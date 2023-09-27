Southern's (NYSE:SO) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Southern (NYSE:SO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Southern, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$5.7b ÷ (US$137b - US$13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Southern has an ROCE of 4.6%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.5% average generated by the Electric Utilities industry.

In the above chart we have measured Southern's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Southern.

So How Is Southern's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Southern. The company has employed 26% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.6%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Southern's ROCE

In conclusion, Southern has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 91% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

