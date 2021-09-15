Southern Recipe Small Batch Celebrates Launch of Bold, Seasonal Holiday Flavors

Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon Pork Rinds Make a Comeback, Join the Brand's Impressive Lineup

LIMA, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Recipe Small Batch, the leading authentic, handcrafted, small batch pork rind snack, is proud to once again relaunch two seasonal pork rind varieties: Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon. Both holiday-inspired flavors that will be available beginning this September for a limited time. Consumers can celebrate "seasons greetings with seasoned eatings" and find each holiday flavor at select retailers, wherever Southern Recipe Small Batch is currently sold. The new holiday pork rinds will be available, at an SRP of $3.99 for each 3.625-ounce bag.

Southern Recipe Small Batch continues to diversify the snack aisle, serving consumers who have a need for low carb, gluten free, protein packed, collagen rich and boldly flavored alternatives to the traditional snacks on their shelves. Cranberry Jalapeno introduces a subtly sweet flavor accompanied by a gently spicy burn that brings dimension to each bite. Apple Cinnamon pairs the surprising duo of meaty pork rinds and warm cinnamon and apple notes.

"Since the first launch of our seasonal pork rind offerings, consumers have been vocal about their request to see these unique flavors back on retailer shelves. That's why we're excited to reintroduce our gluten free, protein packed and clean ingredient holiday flavors," shares Mark Singleton, VP of Sales and Marketing at Rudolph Foods. "The pork rind category is primed for innovation, and we want to continue to make it more enticing and more accessible to a broader group of consumers with the launch of our Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon."

The Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon pork rinds from Southern Recipe Small Batch come at a time when consumers have expressed their desire to immerse themselves in the oncoming holiday season. According to a recent study Innova Marketing Insights, 75 percent of consumers 'love to discover' new flavors and product innovations. Southern Recipe Small Batch will continue to deliver the small batch-made pork rinds today's Keto and low carb consumers demand, with their need for adventurous flavor in mind. Consumers can also find recipes incorporating the newest holiday flavors at www.SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com

About Southern Recipe Small Batch

Southern Recipe Small Batch, a division of Southern Recipe – "The tastiest crunch in the South" – is a small batch, handcrafted brand of pork rinds. Developed with the purpose of delivering iconic flavor in a nostalgic recipe, Southern Recipe Small Batch offers this traditionally indulgent Southern snack in internationally-inspired flavors that boast eight grams of protein, low carbs and are naturally gluten free. For additional information, please call 1-800-241-7675, or visit SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com.

