U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.87
    +36.82 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,813.12
    +235.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,155.60
    +117.84 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.12
    +21.13 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.67
    +2.21 (+3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -13.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3060
    +0.0290 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4040
    -0.2760 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,002.37
    +1,464.93 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.68
    +33.47 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Southern Recipe Small Batch Celebrates Launch of Bold, Seasonal Holiday Flavors

·2 min read

Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon Pork Rinds Make a Comeback, Join the Brand's Impressive Lineup

LIMA, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Recipe Small Batch, the leading authentic, handcrafted, small batch pork rind snack, is proud to once again relaunch two seasonal pork rind varieties: Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon. Both holiday-inspired flavors that will be available beginning this September for a limited time. Consumers can celebrate "seasons greetings with seasoned eatings" and find each holiday flavor at select retailers, wherever Southern Recipe Small Batch is currently sold. The new holiday pork rinds will be available, at an SRP of $3.99 for each 3.625-ounce bag.

The Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon pork rinds from Southern Recipe Small Batch come at a time when consumers have expressed their desire to immerse themselves in the oncoming holiday season.
The Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon pork rinds from Southern Recipe Small Batch come at a time when consumers have expressed their desire to immerse themselves in the oncoming holiday season.

Southern Recipe Small Batch continues to diversify the snack aisle, serving consumers who have a need for low carb, gluten free, protein packed, collagen rich and boldly flavored alternatives to the traditional snacks on their shelves. Cranberry Jalapeno introduces a subtly sweet flavor accompanied by a gently spicy burn that brings dimension to each bite. Apple Cinnamon pairs the surprising duo of meaty pork rinds and warm cinnamon and apple notes.

"Since the first launch of our seasonal pork rind offerings, consumers have been vocal about their request to see these unique flavors back on retailer shelves. That's why we're excited to reintroduce our gluten free, protein packed and clean ingredient holiday flavors," shares Mark Singleton, VP of Sales and Marketing at Rudolph Foods. "The pork rind category is primed for innovation, and we want to continue to make it more enticing and more accessible to a broader group of consumers with the launch of our Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon."

The Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon pork rinds from Southern Recipe Small Batch come at a time when consumers have expressed their desire to immerse themselves in the oncoming holiday season. According to a recent study Innova Marketing Insights, 75 percent of consumers 'love to discover' new flavors and product innovations. Southern Recipe Small Batch will continue to deliver the small batch-made pork rinds today's Keto and low carb consumers demand, with their need for adventurous flavor in mind. Consumers can also find recipes incorporating the newest holiday flavors at www.SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com

About Southern Recipe Small Batch
Southern Recipe Small Batch, a division of Southern Recipe – "The tastiest crunch in the South" – is a small batch, handcrafted brand of pork rinds. Developed with the purpose of delivering iconic flavor in a nostalgic recipe, Southern Recipe Small Batch offers this traditionally indulgent Southern snack in internationally-inspired flavors that boast eight grams of protein, low carbs and are naturally gluten free. For additional information, please call 1-800-241-7675, or visit SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-recipe-small-batch-celebrates-launch-of-bold-seasonal-holiday-flavors-301377972.html

SOURCE Southern Recipe Small Batch

Recommended Stories

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy After Earnings? Shares Stumble After Competitor's 'Chicken' Launch

    Beyond Meat is navigating a shift in retail strategy and recently launched a pepperoni item with Pizza Hut. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • This Super Popular Asian Chain Is Launching a New Chicken Sandwich

    Jollibee knows how to make an entrance. Just a few months after announcing plans to greatly expand operations in the U.S., the Philippines-based company is now diving headlong into the Chicken Sandwich Wars, with the release of two new crispy chicken sandwiches with an umami flavor profile.Starting today, the new Jollibee Chickenwiches will be available across all U.S. and Canadian locations. They come in two varieties, Original and Spicy, and are an inventive take on the ever-popular fast-food

  • The $10, Game-Changing Kitchen Tool Delivers Extra-Crispy Bacon With None of the Mess

    We've never been so enticed to microwave—yes, microwave—our bacon.

  • Blue Apron launches microwave 'Heat & Eat' meals

    Meal kit company Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has launched a line of single-serve Heat & Eat meals that can be quickly made in the microwave. Based on the company's "signature" recipes, the lineup includes soy-miso chicken with udon noodles and Calabrian Chile meatballs with mashed potatoes. Heat Eat meals, which are priced below $10, will be available nationwide starting November 1. Blue Apron is down 31.1% for the year to date while the benchmark S 500 index is up 18.3% for the period.

  • Cook smarter, not harder with this 7-in-1 air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot

    This air fryer is brought to you by the same people behind the Instant Pot.

  • This Burger Chain Serves the Best Quality Beef Patties, New Report Shows

    When you set out to enjoy a juicy burger, it's usually the drippy, gooey cheeses, sauces, and condiments—aka all the extras—that make for an indulgent first impression. But what takes a burger from a mediocre fast-food item to a top-notch culinary achievement is the beef. And for the third year in a row, one fast-casual chain proved that its burgers are a cut above the rest in that department.BurgerFi, a leader among better-for-you burger chains, has just received the top grade for the quality o

  • Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte leads to big boost in foot traffic: Data

    Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte officially returned to nationwide menus on August 24 — and is already leading to a big boost in foot traffic before the official arrival of fall. Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the latest data.&nbsp;

  • Do You Really Need A Rice Cooker? (The Answer Is Yes.)

