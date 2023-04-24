U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,137.04
    +3.52 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,875.40
    +66.44 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,037.20
    -35.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.87
    -2.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.72
    +0.85 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.10
    +8.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.17 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    +0.0056 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.0550 (-1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2483
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2800
    +0.1840 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,390.27
    -116.76 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.28
    -7.98 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.20
    -1.93 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,593.52
    +29.15 (+0.10%)
     

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Southern States Bancshares, Inc
·19 min read
Southern States Bancshares, Inc
Southern States Bancshares, Inc

First Quarter 2023 Performance and Operational Highlights

  • Net income of $7.7 million, or $0.85 per diluted share

  • Core net income(1) of $7.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share(1)

  • Net interest income of $19.5 million, a decrease of $1.3 million from the prior quarter

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 4.07%, down 31 basis points from the prior quarter

  • NIM of 4.09% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (“NIM - FTE”)(1)

  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.51%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 16.67%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 18.45%

  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.44%; and core ROATCE(1) of 17.51%

  • Efficiency ratio of 48.79%

  • Linked-quarter loan growth was 14.9% annualized

  • Linked-quarter deposit growth was 16.2% annualized

  • Repurchased $575,000 of common stock, representing 24,000 shares at an average price of $23.95 during the quarter

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

ANNISTON, Ala., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $7.7 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $10.6 million, or $1.18 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.6 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. The Company reported core net income of $7.3 million, or $0.80 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023. This compares to core net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and core net income of $4.8 million, or $0.53 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).


CEO Commentary

Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, “Despite the recent volatility in our industry, we continued to drive strong earnings, growing both loans and deposits and improving upon our already strong capital levels. After several quarters of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, combined with increased competition for funding, our deposit betas accelerated in the first quarter and we continued to see a moderate deposit mix shift from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposits, impacting our net interest margin. We are confident in our ability to strategically manage our deposit balances, which we believe reflects the diversity and durability of our franchise.’’

Mr. Whatley continued, “We also continue to prudently meet the needs of clients across our vibrant and resilient footprint. We grew loans during the quarter by 14.9% annualized, while maintaining excellent credit quality. We are focused on selectively growing our loan portfolio while carefully managing asset quality and exercising disciplined expense management as we have throughout multiple economic cycles.’’

Mr. Whatley concluded, “We are of course closely monitoring the fallout from recent regional bank failures. But it is important to emphasize that Southern States is focused on traditional banking services. The banks that failed had unique business models with idiosyncratic challenges that are unrelated to Southern States. We are confident our robust balance sheet and conservative underwriting principles position us well to navigate the current environment while delivering strong returns for our shareholders.”


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

 

Three Months Ended

 

% Change March 31, 2023 vs.

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average interest-earning assets

$

1,947,957

 

 

$

1,893,069

 

 

$

1,684,298

 

 

2.9

%

 

15.7

%

Net interest income

$

19,546

 

 

$

20,884

 

 

$

14,654

 

 

(6.4

)%

 

33.4

%

Net interest margin

 

4.07

%

 

 

4.38

%

 

 

3.53

%

 

(31

) bps

 

54

bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $19.5 million, a decrease of 6.4% from $20.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the higher cost of deposits and other borrowings, which more than offset an increase in the yield on interest-earnings assets.

Relative to the first quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $4.9 million, or 33.4%. The increase was partially the result of improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets, which outpaced the rise in deposit costs and other borrowings. In addition, we benefited from the significant organic growth over the last year.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 4.07%, compared to 4.38% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to higher interest rates paid on deposits, which outpaced the increase in yields on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the first quarter of 2022, net interest margin increased from 3.53%. The increase was primarily due to a rapid increase in interest rates, which produced higher yields on interest-earning assets.


Noninterest Income

 

Three Months Ended

 

% Change March 31, 2023 vs.

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

450

 

 

$

431

 

 

$

445

 

 

4.4

%

 

1.1

%

Swap fees

 

(4

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

15

 

 

(300.0

)%

 

(126.7

)%

SBA/USDA fees

 

134

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

388

 

 

91.4

%

 

(65.5

)%

Mortgage origination fees

 

100

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

286

 

 

2.0

%

 

(65.0

)%

Net gain (loss) on securities

 

514

 

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(361

)

 

(697.7

)%

 

(242.4

)%

Other operating income

 

592

 

 

 

4,088

 

 

 

560

 

 

(85.5

)%

 

5.7

%

Total noninterest income

$

1,786

 

 

$

4,603

 

 

$

1,333

 

 

(61.2

)%

 

34.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.8 million, a decrease of 61.2% from $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 results included a $2.6 million gain on the sale of two branches and a bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") benefit claim of $774,000. The first quarter decrease was partially offset by a realized net gain on securities during the quarter, compared to a net loss on securities during the previous quarter.

