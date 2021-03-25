Charlotte's Web Holdings Reports Q4-2020 Results

Quarterly growth and market share gains

BOULDER, Colo., March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market share leader in full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) hemp extract wellness products and a certified B Corp, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below.

2020 12-Month Financial Highlights

Total net revenue increased to $95.2 million vs. $94.6 million in 2019

Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") eCommerce sales grew 27.6% in 2020 contributing 67.0% of total revenue, substantially offsetting a decline of 29.5% in B2B sales impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Gross profit, excluding the impact attributable to the inventory provision, of $60.3 million was 63.3% of consolidated revenue

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $20.2 million

$52.8 million cash and $113.6 million working capital at December 31, 2020

2020 12-Month Business Highlights

Completed acquisition of Abacus Health to become the market share leader in CBD topicals 1

Invested $28.3 million capex including new facilities to expand capacity for production, extraction, R&D, and distribution

Launched CW Labs R&D division to advance hemp science and clinical studies

Secured 3 U.S. Patents for the Company's proprietary hemp cultivars bringing total patents to 5 in 2021

Increased distribution from 10,000 doors to more than 22,000 unique retail doors

Sponsored a third-party liver health study to address FDA need for quantitative data

Drove federal and state legislative actions to help develop comprehensive regulatory framework

Earned B Corp certification

Q4-2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 17.9% to $26.9 million vs. Q4-2019 and increased 7.0% vs. Q3-2020

DTC sales increased 21.2% year-over-year, contributing $17.4 million or 64.8% of Q4 revenue

Net revenue increased quarter-over-quarter for both DTC 4.2% and B2B 12.7%

Gross profit, excluding the impact attributable to a Q4 inventory provision, was $16.8 million, or 62.2% of consolidated revenue

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.1 million vs. loss of $6.7 million in Q3-2020

Q4-2020 Business Highlights

Increased DTC eCommerce transactions, conversion rates, subscriptions and unit volume

Commenced Phase III extraction infrastructure and R&D expansion in new 137,000 sq ft facility to build out production capacity ahead of anticipated growth. Related Q4 capex of $5.9 million.

Secured 5-year exclusive distribution partnership with Intercare/Canndoc in Israel as first step in international expansion strategy

Exited 2020 as market share leader in total food/drug/mass retail ("F/D/M"), US natural specialty retail, and DTC channel

"We turned a challenging start to 2020 into a strong finish, taking multiple actions and outperforming much of the competitive set to extend our brand and market share leadership," said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "We filled product and channel gaps with competitive offerings and advanced the science of hemp CBD through CW Labs and collaborative studies with top tier institutions. We have now protected our intellectual property with 5 patents awarded for our proprietary cultivars and have defended our trademarked Charlotte's Web™ brand though a recent judgement. In 2021 we are positioning for long-term growth and shareholder value creation as we evolve towards establishing Charlotte's Web as a leading global botanicals wellness company by expanding into cannabis wellness where federally permissible. To support our international growth we have an exclusive agreement with one of Israel's largest medical cannabis producers, and in the U.S. we secured future optionality through a strategic option to acquire Stanley Brothers cannabis business pending US federal legalization of cannabis."

Q4-2020 Financial Review

The following table sets forth selected financial information for the periods indicated.





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31, U.S. $ millions, except per share data

2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenue

$ 26.9

$ 22.8

$ 95.2

$ 94.6 Gross profit (loss) before biological assets

adjustment

10.6

(1.7)

52.3

50.5 Net impact, fair value of biological assets

(0.4)

0.4

—

(0.2) Gross profit (loss)

10.9

(2.1)

52.3

50.6 Operating expenses

23.6

26.4 — 104.7

75.4 Change in fair value of warrants and other

expense (income), net

2.1

(2.9)

(11.6)

(3.6) Loss before taxes

(14.7)

(25.5)

(40.9)

(21.2) Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (14.7)

$ (18.8)

$ (47.2)

$ (15.6) EPS basic

$ (0.11)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.16) EPS diluted

$ (0.11)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.16) Adjusted EBITDA1

$ (2.1)

$ (10.1)

$ (20.2)

$ (1.3)



































Assets:

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 52.8

$ 68.6







Total assets

$ 310.9

$ 222.9







Liabilities:















Long-term liabilities

$ 27.7

$ 39.8







Total liabilities

$ 56.7

$ 69.2









The following information sets forth selected quarterly revenue information for the Company's recent fiscal quarters.

