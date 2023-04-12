Southern Trust Home Services lists top tips to create a greener home for Earth Day

The Roanoke-based home services company says many conservation measures can also help homeowners save money on utility and repair costs

ROANOKE, Va., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While many Americans get ready to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, offers some easy-to-follow steps that help homeowners save money on utility bills and repair costs as they also conserve water and energy.

In anticipation of Earth Day, Southern Trust Home Services offers tips to create a greener home and says many conservation measures can also help homeowners save money on utility costs.

"With Earth Day coming soon, April is a great month to pause and think about the efficiency of your home," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "From leaks to improperly set thermostats, most of us have a few opportunities to reduce the energy and water we use. The good news is that you can also save quite a bit of money when you take steps to conserve water and energy."

Puzio said there are a variety of simple things homeowners can do to improve their home's energy efficiency and water consumption. These include:

Having the air conditioner properly maintained. Ensuring that a home's HVAC system is clean and in good working order can help lower a homeowner's energy consumption by up to 15% a season. It also helps the system last longer and reduces breakdowns during times of high use. Inspecting the ductwork. Air loss through faulty ductwork can lead to high energy costs as the system has to work harder to cool rooms. Having ductwork cleaned, sealed and repaired can save as much as 30% of a home's energy consumption. Installing smart thermostats. Smart thermostats can save homeowners up to $50 a year on average. These thermostats work by sensing a home's ambient temperature and signals the heating and cooling system to make changes based on the residents' behaviors. Using ceiling fans. While fans do not cool the air, they will boost the efficiency of the home's cooling system by circulating colder air throughout the house. Checking toilets and faucets for leaks. Leaks in the average household's plumbing can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted each year. Common leaks include worn toilet flappers and dripping faucets. Making these repairs saves water and money. Installing water-saving showerheads or flow restrictors. These devices cut your shower flow from about seven to 10 gallons per minute to three gallons per minute. This not only preserves this precious natural resource, but also reduces utility bills. Only using dishwashers or washing machines for full loads. By waiting until the dishwasher is full or there is a full load of laundry, homeowners won't have to run water to these machines as often, which reduces both water and energy consumption.

Story continues

"April is a great month to consider all the things we can do to make our homes a little more energy-efficient," Puzio said. "The added bonus of saving money on your utility bills or on repair costs by staying on top of your home's general maintenance makes conserving energy and water around the home a no-brainer."

For more information on energy-saving measures, contact Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC services and drain cleaning to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southwest Virginia. Trucks are ready and on stand-by for emergency services 24/7, and financing options and lifetime guarantees are also available. As Roanoke's first home services company to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A+ Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0% for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-trust-home-services-lists-top-tips-to-create-a-greener-home-for-earth-day-301793630.html

SOURCE Southern Trust Home Services