Relative to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased 34.0% from $1.3 million. The increase was primarily due to a realized net gain on securities during the first quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss on securities during the first quarter of 2022. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in SBA/USDA fees and mortgage fees during the first quarter of 2023.


Noninterest Expense

 

Three Months Ended

 

% Change March 31, 2023 vs.

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

$

6,311

 

$

6,738

 

$

5,725

 

(6.3

)%

 

10.2

%

Equipment and occupancy expenses

 

683

 

 

730

 

 

705

 

(6.4

)%

 

(3.1

)%

Data processing fees

 

593

 

 

711

 

 

564

 

(16.6

)%

 

5.1

%

Regulatory assessments

 

342

 

 

165

 

 

263

 

107.3

%

 

30.0

%

Other operating expenses

 

2,229

 

 

2,092

 

 

2,033

 

6.5

%

 

9.6

%

Total noninterest expenses

$

10,158

 

$

10,436

 

$

9,290

 

(2.7

)%

 

9.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $10.2 million, a decrease of 2.7% from $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and benefits as a result of expenses related to the issuance of restricted stock units in a deferred compensation plan during the fourth quarter of 2022 and partially offset by various increases in other operating expenses, none of which were individually significant. The fourth quarter 2022 results also included waivers of regulatory assessments from State regulators.


Relative to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased 9.3% from $9.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits as a result of various equity, retirement and incentive plans.


Loans and Credit Quality

 

Three Months Ended

 

% Change March 31, 2023 vs.

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core loans

$

1,650,929

 

 

$

1,592,707

 

 

$

1,313,173

 

 

3.7

%

 

25.7

%

PPP loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

893

 

 

%

 

NM

 

Gross loans

 

1,650,929

 

 

 

1,592,707

 

 

 

1,314,066

 

 

3.7

%

 

25.6

%

Unearned income

 

(5,614

)

 

 

(5,543

)

 

 

(3,996

)

 

1.3

%

 

40.5

%

Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”)

$

1,645,315

 

 

$

1,587,164

 

 

$

1,310,070

 

 

3.7

%

 

25.6

%

Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”)

$

1,609,564

 

 

$

1,563,255

 

 

$

1,278,413

 

 

3.0

%

 

25.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans (“NPL”)

$

1,646

 

 

$

2,245

 

 

$

3,246

 

 

(26.7

)%

 

(49.3

)%

Provision for loan losses

$

1,181

 

 

$

1,938

 

 

$

700

 

 

(39.1

)%

 

68.7

%

Allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”)

$

21,140

 

 

$

20,156

 

 

$

15,492

 

 

4.9

%

 

36.5

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

197

 

 

$

205

 

 

$

52

 

 

(3.9

)%

 

278.8

%

NPL to gross loans

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.25

%

 

 

 

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

 

 

ALLL to loans

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.18

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Ratio is annualized.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NM = Not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Loans, net of unearned income, were $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023, up $58.2 million from December 31, 2022 and up $335.2 million from March 31, 2022. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in loans were primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $1.6 million, or 0.10% of gross loans, at March 31, 2023, compared with $2.2 million, or 0.14% of gross loans, at December 31, 2022, and $3.2 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at March 31, 2022. The $599,000 net decrease in nonperforming loans in the first quarter was primarily attributable to three loans that were returned to accruing status or charged-off. The $1.6 million net decrease in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to a significant commercial real estate loan being moved back to accruing status.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The lower provision was primarily due to changes in our qualitative economic factors and less loan growth for the the quarter.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $197,000, or 0.05% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $205,000, or 0.05% of average loans, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net charge-offs of $52,000, or 0.02% of average loans, for the first quarter of 2022.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.28% of total loans and 1284.33% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023, compared with 1.27% of total loans and 897.82% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022.


Deposits

 

Three Months Ended

 

% Change March 31, 2023 vs.