U.S. $ millions Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Revenue $ 26.9 $ 25.2 $ 21.7 $ 21.5 $ 22.8 $ 25.1 $ 25.0 $ 21.7

Consolidated fourth quarter revenue increased to $26.9 million, as compared to $22.8 million in 2019, an increase of 17.9% compared to the same period in 2019, and 7.0% compared to the prior three months ended September 30, 2020. During 2020 the Company implemented a competitive pricing realignment strategy across its product portfolio resulting in increased unit sales and expanded market share in the second half offsetting some of the headwinds created by COVID-19. B2B net sales increased 12.4% year-over-year supported by expanded topical product offerings. DTC net sales grew by 21.2% year-over-year supported by the pricing realignment and higher conversion rates through ongoing marketing and social media programs. Year-over-year new consumer acquisitions increased 52% and conversion rates increased 98%. DTC net revenue accounted for 64.8% of total revenue in the fourth quarter compared to 63.0% for the same period in the prior year.





Three months ended





Year ended







December 31,





December 31,







2020

2019

% Increase

(Decrease) of

Revenue

2020

2019

% Increase

(Decrease) of

Revenue



























Revenue - U.S. $ millions

$ 26.9

$ 22.8

17.9 %

$ 95.2

$ 94.6

0.7 %



























Direct-to-consumer ("DTC")

$ 17.4

$ 14.4 1 21.2 %

$ 63.8

$ 50.0 1 27.6 % Business-to-business ("B2B")

$ 9.5

$ 8.4 1 12.4 %

$ 31.4

$ 44.6 1 (29.5) %





1 Revenues for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 were recategorized to conform with 2020 categorization.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter was 40.6% compared to (9.0)% last year. Gross profit, excluding the impact attributable to an inventory provision, was 62.2% compared to 52.0% last year.

Operating expenses were $23.6 million, a 10.4% year-over-year decrease from $26.4 million. High operating expenses reflect the Company's investments in capacity expansion and transition to a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") operating company capable of supporting mass retail channel growth. In response to lower B2B retail sales growth during the pandemic, in Q4-2020 management took actions to better align operating expenses through an expense optimization program successfully achieving reductions of more than 10% of the consolidated expense run rate by the end of 2020. This was achieved despite the addition of the CW Labs R&D division and the Abacus acquisition during the year. As a percent of revenue operating expenses improved from 136%, to 113% and 88% for Q2, Q3 and Q4, respectively in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was negative $2.1 million, or (7.7)% of consolidated revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of negative $10.1 million, or (44.4)% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The improved Adjusted EBITDA ratio reflects higher revenue combined with the expense optimization program.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company used $5.1 million of cash in operations during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $8.6 million of cash used in operations during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company's cash and working capital at December 31, 2020 were $52.8 million and $113.6 million, respectively, compared to $68.6 million and $116.9 million at December 31, 2019.



Three months ended

December 31

2020

2019

$Change

% Change Cash beginning of period $65.9

$35.0

$30.9

88.3 % Cash flows from (used in):















Operating activities (5.1)

(8.6)

3.5

(40.7) % Investing activities (7.6)

(4.9)

(2.7)

55.1 % Financing activities (0.4)

47.1

(47.5)

(100.8) % Cash, end of period $52.8

$68.6

$(15.8)

(23.0) %

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and related management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A"), are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.charlottesweb.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2020 results at 8:30a.m. ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021. To participate in the call, please dial 1-647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 approximately 10 minutes before the conference call and provide conference ID 7397494. A recording of the call will be available through April 1, 2021. To listen to the rebroadcast please dial 1-416-849-0833 and provide the same conference ID.

