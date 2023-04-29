Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.21

The board of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of May, with investors receiving $0.21 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.3%, which is below the average for the industry.

Southern Missouri Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, Southern Missouri Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 17%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 4.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.30 total annually to $0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Southern Missouri Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We should note that Southern Missouri Bancorp has issued stock equal to 21% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Southern Missouri Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