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

433,832

 

$

460,977

 

$

515,110

 

(5.9

)%

 

(15.8

)%

Interest-bearing deposits

 

1,355,659

 

 

1,259,766

 

 

1,026,729

 

7.6

%

 

32.0

%

Total deposits

$

1,789,491

 

$

1,720,743

 

$

1,541,839

 

4.0

%

 

16.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Total deposits were $1.8 billion at March 31, 2023, up from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2022 and $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022. The $68.7 million increase in total deposits in the first quarter was due to an increase of $95.9 million in interest-bearing account balances, partially offset by a $27.1 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. Included in the increase was $35.1 million in brokered deposits.


Capital

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

Company

 

Bank

 

Company

 

Bank

 

Company

 

Bank

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets

8.89

%

 

12.19

%

 

8.82

%

 

12.17

%

 

8.75

%

 

10.88

%

Risk-based capital ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio

9.00

%

 

12.34

%

 

8.86

%

 

12.21

%

 

9.90

%

 

12.32

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

9.00

%

 

12.34

%

 

8.86

%

 

12.21

%

 

9.90

%

 

12.32

%

Total capital ratio

14.41

%

 

13.38

%

 

14.34

%

 

13.24

%

 

13.97

%

 

13.31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


As of March 31, 2023, total stockholders’ equity was $189.7 million, up from $181.7 million at December 31, 2022. The increase of $7.9 million was substantially due to strong earnings growth.


About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry, the inflationary environment, the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.


Contact Information

Lynn Joyce

 

 

 

Kevin Dobbs

(205) 820-8065

 

 

 

(310) 622-8245

ljoyce@ssbank.bank

 

 

 

ssbankir@finprofiles.com


 

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Results of Operations

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

28,699

 

 

$

26,706

 

 

$

15,872

 

Interest expense

 

9,153

 

 

 

5,822

 

 

 

1,218

 

Net interest income

 

19,546

 

 

 

20,884

 

 

 

14,654

 

Provision for loan losses

 

1,181

 

 

 

1,938

 

 

 

700

 

Net interest income after provision

 

18,365

 

 

 

18,946

 

 

 

13,954

 

Noninterest income

 

1,786

 

 

 

4,603

 

 

 

1,333

 

Noninterest expense

 

10,158

 

 

 

10,436

 

 

 

9,290

 

Income tax expense(1)

 

2,322

 

 

 

2,521

 

 

 

1,440

 

Net income

$

7,671

 

 

$

10,592

 

 

$

4,557

 

Core net income(2)

$

7,280

 

 

$

8,081

 

 

$

4,824

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share and Per Share Data

 

 

 

 

 

Shares issued and outstanding

 

8,723,763

 

 

 

8,706,920

 

 

 

8,749,878

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

8,762,450

 

 

 

8,707,026

 

 

 

8,935,384

 

Diluted

 

9,044,490

 

 

 

8,932,585

 

 

 

9,065,364

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.87

 

 

$

1.22

 

 

$

0.51

 

Diluted

$

0.85

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

$

0.50

 

Core - diluted(2)

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.53

 

Book value per share

$

21.74

 

 

$

20.87

 

 

$

19.34

 

Tangible book value per share(2)

$

19.68

 

 

$

18.79

 

 

$

17.25

 

Cash dividends declared

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance and Financial Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

ROAA

 

1.51

%

 

 

2.11

%

 

 

1.03

%

ROAE

 

16.67

%

 

 

23.77

%

 

 

10.43

%

Core ROAA(2)

 

1.44

%

 

 

1.61

%

 

 

1.09

%

ROATCE(2)

 

18.45

%

 

 

26.49

%

 

 

11.63

%

Core ROATCE(2)

 

17.51

%

 

 

20.21

%

 

 

12.31

%

NIM

 

4.07

%

 

 

4.38

%

 

 

3.53

%

NIM - FTE(2)

 

4.09

%

 

 

4.39

%

 

 

3.55

%

Net interest spread

 

3.33

%

 

 

3.84

%

 

 

3.36

%

Yield on loans

 

6.38

%

 

 

6.05

%

 

 

4.68

%

Yield on interest-earning assets

 

5.97

%

 

 

5.60

%

 

 

3.82

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

 

2.64

%

 

 

1.76

%

 

 

0.46

%

Cost of funds(3)

 

2.01

%

 

 

1.29

%

 

 

0.31

%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

 

2.42

%

 

 

1.52

%

 

 

0.35

%

Cost of total deposits

 

1.81

%

 

 

1.09

%

 

 

0.23

%

Noninterest deposits to total deposits

 

24.24

%

 

 

26.79

%

 

 

33.41

%

Total loans to total deposits

 

91.94

%

 

 

92.24

%

 

 

84.97

%

Efficiency ratio

 

48.79

%

 

 

40.81

%

 

 

56.83

%

Core efficiency ratio(2)

 

48.79

%

 

 

45.98

%

 

 

56.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Three months ended December 31, 2022 included a $540,000 investment tax credit.
(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(3) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.