A webcast of the call can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Charlotte's Web website.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.



Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp derived cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp. The Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and manufactured into whole-plant hemp extracts containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, inflammation recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Charlotte's Web is the number one CBD brand in the USA and is distributed through more than 22,000 retail locations, select distributors and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

Charlotte's Web was founded by the Stanley Brothers with a mission to unleash the healing powers of botanicals through compassion and science, benefiting the planet and all who live upon it. Charlotte's Web is a socially and environmentally conscious company and is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. The Company weighs sound business decisions with consideration for how its efforts affect its employees, customers, the environment, and diverse communities. The rate the Company pays for agricultural products reflects a fair and sustainable rate driving higher quality yield, encouraging regenerative farming practices, and supporting U.S. farming communities. Management believes that its socially oriented and environmentally responsible actions have a positive impact on its customers, suppliers, employees and stakeholders. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to charitable organizations.

Subscribe to Charlotte's Web investor news.

Shares of Charlotte's Web trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "CWEB" and are quoted in U.S. Dollars in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "CWBHF." As of March 22, 2021 Charlotte's Web had 108,912,326 Common Shares outstanding and 77,243.34 Proportional Voting Shares convertible at 400:1 into Common Shares, for an effective equivalent totaling 139,809,661 Common Shares outstanding.

Non-IFRS Measures Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not a recognized performance measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to ‎similar measures presented by other issuers. ‎ The term EBITDA consists of net loss and excludes interest ("financing costs"), taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes share-based compensation, impairment of assets, acquisition costs, legal settlement costs, restructuring charges, and adjustments for fair value of biological assets, warrant liabilities, and stock appreciation rights. Adjusted EBITDA is included as a supplemental disclosure because Management believes that such measurement provides a better assessment of the Company's operations on a continuing basis by eliminating certain non-cash charges and charges or gains that are nonrecurring. The most directly comparable measure to Adjusted EBITDA calculated in accordance with IFRS is net loss. See "Adjusted EBITDA" in the MD&A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss.





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31, U.S. $ millions

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (14.7)

$ (18.8)

$ (47.2)

$ (15.6) Depreciation of property and equipment and

amortization of intangibles

3.0

1.4

9.8

4.0 Financing costs

0.3

0.1

1.3

0.3 Interest income

—

(0.1)

(0.2)

(1.0) Income tax expense (benefit)

—

(6.7)

6.3

(5.6) EBITDA

$ (11.4)

$ (24.1)

$ (30.0)

$ (17.9) Mark-to-market fair value of warrants and stock

appreciation rights

1.9

(2.1)

(11.4)

(2.1) Fair value changes of biological assets, net

(0.4)

0.4

—

(0.2) Share-based compensation

1.6

1.7

5.9

3.0 Impairment of assets

5.8

13.9

8.0

15.5 Acquisition costs

0.2

—

3.9

— Legal settlement

—

—

2.1

— Restructuring charges

0.2

0.1

1.3

0.4 Adjusted EBITDA1

$ (2.1)

$ (10.1)

$ (20.2)

$ (1.3)





1 Adjusted EBITDA presented in prior periods has been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation to include Interest income as a reduction of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing the shareholders and potential investors of Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. with information about the Company, including management's assessment of the Company's future plans and operations, certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "intend", "target", "believe" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Although these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions the Company considers to be reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, levels of activity, and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analysis by management of the Company ("Management") in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future development and other factors that it believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding the future of our business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Although the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for the expectations and assumptions reflected on the forward-looking statements, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to: potential capacity expansion for production, extraction, R&D and distribution; international expansion activities and strategy; capacity expansion and transition to a CPG operating company capable of supporting mass retail channel growth; the impact of certain activities on the Company's business and financial condition; suggested regulatory developments; the Company's anticipated trajectory, long-term growth expectations and shareholder value creation; and product expansion, including into cannabis wellness where federally permissible.

