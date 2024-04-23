Are Southern Sun Limited's (JSE:SSU) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Southern Sun (JSE:SSU) has had a rough week with its share price down 2.9%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Southern Sun's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Southern Sun is:

8.2% = R670m ÷ R8.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.08.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Southern Sun's Earnings Growth And 8.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that Southern Sun's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 30%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, Southern Sun saw an exceptional 48% net income growth over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Southern Sun's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 22% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is SSU worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SSU is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Southern Sun Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Southern Sun doesn't pay any regular dividends to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Southern Sun certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Southern Sun by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