SELECT FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Condition (ending)

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

$

1,645,315

 

 

$

1,587,164

 

 

$

1,310,070

 

Total securities

 

183,197

 

 

 

175,196

 

 

 

170,694

 

Total assets

 

2,134,337

 

 

 

2,045,204

 

 

 

1,798,834

 

Total noninterest bearing deposits

 

433,832

 

 

 

460,977

 

 

 

515,110

 

Total deposits

 

1,789,491

 

 

 

1,720,743

 

 

 

1,541,839

 

Total borrowings

 

131,372

 

 

 

117,295

 

 

 

73,104

 

Total liabilities

 

1,944,674

 

 

 

1,863,485

 

 

 

1,629,645

 

Total shareholders’ equity

$

189,663

 

 

$

181,719

 

 

$

169,189

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Condition (average)

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

$

1,609,564

 

 

$

1,563,255

 

 

$

1,278,413

 

Total securities

 

192,348

 

 

 

188,765

 

 

 

161,683

 

Other interest-earning assets

 

146,045

 

 

 

141,049

 

 

 

244,202

 

Total interest-bearing assets

 

1,947,957

 

 

 

1,893,069

 

 

 

1,684,298

 

Total assets

 

2,057,005

 

 

 

1,994,087

 

 

 

1,787,015

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

438,735

 

 

 

477,301

 

 

 

514,456

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

1,300,632

 

 

 

1,216,492

 

 

 

1,023,898

 

Total deposits

 

1,739,367

 

 

 

1,693,793

 

 

 

1,538,354

 

Total borrowings

 

104,901

 

 

 

99,111

 

 

 

58,874

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,405,533

 

 

 

1,315,603

 

 

 

1,082,772

 

Total shareholders’ equity

$

186,639

 

 

$

176,769

 

 

$

177,244

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans

$

1,646

 

 

$

2,245

 

 

$

3,246

 

Other real estate owned (“OREO”)

$

2,930

 

 

$

2,930

 

 

$

2,930

 

Nonperforming assets (“NPA”)

$

4,576

 

 

$

5,175

 

 

$

6,176

 

Net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans(1)

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.02

%

Provision for loan losses to average loans(1)

 

0.30

%

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.22

%

ALLL to loans

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.18

%

ALLL to gross loans

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.18

%

ALLL to NPL

 

1284.33

%

 

 

897.82

%

 

 

477.26

%

NPL to loans

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.25

%

NPL to gross loans

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.25

%

NPA to gross loans and OREO

 

0.28

%

 

 

0.32

%

 

 

0.47

%

NPA to total assets

 

0.21

%

 

 

0.25

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity to total assets

 

8.89

%

 

 

8.89

%

 

 

9.41

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2)

 

8.11

%

 

 

8.07

%

 

 

8.47

%

Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets

 

8.89

%

 

 

8.82

%

 

 

8.75

%

Risk-based capital ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

CET1 capital ratio

 

9.00

%

 

 

8.86

%

 

 

9.90

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

 

9.00

%

 

 

8.86

%

 

 

9.90

%

Total capital ratio

 

14.41

%

 

 

14.34

%

 

 

13.97

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Ratio is annualized.
(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

 

December 31, 2022 (Audited)

 

March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

17,245

 

 

$

15,260

 

 

$

22,851

 

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

 

99,541

 

 

 

90,198

 

 

 

111,951

 

Federal funds sold

 

76,010

 

 

 

63,041

 

 

 

74,022

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

192,796

 

 

 

168,499

 

 

 

208,824

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities available for sale, at fair value

 

163,550

 

 

 

155,544

 

 

 

151,027

 

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

 

19,647

 

 

 

19,652

 

 

 

19,667

 

Other equity securities, at fair value

 

3,806

 

 

 

4,444

 

 

 