The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) the regulatory climate in which the Company operates; (iii) the continued sales success of the Company's products; (iv) the continued success of sales and marketing activities; (v) the Company's ability to complete the conversion or buildout of its facilities on time and on budget; (vi) there will be no significant delays in the development and commercialization of the Company's products; (vii) the Company will continue to maintain sufficient and effective production and research and development capabilities to compete on the attributes and cost of its products; (viii) the Company's ability to deal with adverse growing conditions (due to pests, disease, fungus, climate or other factors) in a timely and cost-effective manner; (ix) there will be no significant reduction in the availability of qualified and cost-effective human resources; * new products will continue to be added to the Company's portfolio; (xi) demand for hemp-based wellness products will continue to grow in the foreseeable future; (xii) there will be no significant barriers to the acceptance of the Company's products in the market; (xiii) the Company will be able to maintain compliance with applicable contractual and regulatory obligations and requirements; (xiv) there will be adequate liquidity available to the Company to carry out its operations; and (xv) products do not develop that would render the Company's current and future product offerings undesirable and the Company is otherwise able to minimize the impact of competition and keep pace with changing consumer preferences; and (xvi) the Company will be able to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions and take advantage of synergies from acquisitions.

The Company's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Company's operations, supply chain, distribution chain, and to the broader market for the Company's products, revenue fluctuations, nature of government regulations (both domestic and foreign), economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing products, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, product acceptance, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, cash available to fund operations, crop risk, availability of capital, international and political considerations, the successful integration of acquired businesses, and including but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's other filings with securities regulators. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty, or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent, and the Company's future course of action depends on Management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

These foregoing lists are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in the Company's most recent annual information form and other public documents on file with the Canadian Securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In thousands of United States dollars)













December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS









Current assets:



Cash $ 52,803 $ 68,553 Trade and other receivables, net 6,274 5,462 Note receivable 1,753 1,421 Note receivable - related party 1,004 — Inventories 61,936 64,054 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,390 3,592 Income taxes receivable 11,440 3,273

142,600 146,355 Non-current assets:



Property and equipment, net 60,269 42,949 Intangible assets, net 25,376 1,596 Goodwill 77,454 — Deferred tax assets 4 30,417 Other long-term assets 5,178 1,625

$ 310,881 $ 222,942





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 4,891 $ 8,798 Accrued liabilities 11,519 7,323 Deferred revenue 615 550 Current cultivation liabilities 9,304 10,803 Current notes payable 629 9 Current lease obligations 2,015 1,945

28,973 29,428 Non-current liabilities:



Long-term cultivation liabilities 2,513 14,289 Long-term notes payable 144 3 Long-term lease obligations 20,567 22,116 Warrant liabilities 4,304 3,408 Other long-term liabilities 151 —

56,652 69,244 Shareholders' equity:



Share capital 279,308 123,927 Contributed surplus 19,849 27,513 (Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings (44,928) 2,258

$ 310,881 $ 222,942

CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)





















Three months ended Year ended

December 31, December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019









Revenue $ 26,927 $ 22,830 $ 95,226 $ 94,594 Cost of sales 16,364 24,532 42,937 44,144 Gross profit before (gain) loss on fair value of biological

assets 10,563 (1,702) 52,289 50,450 Realized fair value (gain) included in inventory sold (203) (432) (289) (994) Unrealized fair value loss on growth of biological assets (178) 794 323 842 Gross profit 10,944 (2,064) 52,255 50,602









Expenses:







General and administrative 13,809 14,961 68,764 45,546 Sales and marketing 8,131 10,739 30,010 28,107 Research and development 1,668 655 5,951 1,754 Operating expenses 23,608 26,355 104,725 75,407 Operating loss (12,664) (28,419) (52,470) (24,805) Financing costs 357 85 1,260 326 Interest income (6) (141) (185) (994) Change in fair value of warrants and other income, net 1,716 (2,869) (12,671) (2,928) Loss before taxes (14,731) (25,494) (40,874) (21,209) Income tax expense (benefit) (13) (6,716) 6,312 (5,642) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (14,718) $ (18,778) $ (47,186) $ (15,567)









