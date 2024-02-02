Southern Missouri Bancorp's (NASDAQ:SMBC) Dividend Will Be $0.21

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share on the 29th of February. This means the annual payment will be 2.0% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Southern Missouri Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 22% also shows that Southern Missouri Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 11.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.30 total annually to $0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Southern Missouri Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.3% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We should note that Southern Missouri Bancorp has issued stock equal to 23% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We Really Like Southern Missouri Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Southern Missouri Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