8,937

 

Restricted equity securities, at cost

 

3,862

 

 

 

3,134

 

 

 

2,825

 

Loans held for sale

 

2,376

 

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

2,509

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of unearned income

 

1,645,315

 

 

 

1,587,164

 

 

 

1,310,070

 

Less allowance for loan losses

 

21,140

 

 

 

20,156

 

 

 

15,492

 

Loans, net

 

1,624,175

 

 

 

1,567,008

 

 

 

1,294,578

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

27,098

 

 

 

27,345

 

 

 

28,065

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

7,077

 

 

 

6,963

 

 

 

4,427

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

29,350

 

 

 

29,186

 

 

 

29,343

 

Annuities

 

15,489

 

 

 

15,478

 

 

 

15,523

 

Foreclosed assets

 

2,930

 

 

 

2,930

 

 

 

2,930

 

Goodwill

 

16,862

 

 

 

16,862

 

 

 

16,862

 

Core deposit intangible

 

1,144

 

 

 

1,226

 

 

 

1,434

 

Other assets

 

24,175

 

 

 

25,886

 

 

 

11,883

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,134,337

 

 

$

2,045,204

 

 

$

1,798,834

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

433,832

 

 

$

460,977

 

 

$

515,110

 

Interest-bearing

 

1,355,659

 

 

 

1,259,766

 

 

 

1,026,729

 

Total deposits

 

1,789,491

 

 

 

1,720,743

 

 

 

1,541,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other borrowings

 

(16

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

FHLB advances

 

45,000

 

 

 

31,000

 

 

 

25,950

 

Subordinated notes

 

86,388

 

 

 

86,314

 

 

 

47,154

 

Accrued interest payable

 

844

 

 

 

584

 

 

 

107

 

Other liabilities

 

22,967

 

 

 

24,863

 

 

 

14,595

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

1,944,674

 

 

 

1,863,485

 

 

 

1,629,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

43,798

 

 

 

43,714

 

 

 

43,749

 

Capital surplus

 

77,053

 

 

 

76,785

 

 

 

76,426

 

Retained earnings

 

80,642

 

 

 

73,764

 

 

 

53,604

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(9,846

)

 

 

(11,048

)

 

 

(3,755

)

Unvested restricted stock

 

(965

)

 

 

(477

)

 

 

(835

)

Vested restricted stock units

 

(1,019

)

 

 

(1,019

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

189,663

 

 

 

181,719

 

 

 

169,189

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,134,337

 

 

$

2,045,204

 

 

$

1,798,834

 


 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

25,335

 

 

$

23,853

 

 

$

14,766

 

Taxable securities

 

1,383

 

 

 

1,206

 

 

 

619

 

Nontaxable securities

 

291

 

 

 

322

 

 

 

299

 

Other interest and dividends

 

1,690

 

 

 

1,325

 

 

 

188

 

Total interest income

 

28,699

 

 

 

26,706

 

 

 

15,872

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

7,768

 

 

 

4,655

 

 

 

873

 

Other borrowings

 

1,385

 

 

 

1,167

 

 

 

345

 

Total interest expense

 

9,153

 

 

 

5,822

 

 

 

1,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

19,546

 

 

 

20,884

 

 

 

14,654

 

Provision for loan losses

 

1,181

 

 

 

1,938

 

 

 

700

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

18,365

 

 

 

18,946

 

 

 

13,954

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

450

 

 

 

431

 

 

 

445

 

Swap fees

 

(4

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

15

 

SBA/USDA fees

 

134

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

388

 

Mortgage origination fees

 

100

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

286

 

Net gain (loss) on securities

 

514

 

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(361

)

Other operating income

 

592

 

 

 

4,088

 

 

 

560

 

Total noninterest income

 

1,786

 

 

 

4,603

 

 

 

1,333

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

6,311

 

 

 

6,738

 

 

 

5,725

 

Equipment and occupancy expenses

 

683

 

 

 

730

 

 

 

705

 

Data processing fees

 

593

 

 

 

711

 

 

 

564

 

Regulatory assessments

 

342

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

263

 

Other operating expenses

 

2,229

 

 

 

2,092

 

 

 

2,033

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

10,158

 

 

 

10,436

 

 

 

9,290

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

9,993

 

 

 

13,113

 

 

 

5,997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

2,322

 

 

 

2,521

 

 

 

1,440

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

7,671

 

 