Weighted average number of common shares - basic 139,230,803 100,380,496 125,012,249 96,539,194 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted 139,230,803 100,380,496 125,012,249 96,539,194









Loss earnings per share - basic $ (0.11) $ (0.19) $ (0.38) $ (0.16) Loss earnings per share - diluted $ (0.11) $ (0.19) $ (0.38) $ (0.16)





CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of United States dollars)



















Year ended December 31, 2019 Share capital Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Total Balance - December 31, 2018 $ 78,316 $ 25,357 $ 17,825 $ 121,498 Exercise of common stock options 2,850 (1,264) — 1,586 Exercise of common stock warrants 1,328 (842) — 486 Accumulated effect of income tax from stock options — 1,284 — 1,284 Share-based compensation expense — 2,978 — 2,978 2019 Share offering, net of warrants 44,295 — — 44,295 Share issuance costs (2,862)



(2,862) Net loss and comprehensive loss — — (15,567) (15,567) Balance - December 31, 2019 $ 123,927 $ 27,513 $ 2,258 $ 153,698









Year ended December 31, 2020 Share capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Total Balance - December 31, 2019 $ 123,927 $ 27,513 $ 2,258 $ 153,698 Exercise of common stock options 4,001 (1,534) — 2,467 Withholding of common stock upon vesting of restricted share

awards 1,328 (1,347) — (19) Accumulated effect of income tax from stock options — (16,087) — (16,087) Share-based compensation expense — 5,897 — 5,897 2020 Share Offering, net of warrants 47,959 — — 47,959 Share issuance costs (3,368) — — (3,368) Abacus Acquisition 105,461 5,407 — 110,868 Net loss and comprehensive loss — — (47,186) (47,186) Balance - December 31, 2020 $ 279,308 $ 19,849 $ (44,928) $ 254,229





CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of United States dollars)







Year ended December 31,

2020 2019





Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss $ (47,186) $ (15,567) Items not involving cash:



Depreciation 7,746 3,666 Amortization 2,008 300 Change in fair value of biological assets 34 (152) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (11,167) (2,107) Expected credit losses 834 422 Inventory provision, net 8,025 15,474 Share-based compensation 5,897 2,978 Loss on disposal of assets (5) 18 Deferred income taxes 14,348 (5,684)





Changes in working capital:



Trade and other receivables, net 2,276 (1,010) Inventories (1,782) (53,498) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,673) 325 Accounts payable (8,594) 3,460 Accrued liabilities 829 840 Income taxes (8,132) (1,486) Cultivation liabilities (11,289) 18,275 Other operating assets and liabilities, net 1,239 270

(48,592) (33,476)





Cash flows from investing activities:



Cash acquired in business combinations 11,181 — Purchases of property and equipment (25,904) (13,775) Purchases of intangible assets (2,353) (1,278) Proceeds from sale of assets 91 54 Funding of note receivable (1,400) (1,400) Collections on note receivable 1,125 — Funding of note receivable - related party (1,000) — Proceeds from loans due from related parties — 128 Other investing activities (1,181) (1,444)

(19,441) (17,715)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from public offering 57,165 49,810 Proceeds from common stock option exercises 2,467 1,586 Withholding of common stock upon vesting of restricted share awards (19) — Proceeds from common stock warrant exercises — 486 Payments on notes payable (809) (9) Payments on lease obligations (3,153) (2,671) Share issuance costs (3,368) (2,862)

52,283 46,340











Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (15,750) (4,851) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 68,553 73,404 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 52,803 $ 68,553









Supplemental disclosures of cash flows from operating activities:







Cash paid for interest $ (145) $ (45) Cash paid for interest on lease obligations

(1,115)

(281) Cash received from interest

185

994 Cash received (paid) for taxes

14

(1,765) Non-cash purchases of property and equipment

(1,291)

(1,932) Non-cash purchases of intangibles

(35)

— Non-cash inventory provision

(2,073)

—





