a projection of $2.56.Most Read from Bloomberg

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after tech-led selloff

    Stock futures opened flat to slightly higher Tuesday evening after a tech-led selloff during the regular trading day. Concerns over rising Treasury yields and sparring among Washington lawmakers over the debt ceiling and government funding weighed heavily on equities.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Agnico’s Low-Premium Deal With Kirkland Propels Stocks Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. fell after the two Canadian miners announced a “merger of equals” that offered investors a lower deal premium than other gold combinations.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of t

  • Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell As It Falls Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell as it falls alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Market Recap: Tuesday, September 28

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Barry James, James Investment Research Portfolio Manager and Teddy Parrish, Parrish Capital CEO & CIO joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Tech sector leads selloff, Amazon launches home robot, Ford doubles down on EV

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    RV Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The NAV of the Business Owner Fund was €994.14 as of the end of the second quarter. The NAV increased 14.0% since the start of the year and 901.9% since its inception on […]

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Why Kirkland Lake Gold Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Investors aren't happy with Kirkland Lake's proposed merger with Agnico Eagle Mines, but are they overlooking potential benefits?