$

10,592

 

 

$

4,557

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.87

 

 

$

1.22

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.85

 

 

$

1.18

 

 

$

0.50

 


 

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/Rate

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net of unearned income(1)

$

1,609,564

 

 

$

25,335

 

6.38

%

 

$

1,563,255

 

 

$

23,853

 

6.05

%

 

$

1,278,413

 

 

$

14,766

 

4.68

%

Taxable securities

 

139,516

 

 

 

1,383

 

4.02

%

 

 

132,222

 

 

 

1,206

 

3.62

%

 

 

106,820

 

 

 

619

 

2.35

%

Nontaxable securities

 

52,832

 

 

 

291

 

2.24

%

 

 

56,543

 

 

 

322

 

2.26

%

 

 

54,863

 

 

 

299

 

2.21

%

Other interest-earnings assets

 

146,045

 

 

 

1,690

 

4.69

%

 

 

141,049

 

 

 

1,325

 

3.73

%

 

 

244,202

 

 

 

188

 

0.31

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,947,957

 

 

$

28,699

 

5.97

%

 

$

1,893,069

 

 

$

26,706

 

5.60

%

 

$

1,684,298

 

 

$

15,872

 

3.82

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

(20,493

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19,374

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15,041

)

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

129,541

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

120,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

117,758

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

$

2,057,005

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,994,087

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,787,015

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

 

93,951

 

 

 

20

 

0.08

%

 

 

98,978

 

 

 

22

 

0.09

%

 

 

110,983

 

 

 

26

 

0.09

%

Savings and money market accounts

 

806,001

 

 

 

5,040

 

2.54

%

 

 

794,692

 

 

 

3,126

 

1.56

%

 

 

675,504

 

 

 

591

 

0.36

%

Time deposits

 

400,680

 

 

 

2,708

 

2.74

%

 

 

322,822

 

 

 

1,507

 

1.85

%

 

 

237,411

 

 

 

256

 

0.44

%

FHLB advances

 

18,578

 

 

 

159

 

3.47

%

 

 

22,739

 

 

 

147

 

2.56

%

 

 

25,950

 

 

 

22

 

0.34

%

Other borrowings

 

86,323

 

 

 

1,226

 

5.76

%

 

 

76,372

 

 

 

1,020

 

5.30

%

 

 

32,924

 

 

 

323

 

3.98

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,405,533

 

 

$

9,153

 

2.64

%

 

$

1,315,603

 

 

$

5,822

 

1.76

%

 

$

1,082,772

 

 

$

1,218

 

0.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

438,735

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

477,301

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

514,456

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

26,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,543

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

$

464,833

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

501,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

526,999

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

186,639

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

176,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

177,244

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

2,057,005

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,994,087

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,787,015

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

$

19,546

 

 

 

 

 

$

20,884

 

 

 

 

 

$

14,654

 

 

Net interest spread(2)

 

 

 

 

3.33

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.84

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.36

%

Net interest margin(3)

 

 

 

 

4.07

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.38

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.53

%

Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)

 

 

 

 

4.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.39

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.55

%

Cost of funds(6)

 

 

 

 

2.01

%

 

 

 

 

 

1.29

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.31

%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

 

 

 

 

2.42

%

 

 

 

 

 

1.52

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.35

%

Cost of total deposits

 

 

 

 

1.81

%

 

 

 

 

 

1.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.23

%


(1)

Includes nonaccrual loans.

(2)

Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.

(4)

Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and a 23.5% tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

(5)

Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

(6)

Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

 

LOAN COMPOSITION

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

Amount

 

% of gross

 

Amount

 

% of gross

 

Amount

 

% of gross

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate mortgages:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and development

$

227,560

 

 

13.8

%

 

$

255,736

 

 

16.1

%

 

$

165,400

 

 

12.6

%

Residential

 

196,923

 

 

11.9

%

 

 

167,891

 

 

10.5

%

 

 

154,143

 

 

11.7

%

Commercial

 

948,251

 

 

57.5

%

 

 

904,872

 

 

56.8

%

 

 

765,685

 

 

58.3

%

Commercial and industrial

 

270,825

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

256,553

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

218,868

 

 

16.6

%

PPP loans

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

893

 

 

0.1

%

Consumer and other

 

7,370

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

7,655

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

9,077

 

 

0.7

%

Gross loans

 

1,650,929

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

1,592,707

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

1,314,066

 

