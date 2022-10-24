U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,797.34
    +44.59 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,499.62
    +417.06 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,952.61
    +92.90 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.40
    +6.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.88
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.70
    +1.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.05 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9883
    +0.0021 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1297
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8700
    +1.2400 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,343.00
    -298.17 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.16
    +0.80 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.21 PER COMMON SHARE; CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, AT 8:30 AM CENTRAL TIME

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
·24 min read
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 of $9.6 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 24.7%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was attributable to increases in provision for credit losses and noninterest expense, partially offset by increases in net interest income and noninterest income, and a decrease in provision for income taxes. Preliminary net income was $1.04 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $.39 as compared to the $1.43 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Highlights for the first quarter of fiscal 2023:

  • Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.04, down $.39, or 27.3%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and down $0.37, or 26.2% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the linked quarter.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.16%, while annualized return on average common equity was 11.7%, as compared to 1.87% and 17.7%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.62% and 16.2%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the linked quarter.

  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.65%, as compared to 4.01% reported for the year ago period, and 3.66% reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $750,000 from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the linked quarter, and $2.9 million, or 11.2% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

  • The provision for credit losses (PCL) was $5.1 million in the quarter, an increase of $5.4 million as compared to a PCL recovery of $305,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year, and an increase of $4.8 million as compared to a PCL charge of $240,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the linked quarter. The increased level of provisioning was driven mostly by the loan growth during the quarter, as well as a modest decline in the modeled economic outlook.

  • Noninterest income was up 22.1% for the quarter, as compared to the year ago period, and down 15.2% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the linked quarter. Compared to the year-ago quarter, increases in deposit service charge income and loan fees were partially offset by decreases in gains on loan sales.

  • Noninterest expense was up 19.0% for the quarter, as compared to the year ago period, and down 2.4% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the linked quarter. In the current quarter, charges attributable to merger and acquisition activity totaled $169,000 as compared to $25,000 in the year ago quarter, and $117,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the linked quarter.

  • Nonperforming assets were $5.7 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, as compared to $8.4 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, and $6.3 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.

  • Gross loan balances increased $257.2 million during the first quarter, and $694.6 million as compared to one year ago. The Fortune merger, completed in February 2022, contributed $201 million to growth over the trailing twelve-month period. Deposit balances increased by $35.9 million in the first quarter and $479.3 million as compared to one year ago. The Fortune merger contributed $218.3 million to growth over the trailing twelve-month period.

Dividend Declared:

The Board of Directors, on October 20, 2022, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.21, payable November 30, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022, marking the 114th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.

Other News:

As the Company noted in a current report on Form 8-K filed September 20, 2022, we entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) on September 20, 2022 with Citizens Bancshares, Co., Kansas City, Missouri (“Citizens”) which is the parent company of Citizens Bank and Trust Company. The Merger Agreement provides that Citizens’ shareholders are projected to receive either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri common stock or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens’ share. The transaction’s value is approximately $140.0 million, with merger consideration comprised of stock and cash at a 75:25 ratio. The completion of the merger is subject to customary conditions, including approval of the Merger Agreement by Citizens’ shareholders, approval of issuance of our shares in the merger by Company and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The merger currently is anticipated to be completed in the first quarter of calendar 2023.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-844-200-6205 in the United States (Canada: 1-833-950-0062; all other locations: 1-929-526-1599). Participants should use participant access code 180195. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through October 29, 2022. The playback may be accessed in the United States by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Canada: 1-226-828-7578, UK local: 0204-525-0658, and all other locations: +44-204-525-0658), and using the conference passcode 334157.

Balance Sheet Summary:

The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first three months of fiscal 2023, with total assets of $3.4 billion at September 30, 2022, reflecting an increase of $230.1 million, or 7.2%, as compared to June 30, 2022. Growth primarily reflected an increase in net loans receivable, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

Cash equivalents and time deposits were a combined $49.7 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $41.8 million, or 45.7%, as compared to June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily a result of loan growth outpacing deposit growth during the period. AFS securities were $235.1 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $278,000, or 0.1%, as compared to June 30, 2022.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $2.9 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $253.0 million, or 9.4%, as compared to June 30, 2022. Gross loans increased by $257.2 million, while the ACL attributable to outstanding loan balances increased $4.2 million, or 12.7%, as compared to June 30, 2022. The increase in loan balances was attributable to growth in commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans, and a modest contribution from consumer loans. Residential real estate loan balances increased primarily due to growth in multi-family loans. Commercial real estate balances increased primarily from loans secured by nonresidential structures, along with modest growth in loans secured by farmland. The increase in commercial loans was attributable to agricultural and commercial and industrial loans. Total remaining PPP balances at September 30, 2022, were $1.4 million, while unrecognized deferred fee income on these loans was immaterial.

Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $229.6 million at September 30, 2022, as compared to $235.0 million at June 30, 2022, and $181.1 million at September 30, 2021.

Nonperforming loans were $3.9 million, or 0.13% of gross loans, at September 30, 2022, as compared to $4.1 million, or 0.15% of gross loans at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $5.7 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, as compared to $6.3 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The reduction in nonperforming assets was attributable primarily to the reduction in nonperforming loans and the sale of one parcel held in other real estate owned.

Our ACL at September 30, 2022, totaled $37.4 million, representing 1.26% of gross loans and 960% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $33.2 million, representing 1.22% of gross loans and 806% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of September 30, 2022, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date is adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant uncertainty as economic activity recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Federal Reserve withdraws accommodative monetary policy that was put into effect to respond to the pandemic and its economic impact. Management continues to closely monitor borrowers most affected by mitigation efforts, most notably including our borrowers in the hotel industry.

Total liabilities were $3.1 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $224.4 million, or 7.8%, as compared to June 30, 2022.

Deposits were $2.9 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $35.9 million, or 1.3%, as compared to June 30, 2022. The deposit portfolio saw fiscal year-to-date increases in certificates of deposit, interest-bearing transaction accounts, and money market deposit accounts, partially offset by decreases in noninterest bearing transaction accounts and savings accounts. The Company’s customers have held unusually high balances on deposit during recent periods, but competition for deposits increased during the current quarter. Public unit balances totaled $516 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $47.6 million compared to June 30, 2022. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 98.5%, as compared to 96.4% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

FHLB advances were $225.0 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $187.0 million, or 492.7%, as compared to June 30, 2022, as the Company’s loan growth outpaced deposit growth. The increase in FHLB advances was inclusive of $190 million borrowed in overnight or weekly advances, reflecting both the seasonal impact of our agricultural borrowers and public unit depositors, and recent loan demand.

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $326.4 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $5.6 million, or 1.8%, as compared to June 30, 2022. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, partially offset by a $2.1 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income as the market value of the Company’s investments declined due to changes in market interest rates.

Quarterly Income Statement Summary:

The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, was $28.5 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 11.2%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 22.1% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin to 3.65% in the current three-month period, from 4.01% in the same period a year ago. As PPP loan forgiveness declined, the Company’s accretion of interest income from deferred origination fees on these loans was reduced to $37,000 in the current quarter, which impacted net interest margin by less than one basis point, as compared to $2.2 million in the same quarter a year ago, which added 34 basis points to the net interest margin in that period. In the linked quarter, ended June 30, 2022, accelerated recognition of deferred PPP origination fees totaled $72,000, adding one basis point to the net interest margin. The remaining balance of deferred origination fees is significantly less than the amount accreted in recent quarters.

Loan discount accretion and deposit premium amortization related to the Company’s August 2014 acquisition of Peoples Bank of the Ozarks, the June 2017 acquisition of Capaha Bank, the February 2018 acquisition of Southern Missouri Bank of Marshfield, the November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, and the February 2022 merger of Fortune with the Company resulted in $520,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $376,000 in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed seven basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to a contribution of six basis points in the same period of the prior fiscal year, and an eight basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended June 30, 2022, when net interest margin was 3.66%.

The Company recorded a PCL of $5.1 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to a negative PCL of $305,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The Company assesses the economic outlook has modestly deteriorated as compared to the assessment as of June 30, 2022. Projections for GDP growth and unemployment, key drivers in the Company’s ACL model, have deteriorated. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of less than one basis point (annualized) during the current period, little changed from the same period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, was $5.5 million, an increase $999,000, or 22.1%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. In the current quarter, increases in other loan fees, loan serving fees, and deposit account service charges were partially offset by a decrease in gains realized on the sale of residential real estate loans originated for that purpose. Origination of residential real estate loans for sale on the secondary market was down 26.2% as compared to the year ago period, as both refinancing and purchase activity declined due to the increase in market interest rates, resulting in a decrease to both gains on sale of these loans and recognition of new mortgage servicing rights, partially offset by the gain on sale of the guaranty portion of newly originated government-guaranteed loans. Deposit and service charge income increased 13.8% for the quarter, as compared to the year ago period, primarily due to an increase in NSF activity and fees assessed for other miscellaneous deposit services.

Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, was $16.9 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 19.0%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable primarily to compensation and benefits, occupancy expenses, legal and professional, data processing expenses, advertising, and other noninterest expenses. Charges related to merger and acquisition activities totaled $169,000 in the current period, reflected in data processing, and legal and professional fees. In the year ago period, similar charges totaled $25,000. The increase in compensation and benefits as compared to the prior year period primarily reflected increases in salaries and wages over the prior year, increased headcount resulting from the Fortune merger, and a modest trend increase in legacy employee headcount. Occupancy expenses increased due to remodeled facilities, facilities added through the Fortune merger, new ATM and ITM installations and other equipment purchases, and charges for utilities and maintenance. Marketing expenses increased due to timing and emphasis of certain customer outreach and branding efforts. Data processing expenses increased primarily as a result of increased volumes associated with the Fortune merger and year-over-year contractual pricing adjustments. Other noninterest expenses increased due to miscellaneous merger-related expenses, expenses related to loan originations, deposit operations, and employee travel and training.

The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, was 49.7%, as compared to 47.2% in the same period of the prior fiscal year, with the change attributable primarily to the current period’s increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by increases in net interest income and noninterest income.

The income tax provision for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, was $2.4 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 30.0% as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year due to the decrease of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate declined 20.3% as compared to 21.5% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: potential adverse impacts to the economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, generally, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto; expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and in real estate values; monetary and fiscal policies of the FRB and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development of and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of regulatory examinations, including the possibility that a regulator may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for loan losses or write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Summary Balance Sheet Data as of:

    

Sep 30,

    

June 30,

    

Mar. 31,

    

Dec. 31,

    

Sep. 30,

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash equivalents and time deposits

 

$

49,736

 

$

91,560

 

$

253,412

 

$

185,483

 

$

112,382

 

Available for sale (AFS) securities

 

 

235,116

 

 

235,394

 

 

226,391

 

 

206,583

 

 

209,409

 

FHLB/FRB membership stock

 

 

19,290

 

 

11,683

 

 

11,116

 

 

10,152

 

 

10,456

 

Loans receivable, gross

 

 

2,976,609

 

 

2,719,391

 

 

2,612,747

 

 

2,391,114

 

 

2,282,021

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

37,418

 

 

33,193

 

 

33,641

 

 

32,529

 

 

32,543

 

Loans receivable, net

 

 

2,939,191

 

 

2,686,198

 

 

2,579,106

 

 

2,358,585

 

 

2,249,478

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

49,024

 

 

48,705

 

 

48,387

 

 

44,382

 

 

44,099

 

Intangible assets

 

 

35,075

 

 

35,463

 

 

35,568

 

 

21,157

 

 

20,868

 

Premises and equipment

 

 

70,550

 

 

71,347

 

 

72,253

 

 

65,074

 

 

65,253

 

Other assets

 

 

46,861

 

 

34,432

 

 

37,785

 

 

27,647

 

 

26,596

 

Total assets

 

$

3,444,843

 

$

3,214,782

 

$

3,264,018

 

$

2,919,063

 

$

2,738,541

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

2,433,780

 

$

2,388,145

 

$

2,407,462

 

$

2,147,842

 

$

1,985,316

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

417,233

 

 

426,930

 

 

447,444

 

 

404,410

 

 

386,379

 

FHLB advances

 

 

224,973

 

 

37,957

 

 

42,941

 

 

36,512

 

 

46,522

 

Other liabilities

 

 

19,389

 

 

17,923

 

 

17,971

 

 

13,394

 

 

11,796

 

Subordinated debt

 

 

23,068

 

 

23,055

 

 

23,043

 

 

15,294

 

 

15,268

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,118,443

 

 

2,894,010

 

 

2,938,861

 

 

2,617,452

 

 

2,445,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

326,400

 

 

320,772

 

 

325,157

 

 

301,611

 

 

293,260

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

3,444,843

 

$

3,214,782

 

$

3,264,018

 

$

2,919,063

 

$

2,738,541

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity to assets ratio

 

 

9.48

%

 

9.98

%

 

9.96

%

 

10.33

%

 

10.71

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

 

9,229,151

 

 

9,227,111

 

 

9,332,698

 

 

8,887,166

 

 

8,878,591

 

Less: Restricted common shares not vested

 

 

41,270

 

 

39,230

 

 

39,230

 

 

39,920

 

 

31,845

 

Common shares for book value determination

 

 

9,187,881

 

 

9,187,881

 

 

9,293,468

 

 

8,847,246

 