    Hate babysitting a pot? Get a rice cooker. Experts share their favorites that range in price from $15 to $290.

  • TikTok hack shows how to hard-boil eggs without water: ‘Saves so much time’

    This clever TikToker shared a brilliant and easy way to hard-boil eggs without using water!

  • Priciest Food Since 1970s Is a Big Challenge for Governments

    (Bloomberg) -- Whether for bread, rice or tortillas, governments across the world know that rising food costs can come with a political price. The dilemma is whether they can do enough to prevent having to pay it.Global food prices were up 33% in August from a year earlier with vegetable oil, grains and meat on the rise, data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization show. And it’s not likely to get better as extreme weather, soaring freight and fertilizer costs, shipping bottlen

  • Bread That’s Really Good for You

    For many Americans, eating bread may feel like a guilty pleasure. They worry that it’s loaded with carbs and low in nutrients—sure to spark weight gain—and will put them on the road to a variety ...

  • The Best and Worst Deals at Costco

    For some things, Costco warehouse deals might be the best. Others won't actually save you money. Here's what you need to skip and what you should buy at Costco.

  • This BLT Has Bacon in Every Single Bite

    The secret? A little bit of weaving.

  • 35 Fall Cake Ideas That'll Get You Excited for Baking Season

    All those great flavors are here: apple, pumpkin spice, and cinnamon! Whether you're whipping up a batch of seasonal fall cupcakes as an after-school treat or rolling out dough for a Thanksgiving pie, there are plenty of reasons to warm up the oven this time of year. All of these cakes are packed with seasonal flavors, like a spiced apple cider cake, cranberry-orange bundt cake, and a cinnamon roll cake that's over-the-top good.

  • The Only Sheet Pan You’ll Ever Need Costs $20 and Will Last a Lifetime

    The BA Test Kitchen swears by this small-but-mighty baking tray.

  • 5 clever gift wrap hacks to make wrapping presents a breeze

    TikTok parent Lindsay Roggenbuck's (@lindsayroggenbuck) gift wrap hacks make wrapping any present a breeze!. 1. Basic Wrapping Hack . If you cut your paper too short, turn the present so it’s diagonal to the paper. Then, pull the edges towards the middle to form a triangular flap, and fold those flaps over to finish. 2. Ribbon Handle Hack. Another unique way to wrap presents involves folding the sides towards the center and taping them as you’d usually do . Next, take a long piece of ribbon that’s thicker in size, put it at the end of the paper, and fold it down towards the gift. Once you’ve reached the end, flatten the edges and start tying a bow. 3. Hack For Wrapping Oddly Shaped Gifts. cut the paper and fold into thirds, overlapping the sides before taping it. Then fold up the bottom, separate the two pieces, and flatten out the corners to create a diamond shape. Next, fold the top and bottom corners toward the middle and tape them in place. Tuck the item inside the opening and fold the top of the bag over to the back. Finally, punch two holes to thread a ribbon through before tying a bow. 4. Hack For Wrapping A Bottle Of Wine . Measure and cut your paper, leaving 2 inches from the bottom and 8 inches from the top. Then tape one side of the paper to the wine bottle before wrapping the other side around and taping. Next, cut 4-5 strips along the bottom side of the bottle and fold in and tape, then flatten the remaining paper and fold in accordion style until you’ve reached the top of the bottle. Once you’re at the top, tape the edges down on the backside. Using double-sided tape or one loop of regular tape, connect the two sides of the accordion to make a fan and accessorize with ribbons or a festive ornament. 5. Hack For Wrapping Small Items . Instead of wrapping paper, fill a clean plastic ornament with cotton balls to make it look like a snow globe before adding any little gifts. Add sequins or snippets of curly ribbon to make it extra festive. Tie the whole thing together by looping some ribbon or twine through the top hole of the ornament. Add sequins or snippets of curly ribbon to make it extra festive. Tie the whole thing together by looping some ribbon or twine through the top hole of the ornament

  • Partridge Pea | Sarah's Walking Club Fall Scavenger Hunt

    As you might expect, the partridge pea is part of the pea family. The seed looks like a pea pod and the flower looks like a pea flower. Wildlife like to eat the fruits and pollinators really enjoy the flower.

  • This $20 Amazon kitchen gadget went viral on TikTok, and it’s mesmerizing

    We seriously can’t get over how many awesome Amazon kitchen gadgets there are out there these days. And the best part is the fact that most of the cool stuff you can find out there is affordable. In fact, it’s priced so reasonably that you’d have to be crazy not to get it. Looking for … The post This $20 Amazon kitchen gadget went viral on TikTok, and it’s mesmerizing appeared first on BGR.

  • Get K-Cups for a steal at Bed, Bath & Beyond right now

    Shop K-Cups in all your favorite flavors for fall at Bed, Bath & Beyond right now, and save big on 44- and 48-count boxes.

  • Costco’s Best-Selling Boozy Advent Calendars Are Here For The Holidays

    Clear some space in your wine rack!!