 

100.0

%

Unearned income

 

(5,614

)

 

 

 

 

(5,543

)

 

 

 

 

(3,996

)

 

 

Loans, net of unearned income

 

1,645,315

 

 

 

 

 

1,587,164

 

 

 

 

 

1,310,070

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(21,140

)

 

 

 

 

(20,156

)

 

 

 

 

(15,492

)

 

 

Loans, net

$

1,624,175

 

 

 

 

$

1,567,008

 

 

 

 

$

1,294,578

 

 

 


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

Amount

 

% of total

 

Amount

 

% of total

 

Amount

 

% of total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing transaction

$

433,833

 

24.2

%

 

$

460,977

 

26.8

%

 

$

515,110

 

33.4

%

Interest-bearing transaction

 

877,166

 

49.0

%

 

 

837,127

 

48.6

%

 

 

749,119

 

48.6

%

Savings

 

47,742

 

2.7

%

 

 

49,235

 

2.9

%

 

 

62,462

 

4.1

%

Time deposits, $250,000 and under

 

366,271

 

20.5

%

 

 

307,145

 

17.8

%

 

 

189,172

 

12.2

%

Time deposits, over $250,000

 

64,479

 

3.6

%

 

 

66,259

 

3.9

%

 

 

25,976

 

1.7

%

Total deposits

$

1,789,491

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,720,743

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,541,839

 

100.0

%


Nonperfoming Assets

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,646

 

 

$

2,245

 

 

$

3,246

 

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

1,646

 

 

 

2,245

 

 

 

3,246

 

OREO

 

2,930

 

 

 

2,930

 

 

 

2,930

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

4,576

 

 

$

5,175

 

 

$

6,176

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1)

 

805

 

 

 

832

 

 

 

904

 

Troubled debt restructured loans – accruing

 

1,272

 

 

 

1,292

 

 

 

1,058

 

Total troubled debt restructured loans

$

2,077

 

 

$

2,124

 

 

$

1,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

$

21,140

 

 

$

20,156

 

 

$

15,492

 

Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period

$

1,645,315

 

 

$

1,587,164

 

 

$

1,310,070

 

Gross loans outstanding at the end of period

$

1,650,929

 

 

$

1,592,707

 

 

$

1,314,066

 

Total assets

$

2,134,337

 

 

$

2,045,204

 

 

$

1,798,834

 

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

 

1284.33

%

 

 

897.82

%

 

 

477.26

%

Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.25

%

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.25

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

 

0.28

%

 

 

0.32

%

 

 

0.47

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.21

%

 

 

0.25

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans by category:

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate mortgages:

 

 

 

 

 

Construction & Development

$

64

 

 

$

67

 

 

$

76

 

Residential Mortgages

 

267

 

 

 

565

 

 

 

510

 

Commercial Real Estate Mortgages

 

1,263

 

 

 

1,278

 

 

 

2,388

 

Commercial & Industrial

 

51

 

 

 

312

 

 

 

269

 

Consumer and other

 

1

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

3

 

Total

$

1,646

 

 

$

2,245

 

 

$

3,246

 

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.


Allowance for Loan Losses

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Average loans, net of unearned income

$

1,609,564

 

 

$

1,563,255

 

 

$

1,278,413

 

Loans, net of unearned income

$

1,645,315

 

 

$

1,587,164

 

 

$

1,310,070

 

Gross loans

$

1,650,929

 

 

$

1,592,707

 

 

$

1,314,066

 

Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period

$

20,156

 

 

$

18,423

 

 

$

14,844

 

Charge-offs:

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and development

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

66

 

Residential

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

218

 

 

 

210

 

 

 

 

Consumer and other

 

6

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

6

 

Total charge-offs

 

224

 

 

 

228

 

 

 

72

 

Recoveries:

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and development

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential

 

11

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

17

 

Commercial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

14

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Consumer and other

 

2

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

3

 

Total recoveries

 

27

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

20

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

197

 

 

$

205

 

 

$

52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for loan losses

$

1,181

 

 

$

1,938

 

 

$

700

 

Balance at end of period

$

21,140

 

 

$

20,156

 

 

$

15,492

 

Allowance to loans, net of unearned income

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.18

%

Allowance to gross loans

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.18

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1)

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

0.02

%

Provision for loan losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1)

 

0.30

%

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.22

%

(1) Ratio is annualized.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

7,671

 