 

8,846,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

 

$

35.53

 

$

34.91

 

$

34.99

 

$

34.09

 

$

33.15

 

Closing market price

 

 

51.03

 

 

45.26

 

 

49.95

 

 

52.17

 

 

44.89

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming asset data as of:

    

Sep 30,

    

June 30,

    

Mar. 31,

    

Dec. 31,

    

Sep. 30,

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

 

$

3,598

 

$

4,118

 

$

3,882

 

$

2,963

 

$

6,133

 

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

 

 

301

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

 

3,899

 

 

4,118

 

 

3,882

 

 

2,963

 

 

6,133

 

Other real estate owned (OREO)

 

 

1,830

 

 

2,180

 

 

3,199

 

 

1,776

 

 

2,240

 

Personal property repossessed

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

8

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

$

5,729

 

$

6,309

 

$

7,081

 

$

4,753

 

$

8,381

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets to total assets

 

 

0.17

%

 

0.20

%

 

0.22

%

 

0.16

%

 

0.31

%

Total nonperforming loans to gross loans

 

 

0.13

%

 

0.15

%

 

0.15

%

 

0.12

%

 

0.27

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

 

 

959.68

%

 

806.05

%

 

866.59

%

 

1,097.84

%

 

530.62

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

 

 

1.26

%

 

1.22

%

 

1.29

%

 

1.36

%

 

1.43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performing troubled debt restructurings (1)

 

$

30,220

 

$

30,606

 

$

6,417

 

$

6,387

 

$

3,585

 

(1)   Nonperforming troubled debt restructurings are included with nonaccrual loans or accruing loans 90 days or more past due.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three-month period ended

Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data:

 

Sep 30,

    

June 30,

    

Mar. 31,

    

Dec. 31,

    

Sep. 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    

    2022

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

        2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Cash equivalents

 

$

162

 

 

$

198

 

$

109

 

$

70

 

$

60

 

AFS securities and membership stock

 

 

1,655

 

 

 

1,494

 

 

1,170

 

 

1,165

 

 

1,106

 

Loans receivable

 

 

33,180

 

 

 

29,880

 

 

27,060

 

 

26,861

 

 

27,694

 

Total interest income

 

 

34,997

 

 

 

31,572

 

 

28,339

 

 

28,096

 

 

28,860

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

5,761

 

 

 

3,395

 

 

2,871

 

 

2,739

 

 

2,816

 

FHLB advances

 

 

438

 

 

 

180

 

 

167

 

 

169

 

 

276

 

Subordinated debt

 

 

290

 

 

 

239

 

 

187

 

 

130

 

 

130

 

Total interest expense

 

 

6,489

 

 

 

3,814

 

 

3,225

 

 

3,038

 

 

3,222

 

Net interest income

 

 

28,508

 

 

 

27,758

 

 

25,114

 

 

25,058

 

 

25,638

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

5,056

 

 

 

240

 

 

1,552

 

 

 

 

(305

)

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit account charges and related fees

 

 

1,777

 

 

 

1,706

 

 

1,560

 

 

1,623

 

 

1,561

 

Bank card interchange income

 

 

1,018

 

 

 

1,272

 

 

1,025

 

 

976

 

 

951

 

Loan late charges

 

 

122

 

 

 

139

 

 

135

 

 

172

 

 

107

 

Loan servicing fees

 

 

312

 

 

 

442

 

 

170

 

 

180

 

 

154

 

Other loan fees

 

 

882

 

 

 

813

 

 

606

 

 

500

 

 

451

 

Net realized gains on sale of loans

 

 

292

 

 

 

664

 

 

204

 

 

362

 

 

369

 

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

 

 

318

 

 

 

314

 

 

291

 

 

282

 

 

281

 

Other noninterest income

 

 

793

 

 

 

1,149

 

 

913

 

 

1,190

 

 

641

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

5,514

 

 

 

6,499

 

 

4,904

 

 

5,285

 

 

4,515

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

 

9,752

 

 

 

9,867

 

 

9,223

 

 

8,323

 

 

8,199

 

Occupancy and equipment, net

 

 

2,447

 

 

 

2,538

 

 

2,399

 

 

2,198

 

 

2,113

 

Data processing expense

 

 

1,445

 

 

 

1,495

 

 

1,935

 

 

1,297

 

 

1,269

 

Telecommunications expense

 

 

331

 

 

 

327

 

 

308

 

 

318

 

 

320

 

Deposit insurance premiums

 

 

215

 

 

 

207

 

 

178

 

 

180

 

 

178

 

