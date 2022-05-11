U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Southfield Capital Partners with Franchise FastLane

·3 min read

GREENWICH, Conn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today its partnership with Franchise FastLane ("FastLane" or the "Company"), a leading franchise sales organization ("FSO"). The Company's owners, Carey Gille and Ryan Zink, will remain involved in the business post-close with Ms. Gille continuing in her existing capacity as CEO and Mr. Zink serving as a Board Advisor.

Franchise FastLane provides outsourced franchise development services to emerging franchisors. They manage the entire franchisee sales lifecycle from initial lead generation to prospect qualification through to deal closure. FastLane works with franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads and drive explosive growth. The Company leverages a rigorous diligence and onboarding process, industry-leading technology platform and exceptional sales executives to drive successful franchise development for its franchisor clients. FastLane was founded in 2017 by Ryan Zink and Carey Gille and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

"We are aligned with the Southfield team both culturally and in our strategic vision," said Carey Gille. "We are excited to partner with them to accelerate growth with our core FSO service offering while also investing in new high value services that will support the needs of our franchisor clients and their franchisees. With Southfield's proven track record of building exceptional growth businesses, we will be able to expand our capabilities while maintaining our position as one of the leading FSOs in the U.S. and maintaining our winning culture. Our goal is to continue providing best-in-class service to the franchise community and take our franchisor partners to the next level of growth."

Tim Lewis, Partner at Southfield Capital, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Carey, Ryan and the FastLane team. They have built a truly exceptional business from culture and organization to process and technology. We see enormous growth potential as the Company continues to build its core service offering and develop new ways to bring value to emerging franchisors and franchisees. Ryan, Carey and the broader FastLane team have created significant value for their franchisor partners, and we look forward to supporting their continued success."

Twin Brook Capital Partners provided debt financing. Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP provided legal counsel to Southfield Capital. Boxwood Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Franchise FastLane.

About Southfield Capital
Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Our Team:
Andy Levison, Managing Partner
Andy Cook, Partner
Heb James, Partner
Tim Lewis, Partner
Brandon Pinderhughes, Principal
Chris Grambling, Principal
Jason Perlroth, Principal & Head of Business Development
Josh Sylvan, Vice President
Logan Vorwerk, Senior Associate
Matt King, Senior Associate
Mike Weber, Associate
Jon Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer

Southfield Capital
140 Greenwich Avenue
Greenwich, CT 06830
Phone: 203.813.4100
Fax: 203.813.4141
www.southfieldcapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southfield-capital-partners-with-franchise-fastlane-301543809.html

SOURCE Southfield Capital