 

$

10,592

 

 

$

4,557

 

Less: Net gain on sale of branches

 

 

 

 

2,372

 

 

 

 

Less: BOLI benefit claim

 

 

 

 

774

 

 

 

 

Less: Gain (loss) on securities

 

514

 

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(361

)

Less: Tax effect

 

(123

)

 

 

(549

)

 

 

94

 

Core net income

$

7,280

 

 

$

8,081

 

 

$

4,824

 

Average assets

$

2,057,005

 

 

$

1,994,087

 

 

$

1,787,015

 

Core return on average assets

 

1.44

%

 

 

1.61

%

 

 

1.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

7,671

 

 

$

10,592

 

 

$

4,557

 

Add: Provision

 

1,181

 

 

 

1,938

 

 

 

700

 

Less: Net gain on sale of branches

 

 

 

 

2,372

 

 

 

 

Less: BOLI benefit claim

 

 

 

 

774

 

 

 

 

Less: Gain (loss) on securities

 

514

 

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(361

)

Add: Income taxes

 

2,322

 

 

 

2,521

 

 

 

1,440

 

Pretax pre-provision core net income

$

10,660

 

 

$

11,991

 

 

$

7,058

 

Average assets

$

2,057,005

 

 

$

1,994,087

 

 

$

1,787,015

 

Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets

 

2.10

%

 

 

2.39

%

 

 

1.60

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

19,546

 

 

$

20,884

 

 

$

14,654

 

Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)

 

85

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

78

 

Net interest income - FTE

$

19,631

 

 

$

20,968

 

 

$

14,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

4.07

%

 

 

4.38

%

 

 

3.53

%

Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.02

%

Net interest margin - FTE

 

4.09

%

 

 

4.39

%

 

 

3.55

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

$

189,663

 

 

$

181,719

 

 

$

169,189

 

Less: Intangible assets

 

18,006

 

 

 

18,088

 

 

 

18,296

 

Tangible common equity

$

171,657

 

 

$

163,631

 

 

$

150,893

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and a 23.5% tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Core net income

$

7,280

 

 

$

8,081

 

 

$

4,824

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

9,044,490

 

 

 

8,932,585

 

 

 

9,065,364

 

Diluted core earnings per share

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding at year or period end

 

8,723,763

 

 

 

8,706,920

 

 

 

8,749,878

 

Tangible book value per share

$

19.68

 

 

$

18.79

 

 

$

17.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets at end of period

$

2,134,337

 

 

$

2,045,204

 

 

$

1,798,834

 

Less: Intangible assets

 

18,006

 

 

 

18,088

 

 

 

18,296

 

Adjusted assets at end of period

$

2,116,331

 

 

$

2,027,116

 

 

$

1,780,538

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

 

8.11

%

 

 

8.07

%

 

 

8.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average shareholders equity

$

186,639

 

 

$

176,769

 

 

$

177,244

 

Less: Average intangible assets

 

18,055

 

 

 

18,134

 

 

 

18,337

 

Average tangible common equity

$

168,584

 

 

$

158,635

 

 

$

158,907

 

Net income to common shareholders

$

7,671

 

 

$

10,592

 

 

$

4,557

 

Return on average tangible common equity

 

18.45

%

 

 

26.49

%

 

 

11.63

%

Average tangible common equity

$

168,584

 

 

$

158,635

 

 

$

158,907

 

Core net income

$

7,280

 

 

$

8,081

 

 

$

4,824

 

Core return on average tangible common equity

 

17.51

%

 

 

20.21

%

 

 

12.31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

19,546

 

 

$

20,884

 

 

$

14,654

 

Add: Noninterest income

 

1,786

 

 

 

4,603

 

 

 

1,333

 

Less: Gain on sale of branches

 

 

 

 

2,600

 

 

 

 

Less: BOLI benefit claim

 

 

 

 

774

 

 

 

 

Less: Gain (loss) on securities

 

514

 

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(361

)

Operating revenue

$

20,818

 

 

$

22,199

 

 

$

16,348

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest expense

$

10,158

 

 

$

10,436

 

 

$

9,290

 

Less: Loss on sale of branches

 

 

 

 

228

 

 

 

 

Adjusted noninterest expenses

$

10,158

 

 

$

10,208

 

 

$

9,290

 

Core efficiency ratio

 

48.79

%

 

 

45.98

%

 

 

56.83

%