Legal and professional fees

 

 

411

 

 

 

431

 

 

341

 

 

356

 

 

234

 

Advertising

 

 

449

 

 

 

579

 

 

312

 

 

276

 

 

329

 

Postage and office supplies

 

 

213

 

 

 

240

 

 

202

 

 

186

 

 

195

 

Intangible amortization

 

 

402

 

 

 

402

 

 

363

 

 

338

 

 

338

 

Foreclosed property expenses (gains)

 

 

(41

)

 

 

74

 

 

115

 

 

302

 

 

31

 

Other noninterest expense

 

 

1,296

 

 

 

1,171

 

 

1,381

 

 

1,296

 

 

1,018

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

16,920

 

 

 

17,331

 

 

16,757

 

 

15,070

 

 

14,224

 

Net income before income taxes

 

 

12,046

 

 

 

16,686

 

 

11,709

 

 

15,273

 

 

16,234

 

Income taxes

 

 

2,443

 

 

 

3,602

 

 

2,358

 

 

3,288

 

 

3,488

 

Net income

 

 

9,603

 

 

 

13,084

 

 

9,351

 

 

11,985

 

 

12,746

 

Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

to participating securities

 

 

43

 

 

 

55

 

 

40

 

 

54

 

 

46

 

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

9,560

 

 

$

13,029

 

$

9,311

 

$

11,931

 

$

12,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

1.41

 

$

1.03

 

$

1.35

 

$

1.43

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

 

1.04

 

 

 

1.41

 

 

1.03

 

 

1.35

 

 

1.43

 

Dividends per common share

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

0.20

 

 

0.20

 

 

0.20

 

Average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

9,188,000

 

 

 

9,241,000

 

 

9,021,000

 

 

8,847,000

 

 

8,867,000

 

Diluted

 

 

9,210,000

 

 

 

9,252,000

 

 

9,044,000

 

 

8,869,000

 

 

8,877,000

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three-month period ended

 

Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data:

 

Sep 30,

    

June 30,

    

Mar. 31,

    

Dec. 31,

    

Sep. 30,

 

(dollars in thousands)

    

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2021

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing cash equivalents

 

$

28,192

 

$

101,938

 

$

199,754

 

$

126,445

 

$

83,697

 

AFS securities and membership stock

 

 

272,391

 

 

264,141

 

 

226,944

 

 

217,456

 

 

212,564

 

Loans receivable, gross

 

 

2,824,286

 

 

2,663,640

 

 

2,461,365

 

 

2,312,140

 

 

2,262,095

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

3,124,869

 

 

3,029,719

 

 

2,888,063

 

 

2,656,041

 

 

2,558,356

 

Other assets

 

 

188,584

 

 

194,956

 

 

188,549

 

 

174,647

 

 

171,505

 

Total assets

 

$

3,313,453

 

$

3,224,675

 

$

3,076,612

 

$

2,830,688

 

$

2,729,861

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

2,433,935

 

$

2,384,767

 

$

2,274,287

 

$

2,071,562

 

$

1,986,023

 

FHLB advances

 

 

83,265

 

 

40,804

 

 

39,114

 

 

39,019

 

 

54,701

 

Subordinated debt

 

 

23,061

 

 

23,049

 

 

19,170

 

 

15,281

 

 

15,256

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

2,540,261

 

 

2,448,620

 

 

2,332,571

 

 

2,125,862

 

 

2,055,980

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

432,959

 

 

439,437

 

 

421,898

 

 

398,175

 

 

359,717

 

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

13,283

 

 

14,046

 

 

8,345

 

 

9,756

 

 

25,593

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,986,503

 

 

2,902,103

 

 

2,762,814

 

 

2,533,793

 

 

2,441,290

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

326,950

 

 

322,572

 

 

313,798

 

 

296,895

 

 

288,571

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

3,313,453

 

$

3,224,675

 

$

3,076,612

 

$

2,830,688

 

$

2,729,861

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.16

%

 

1.62

%

 

1.22

%

 

1.69

%

 

1.87

%

Return on average common stockholders’ equity

 

 

11.7

%

 

16.2

%

 

11.9

%

 

16.1

%

 

17.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

3.65

%

 

3.66

%

 

3.48

%

 

3.77

%

 

4.01

%

Net interest spread

 

 

3.46

%

 

3.55

%

 

3.37

%

 

3.66

%

 

3.88

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

49.7

%

 

50.6

%

 

55.8

%

 

49.7

%

 

47.2

%


CONTACT: Lora Daves 573-778-1800


Recommended Stories