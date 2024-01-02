Is Southern Score Builders Berhad's (KLSE:SSB8) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Southern Score Builders Berhad's (KLSE:SSB8) stock up by 5.0% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Southern Score Builders Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Southern Score Builders Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Southern Score Builders Berhad is:

17% = RM26m ÷ RM154m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Southern Score Builders Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Southern Score Builders Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Southern Score Builders Berhad's decent 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Story continues

We then compared Southern Score Builders Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 2.5% in the same 5-year period.

KLSE:SSB8 Past Earnings Growth January 2nd 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Southern Score Builders Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Southern Score Builders Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Southern Score Builders Berhad's high three-year median payout ratio of 169% suggests that the company is paying out more to its shareholders than what it is making. Still the company's earnings have grown respectably. Although, the high payout ratio is certainly something we would keep an eye on if the company is not able to keep up its growth, or if business deteriorates. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Southern Score Builders Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Southern Score Builders Berhad only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Southern Score Builders Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was likely due to its high ROE. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining hardly any of its profits. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Southern Score Builders Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.